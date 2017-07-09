The Liberal Party collapsed between 1923 and 1924 after a series of general elections saw their representation go from 158 seats to 40 seats.



I'm not saying the same thing is on the cards for the Tories, but there are striking parallels with factionalism within the party, and outside global troubles (war, pandemic, economic turmoil, people feeling disillusioned and unrepresented, etc).



The Tories spent a decade with less than 200 seats. If, and it's still a big if, they were to slump back to that position under the current circumstances, they may find it even harder to recover.