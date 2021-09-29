Poll

Who is the next Chancellor after Hunt?

Fat Sam
Redwood
Raab
Gove
The bloke who delivers the cheese to number 10
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 414 415 416 417 418 [419]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 543107 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,085
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16720 on: Today at 04:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:54:00 pm

Hunt for Rest October


To be clear, I pinched that one. Quit with the gifs, it's making me feel guilty.

 ;D
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,310
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16721 on: Today at 04:12:38 pm »

Her dumb vacant face saying err looking for friendly questioners before getting roasted by each one. The worst PM in history by a mile.

The Tories will be desperate to replace her but arent sure how if she wont go voluntarily. Starmer needs to go for a confidence vote and let every Tory MP nail themselves to her mast.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,752
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16722 on: Today at 04:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:36:57 pm
Ah suddenly raising corp tax will raise loads of money again (£18bn per year), after previously arguing cutting it will raise more.  ::)

So has she joined the anti-growth coalition?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,542
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16723 on: Today at 04:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:10:12 pm

To be clear, I pinched that one. Quit with the gifs, it's making me feel guilty.

 ;D

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,950
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16724 on: Today at 04:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:10:12 pm

To be clear, I pinched that one. Quit with the gifs, it's making me feel guilty.

 ;D

One of Tim Bolton's originals?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,906
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16725 on: Today at 04:17:56 pm »
Not once did she victoriously punch the air, or promise the strongest economy in the world - clueless.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16726 on: Today at 04:19:02 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:09:00 pm

She reminds me of a student who lacks understanding of the larger subject area, but can focus on memorising a short text for a short while. She doesn't understand how things work or is capable of applying past learnings to new problems, but can always please a teacher by studying very hard, writing neatly, and blurting out last week's lesson out of context. As sucj, she is dependent on "advisors" telling her what to do next, but cannot understand what the impact of that policy will be in a larger context.
Yeah. Knowledge is not intelligence. (Fluid) intelligence is the application of knowledge. Truss and Kwarteng do not posses this ability in any appreciable measure. Never mind demonstrate fluid intelligence, which is the ability to think abstractly. They both are very dull blades.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:23:49 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,466
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16727 on: Today at 04:21:26 pm »
Only the threat of a rules change can force her to resign, but she can't possibly have walked out of that room thinking she did a good job. She's firmly in "lock myself in a store cupboard and cry for 20 minutes" territory.

This is supposed to be an experienced politician ffs
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,645
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16728 on: Today at 04:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:48:02 pm
Truss is a goner, will be Sunak and Mordaunt within a few weeks.

Absolute car crash.

The Tories can have the Red Wall, or the City, not both.

They never had the Red Wall. Shittownsville just wanted Brexit and to hell with everything and everyone else.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,591
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16729 on: Today at 04:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:35:39 pm
Someone mentioned The Apprentice earlier. Sugar would have fired her on the spot if that was someone in the Boardroom!
Thank you for the opportunity, Lord Sugar Mr Dacre
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,645
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16730 on: Today at 04:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:00:01 pm
We have a gang of amateurs running the country. Political theorists and ideologues muttering to themselves,  "the textbooks didn't say anything about this."

People not only without real world experience, but they've not even researched it to pretend that they do.

How Truss has come to be like this, given the upbringing she won't shut up about, I don't know. But she has a glaring blindspot of how decisions in government affect the real world in real time. There's a huge gulf between theory and reality, education vs experience. They just don't have a clue.

This is once in generations opportunity for Labour to change the fabric of this country. Electoral reform, the Lords, political reform, Leveson 2, etc etc. Leave nothing off the table.

Starmer and co going down the Blair route of cosying up to Murdoch and not wanting to do anything controversial won't cut it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,466
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16731 on: Today at 04:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:35:39 pm
Yeah, sooner rather than later based on that.

Someone mentioned The Apprentice earlier. Sugar would have fired her on the spot if that was someone in the Boardroom!

She literally is acting like she won a competition to be PM.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,085
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16732 on: Today at 04:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:32:17 pm
This is once in generations opportunity for Labour to change the fabric of this country. Electoral reform, the Lords, political reform, Leveson 2, etc etc. Leave nothing off the table.

Starmer and co going down the Blair route of cosying up to Murdoch and not wanting to do anything controversial won't cut it.


Abso-fucking-lutely.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,466
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16733 on: Today at 04:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:32:17 pm
This is once in generations opportunity for Labour to change the fabric of this country. Electoral reform, the Lords, political reform, Leveson 2, etc etc. Leave nothing off the table.

Starmer and co going down the Blair route of cosying up to Murdoch and not wanting to do anything controversial won't cut it.

Absolutely agree. Right now Starmer could come out and say he'll bring in PR and it would likely barely dent Labour's poll rating, people are so sick of the Tories.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16734 on: Today at 04:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:32:43 pm
She literally is acting like she won a competition to be PM.


Failed "upwards" her entire fucking life.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16735 on: Today at 04:45:00 pm »
Liz is probably the worst PM of all time. Well at least up there. But also she stood no chance. Many of those Tory MPs will be totally sexist anyway and even if they agreed with her they'd want a white male in charge. She won't last long now.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,368
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16736 on: Today at 04:47:02 pm »
Livestream of whether Truss can outlast a lettuce

https://youtu.be/Sm-RE95lKJ0
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,752
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16737 on: Today at 04:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:34:41 pm
Absolutely agree. Right now Starmer could come out and say he'll bring in PR and it would likely barely dent Labour's poll rating, people are so sick of the Tories.

I was wondering yesterday if Starmer could do anything that would cost the election. Unlike Trump who'd built a (sadly) large , devout following and arguably would have won even if he were filmed shooting someone dead in Times square, Kier should win because the Tories are in such a terrible state.
If Starmer were outed as racisist or homphobic , or both. Would he still go on to win.  I suppose , if he were to do something very bad, his party would eject him and still march on to election victory.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16738 on: Today at 04:48:44 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:45:00 pm
Liz is probably the worst PM of all time. Well at least up there. But also she stood no chance. Many of those Tory MPs will be totally sexist anyway and even if they agreed with her they'd want a white male in charge. She won't last long now.

Shell be gone within weeks
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,163
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16739 on: Today at 04:49:06 pm »
With the seat prjections as they are right now, the Tories might be looking at PR right now and thinking it might not be so bad after all.  ;D
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,906
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16740 on: Today at 04:50:40 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:45:00 pm
Liz is probably the worst PM of all time. Well at least up there. But also she stood no chance. Many of those Tory MPs will be totally sexist anyway and even if they agreed with her they'd want a white male in charge. She won't last long now.
I don't think sexism comes into it - I'm not denying that they are sexist by the way. All (literally all) they care about is keeping their membership of that fine old oak panelled drinking club known as parliament and if the best guarantee of that is some damned woman they will back her to the hilt.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,270
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16741 on: Today at 04:53:30 pm »
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16742 on: Today at 04:54:19 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:45:00 pm
Liz is probably the worst PM of all time. Well at least up there. But also she stood no chance. Many of those Tory MPs will be totally sexist anyway and even if they agreed with her they'd want a white male in charge. She won't last long now.

People in glass houses shouldnt throw stones. Its a stain against Labour that the Tories have had 3 female PMs and Labour cant so much as even elect a female leader.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 414 415 416 417 418 [419]   Go Up
« previous next »
 