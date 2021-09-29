Absolutely agree. Right now Starmer could come out and say he'll bring in PR and it would likely barely dent Labour's poll rating, people are so sick of the Tories.



I was wondering yesterday if Starmer could do anything that would cost the election. Unlike Trump who'd built a (sadly) large , devout following and arguably would have won even if he were filmed shooting someone dead in Times square, Kier should win because the Tories are in such a terrible state.If Starmer were outed as racisist or homphobic , or both. Would he still go on to win. I suppose , if he were to do something very bad, his party would eject him and still march on to election victory.