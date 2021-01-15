Ha ha ha ha fucking hell





@Steven_Swinford (Political Editor, The Times)



I'm told that Kwasi Kwarteng is being sacked as Chancellor as Liz Truss prepares to reverse the mini-Budget



Not clear who will be replacing him



Events moving very, very quickly this morning



No 10 not commenting



The self-preservation society. Kwarteng definitely should go but this comes across as Truss sacking him to save her own skin. He's not really done anything since he became Chancellor that Truss didn't boast about in her leadership campaign and she's constantly doubled down on what a great mini-budget it was. In more ways than one they seem to share the same brain.If the rumours are true it will be interesting if it does anything for Truss's popularity. I don't think it will and she'd be better off handing in her own resignation moments after sacking Kwarteng. Luckily for Labour and unluckily for the country I expect Truss thinks carrying on to the bitter end is a sign of strength and character.