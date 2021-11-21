Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 537605 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16400 on: Today at 01:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:30:44 pm
They're about to join the anti growth coalition! ;D

Its a Special Financial Operation, not a U-turn :D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16401 on: Today at 01:33:32 pm »
Grow the humble pie.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16402 on: Today at 01:34:58 pm »
Sacked in the morning, he's getting sacked in the morning...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16403 on: Today at 01:37:10 pm »
One of the few roles where they put somebody with actual tangible expertise and they still fucked it up spectacularly. Absolute mess.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16404 on: Today at 01:37:34 pm »
Statement from Kamikaze at 2pm from Washington apparently..
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16405 on: Today at 01:38:53 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:37:34 pm
Statement from Kamikaze at 2pm from Washington apparently..

Get the popcorn ready
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16406 on: Today at 01:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:14:47 am
When you've got JRM in favour of renewables, you know you're living in strange times:

Liz Truss on collision course with Jacob Rees-Mogg over solar power ban

PM wants to prevent panels on 58% of farmland but business secretary says renewables need to be boosted

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/oct/13/liz-truss-on-collision-course-with-jacob-rees-mogg-over-solar-power-ban

There must be a profit in it for him.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16407 on: Today at 01:43:24 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:37:34 pm
Statement from Kamikaze at 2pm from Washington apparently..

With any luck he'll say he's going to stay there.

There will be a big operation by the Tories to make us believe it was all his fault as if she had no hand in any of this. If he does resign, Labour need to nimbly step over his body and go straight after her.


Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16408 on: Today at 02:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:47:21 am

Monbiot with a brilliant critique of neoliberalism and how it's gone from fringe cult to mainstream to being in actual government.

Many on here won't like it as he highlights how Blair followed the same broad neoliberal economic agenda (albeit, as Monbiot notes, with some of the extremes softened)

I liked it.

But it over-egged the pudding.

Blair was not your cup of tea, we know that. He wasnt mine either; but to portray his tenure so crudely - as just essentially a continuation of Thatchers state-shrinking no such thing as society brand of neoliberalism is as daft as its disingenuous. Blair didnt shrink the state, and his slogan, education, education, education saw spending in schools, and on the NHS, increase spectacularly. That PPI was very poorly done is unquestionable, but the basic premise that public/private initiatives could work is moot. Certainly the rights old dogma - private:good, public:bad needed challenging, and still does (as does the reverse).

The suggestion that Starmers Labour must do much more is to ignore the current polls, and to also ignore the lessons of Johnsons huge election win. No, the time to complain about Starmers timidity is after a year or so of a Labour victory, should that be necessary.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16409 on: Today at 02:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 01:43:24 pm
With any luck he'll say he's going to stay there.

There will be a big operation by the Tories to make us believe it was all his fault as if she had no hand in any of this. If he does resign, Labour need to nimbly step over his body and go straight after her.
As she is the First Lord of the Treasury that will be almost impossible to pull off, but it will be great fun watching.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16410 on: Today at 02:19:37 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:18:56 pm
"Party insider tells me reversing the Corporation Tax increase next spring was a “central pledge” that differentiated Liz Truss from Rishi Sunak during the summer’s leadership contest.

“Businesses and members will be fuming. It was central to getting wages up and investment.”

https://twitter.com/theousherwood

Businesses can fuck off. As if the tax is what stops some investing.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16411 on: Today at 02:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:09:54 pm

The suggestion that Starmers Labour must do much more is to ignore the current polls, and to also ignore the lessons of Johnsons huge election win. No, the time to complain about Starmers timidity is after a year or so of a Labour victory, should that be necessary.

I think a year is being very unrealistic, its going to take a Labour government at least a couple of years to sort out the clusterfuck the Tories will have left behind.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16412 on: Today at 02:37:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:26:57 pm
I think a year is being very unrealistic, its going to take a Labour government at least a couple of years to sort out the clusterfuck the Tories will have left behind.
If they can just come up with a sensible, just, reasonably easy to understand plan, people will accept that it will take time. It will be such a contrast to what they are used too. And although that first sentence may seem hopelessly optimistic, the horrors of the mortgage crisis will have concentrated people's minds.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16413 on: Today at 02:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:14:41 pm
I know, it's very unusual to turn around a landslide in one election and unheard of to get one of your own next time out!

I thought that maybe a Tory majority could be stopped but thought there was no chance of Labour being largest party let alone winning even a small majority

It's amazing turn around, & how bad this Government has been, that after winning in a landslide, they look set to lose in a landslide at the next election, even 15 months ago it was looking bad for Labour, but started turning around after partygate, now into full swing with this clusterfuck of Truss & KamiKwasi at the helm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16414 on: Today at 02:50:11 pm »
No U turn today by the looks of it and the Pound is losing its earlier gains.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16415 on: Today at 02:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:47:22 pm
It's amazing turn around, & how bad this Government has been, that after winning in a landslide, they look set to lose in a landslide at the next election, even 15 months ago it was looking bad for Labour, but started turning around after partygate, now into full swing with this clusterfuck of Truss & KamiKwasi at the helm
The real question is: How could the electorate have got it so wrong? But we all know the answer to that one.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16416 on: Today at 03:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:01:06 am
If it's in the Torygraph, it'll emerge from a minister's mouth within 72 hours I reckon.



The Telegraph has always been bad, but since Johnson took over it's headed towards the Völkischer Beobachter levels of propaganda.


As someone said in response to another dig at young people by some right-wing, middle-aged, wealthy shitbag, what kind of person wants their kids to suffer? Surely the normal attitude is to want life to be easier and better for your kids, and then for your grandkids, etc.

It's a pretty embittered attitude that wants to see them suffer (because they don't share the same sneering, closet-racist, bigoted opinions of those rich, middle-aged/pensioner right-wing journos and their rich, middle-aged/pensioner right-wing readerships)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16417 on: Today at 03:21:28 pm »
It must be about even money on there being a general election this calendar year.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16418 on: Today at 03:24:56 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 03:21:28 pm
It must be about even money on there being a general election this calendar year.

26/1 currently for 2022
4/1 for 2023
1/3 odds on for 2024

(Betfair exchange)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16419 on: Today at 03:31:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:50:11 pm
No U turn today by the looks of it and the Pound is losing its earlier gains.
every time he opens his mouth the pound takes a dive!

There will be yet another U Turn absolutely no chance he will be able to enable most of the measures in the mini-budget. He's an utter disaster of a Chancellor.

He has the reverse of the Midas touch
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16420 on: Today at 03:33:52 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 03:24:56 pm
26/1 currently for 2022
4/1 for 2023
1/3 odds on for 2024

(Betfair exchange)
yeah there won't be an election this year, an outside chance of 2023 and I'm still thinking it will be Spring/early Summer 2024 as the most likely time an election will be called. Bookies have it spot on I reckon

Until then we'll have the government that move from one disaster to another
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16421 on: Today at 03:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:33:52 pm
yeah there won't be an election this year, an outside chance of 2023 and I'm still thinking it will be Spring/early Summer 2024 as the most likely time an election will be called. Bookies have it spot on I reckon

Until then we'll have the government that move from one disaster to another

There will be a few more elections between now and then, all Tory. I think they should just schedule 3 month rotation Prime Minister's until the general election is called.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16422 on: Today at 03:51:56 pm »
The only way there's an election this year is if Truss decides to fuck over her own party even more than she already has done.

It's already completely bonkers that a chancellor of the exchequer could be out on his arse after barely six weeks in the job. Given the PM appointed him, the buck stops with her.

It's as bad as Souness signing that fake football player when he was Man City manager.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16423 on: Today at 03:52:48 pm »

The only hope of an early election is if the Tories try to get rid of her and she refuses to go. She's so deranged she might just blow it all up and try to be Queen of the Ashes, Littlefinger style. It's self-party-country in that order for this lot.

Doubtless that's wishful thinking on my part.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16424 on: Today at 03:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:31:11 pm
every time he opens his mouth the pound takes a dive!

There will be yet another U Turn absolutely no chance he will be able to enable most of the measures in the mini-budget. He's an utter disaster of a Chancellor.

He has the reverse of the Midas touch
I have no idea what their plan is beyond "growth".  As that feels like a medium term aim - even Truss has said it will take three years to come to fruition - I'm at a bit of a loss as to what they're going to do right now to stop 'the markets' shredding the UK.  That I don't understand it isn't really a problem but many more learned economists also don't have any idea.

The IFS outlined the sort of measures they thought would be required (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63203095) and they are brutal if you believe in public services.  15% budget cuts on departments that need 30% budget increases to stay afloat.

Truss was very clear in PMQs that there would not be public spending cuts (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63229690).  That was caveated with the illogical line of "[reducing debt] not by cutting public spending but by making sure we spend public money well".  Spending the same money but in a 'better' way won't have any impact on our debt.

Some analysts said it was weasel words by Truss as she would just deduct all the cost of living support from the public spending and pass those savings on to the departments.  Public spending is not cut but public service funding is massively cut.  Cleverly went against that theory though by saving explicitly that the government would not cut public services and that some would have inflation matching budget increases.

Bewildering mess.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16425 on: Today at 03:56:23 pm »
I guess it comes down to whether she will make any particular vote an issue of confidence, ie, back me or I call an election.

In another world, they might back her to avoid an election, but then remove her via a VoNC; or call a VoNC before such a parliamentary vote could be held.

Personally, I think the current crop of Tories are in a foul enough mood to actually call her bluff. If she were to back down from a threat like that, she would be in ruins.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16426 on: Today at 04:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:51:56 pm
It's as bad as Souness signing that fake football player when he was Man City manager.


It was when he was manager of Southampton - but easy mistake to make; the clubs were of comparable size and importance till the sportwashing dictatorship began their PR project.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16427 on: Today at 04:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:56:23 pm
I guess it comes down to whether she will make any particular vote an issue of confidence, ie, back me or I call an election.

In another world, they might back her to avoid an election, but then remove her via a VoNC; or call a VoNC before such a parliamentary vote could be held.

Personally, I think the current crop of Tories are in a foul enough mood to actually call her bluff. If she were to back down from a threat like that, she would be in ruins.
technically they can't hold a VoNC for 12 months, yes they could change the rules but not sure how long that would take to organise.

It might be too late if she asks the King for a dissolution if they didn't back her. She's fucked whichever way she turns. If she wasn't such a thick Tory c*nt I might even feel sorry for her but she is, so I don't
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16428 on: Today at 04:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:01:06 am
If it's in the Torygraph, it'll emerge from a minister's mouth within 72 hours I reckon.



The Telegraph has always been bad, but since Johnson took over it's headed towards the Völkischer Beobachter levels of propaganda.

The views of old men reacting to a world they no longer understand or see themselves part of so come out with this tripe. Its the sound of fear . But its been happening since time itself.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16429 on: Today at 04:19:38 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 04:10:33 pm
The views of old men reacting to a world they no longer understand or see themselves part of so come out with this tripe. Its the sound of fear . But its been happening since time itself.
I don't think he's that old.  Late 40s maybe?  I'm not saying he's one of the youngsters he's so rude about but he's not so old that he can use the "I'm from a different time" excuse.

His journalism suggests he's just another hack that needs to stay relevant by saying ever more outlandish things: https://muckrack.com/robert-taylor-6/articles.  Torygraph and Express seem to be his employers so they're not exactly looking for nuanced takes on current affairs.

Amusingly he was clamouring for the Tory members to be given the chance to choose the next PM as "the grassroots are better than Tory MPs at picking winners".  He's since damned the person they chose.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16430 on: Today at 04:51:43 pm »
We've got 2 years to go with a lame duck government.

It's like in America when a President loses the house and the senate halfway through their term and can't get anything done. Except Truss still has a 70+ majority and would be able to get anything and everything through except she's decided her random bullshit she spouted to rich pensioners this summer is their manifesto, rather than what the government was actually elected on.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16431 on: Today at 05:04:18 pm »
So they've spent all day leaking that there's going to be a U-Turn, the markets have priced that in, and now they've U-Turned on the U-Turn so they're in an even worse position.

It's mad.  Everyone in the country now knows that they're going to have to scrap it, but they're going to drag this on and on for no reason whatsoever.

It would be funny if I didn't actually live in this country and it wasn't my pension they were pissing away.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16432 on: Today at 05:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:06:03 pm

It was when he was manager of Southampton - but easy mistake to make; the clubs were of comparable size and importance till the sportwashing dictatorship began their PR project.

Ah right, my bad!  I always get mixed up on that one!

Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 04:10:33 pm
The views of old men reacting to a world they no longer understand or see themselves part of so come out with this tripe. Its the sound of fear . But its been happening since time itself.

It's fucking grotesque is what it is.

What's wrong with a power cut, Taylor says?  How about your fridge going off and your fucking food spoiling, you gigantic melon?  Not being able to have a cuppa in the evening, or wash your kids' clothes, or let them have a bath. Having to do their homework by candle light in the 21st fucking century!?

Maybe he'd like to see Cholera make a comeback too?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16433 on: Today at 05:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:04:18 pm
So they've spent all day leaking that there's going to be a U-Turn, the markets have priced that in, and now they've U-Turned on the U-Turn so they're in an even worse position.

It's mad.  Everyone in the country now knows that they're going to have to scrap it, but they're going to drag this on and on for no reason whatsoever.

It would be funny if I didn't actually live in this country and it wasn't my pension they were pissing away.

They're a bunch of amateurs absolutely winging it. They literally have no clue what they're doing. It's like putting a gang of graduates in charge or something.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16434 on: Today at 05:40:35 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:19:38 pm
I don't think he's that old.  Late 40s maybe?  I'm not saying he's one of the youngsters he's so rude about but he's not so old that he can use the "I'm from a different time" excuse.

His journalism suggests he's just another hack that needs to stay relevant by saying ever more outlandish things: https://muckrack.com/robert-taylor-6/articles.  Torygraph and Express seem to be his employers so they're not exactly looking for nuanced takes on current affairs.

Amusingly he was clamouring for the Tory members to be given the chance to choose the next PM as "the grassroots are better than Tory MPs at picking winners".  He's since damned the person they chose.
if your 18 to 25 ...40 plus is old....plus his attitude is arl...

Opinions in Telegraph just one bunch of arl right-wing fuckers talking to a receptive group of arl right wing fuckers
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16435 on: Today at 05:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:04:18 pm
So they've spent all day leaking that there's going to be a U-Turn, the markets have priced that in, and now they've U-Turned on the U-Turn so they're in an even worse position.

It's mad.  Everyone in the country now knows that they're going to have to scrap it, but they're going to drag this on and on for no reason whatsoever.

It would be funny if I didn't actually live in this country and it wasn't my pension they were pissing away.

I suspect its a case of Truss accepts there has to be a U-turn and Kami-Kwasi refusing because he knows hes going to be the fall guy but regardless, Monday morning will be absolutely ugly when the BoE stops buying gilts and by Monday lunchtime the BoE will have to step in again, but the Tories can only avoid reality for so long. The OBR report will be absolutely brutal, and if they try and stall on it the markets will make up their own mind that the governments numbers are fucked and act accordingly.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16436 on: Today at 05:50:26 pm »
Wouldn't be surprised if they're just leaking a series of possible u-turn options to see which one the markets react best to, as they have no idea what they're doing.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16437 on: Today at 05:55:42 pm »
or they're just manipulating the markets buying and trading, making a killing in the process
