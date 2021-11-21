

Monbiot with a brilliant critique of neoliberalism and how it's gone from fringe cult to mainstream to being in actual government.



Many on here won't like it as he highlights how Blair followed the same broad neoliberal economic agenda (albeit, as Monbiot notes, with some of the extremes softened)



I liked it.But it over-egged the pudding.Blair was not your cup of tea, we know that. He wasnt mine either; but to portray his tenure so crudely - as just essentially a continuation of Thatchers state-shrinking no such thing as society brand of neoliberalism is as daft as its disingenuous. Blair didnt shrink the state, and his slogan, education, education, education saw spending in schools, and on the NHS, increase spectacularly. That PPI was very poorly done is unquestionable, but the basic premise that public/private initiatives could work is moot. Certainly the rights old dogma - private:good, public:bad needed challenging, and still does (as does the reverse).The suggestion that Starmers Labour must dois to ignore the current polls, and to also ignore the lessons of Johnsons huge election win. No, the time to complain about Starmers timidity is after a year or so of a Labour victory, should that be necessary.