Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16360 on: Today at 08:47:11 am
Somebody over there needs to do the job, otherwise they won't have a party left after the next election.

In the meantime, Labour must hammer home to the electorate that the sole reason the tories are chopping and changing leaders is nothing more than a cynical effort to cling to power.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16361 on: Today at 08:53:43 am
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16362 on: Today at 08:57:08 am
Don't think that's a good strategy for Labour to hammer home about the Torys keeping changing leaders every 5 minutes, what Labour need to do is hammer home the affects of the incompetent in particular the disaster of the mini budget, with the adverse affect this is having on ordinary people.

Starmer made a point at PMQs yesterday of a couple buying a home, then the mortgage product they were after has been withdrawn because of the Governments incomitance of the mini budget.

Lack of money to spend on basics of because of Government incompetence, has a far more affect on people, than a party changing PMs every 5 minutes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16363 on: Today at 08:57:27 am
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16364 on: Today at 09:14:47 am
When you've got JRM in favour of renewables, you know you're living in strange times:

Liz Truss on collision course with Jacob Rees-Mogg over solar power ban

PM wants to prevent panels on 58% of farmland but business secretary says renewables need to be boosted

Quote
Liz Truss is facing a rebellion from Jacob Rees-Moggs business department over plans to ban solar power from most of Englands farmland.

The prime minister and her environment secretary, Ranil Jayawardena, want to ban solar from about 41% of the land area of England, or about 58% of agricultural land, the Guardian revealed earlier this week.

But her business secretary, Rees-Mogg, is understood to believe it is unconservative to tell farmers what they can and cannot do with their land. Her climate minister, Graham Stuart, said on Wednesday he would be speaking to Defra about the plans as more ground-mount solar is needed to meet renewable energy targets.

In a piece for the Guardian, Rees-Mogg, who has previously decried climate alarmism, insists he is convinced by the need to boost renewable energy.

He also reveals new policies including loosening regulations for businesses to put solar power in place and giving homeowners grants to install panels on their houses.

In the piece, he says he is not a green energy sceptic, adding that his department would give unprecedented support to renewable energy sources. Rees-Mogg also brands coalmines and oil rigs as dark satanic mills, vowing to replace them with windfarms.

On solar, he adds: We are exploring options to support low-cost finance to help householders with the upfront costs of solar installation, permitted development rights to support deployment of more small-scale solar in commercial settings and designing performance standards to further encourage renewables, including solar PV, in new homes and buildings.

Stuart told the environmental audit committee in parliament on Wednesday that his and Rees-Moggs Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy opposed the ban.

He said his department would be speaking to Defra about its plans.

Were going to work closely with Defra, and the British energy security strategy set out an expectation for a fivefold increase in solar, he said. Its clear that we need significant growth in both ground-mount and rooftop solar to meet this ambition.

The rebellion comes after reports that Truss has berated her cabinet ministers for briefing against her more unpopular policies, including rumours she considered linking benefit rises to wages rather than inflation.

Trusss spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the plans to ban solar from agricultural land were going ahead. This is despite analysis in the Financial Times showing that in doing so, England would lose £20bn in investment, which critics said would harm her growth agenda.

Asked about the Guardians report, Trusss official spokesperson told journalists: I can point you back to what the prime minister said, I think at the start of September, when she said she doesnt think we should be putting solar panels on productive agricultural lands, because obviously as well as the energy security issue, we face a food security issue. So we need to strike the right balance.

The prime minister has always had a personal ambivalence towards ground-mount solar, falsely claiming when she was environment secretary that solar panels harmed food security. During her leadership campaign this summer, she dismissed panels as paraphernalia, adding: On my watch, we will not lose swathes of our best farmland to solar farms.

Truss is understood to have the support of Jayawardena, who would have to submit the plans to change the farmland grading system to Rees-Moggs department and the department for levelling up in order for it to be approved.

He has asked his officials to redefine best and most versatile land (BMV), which is earmarked for farming, to include the middling-to-low category 3b, on which most new solar projects are built. Land is graded from 1 to 5, and currently BMV includes grades 1 to 3a. Planning guidance says that development on BMV land should be avoided, although planning authorities may take other considerations into account.

Rees-Moggs pro-renewable comments may come as a surprise to green campaigners, who have been alarmed by his previous remarks on climate.

Last month, he told department staff that Britain must get every cubic inch of gas out of the North Sea, a leaked video shows. Critics at the time accused the business secretary of putting his ideology before the climate and greenwashing fossil fuels by prioritising gas over renewables.

He has also been a keen advocate of fracking, with a leaked email showing he was trying to evade scrutiny of new energy projects, including those using the controversial method. Sources close to the business secretary later clarified that he wanted to be able to quickly build for all energy methods, including renewables and fracking.

An email to officials, seen by the Guardian, set out that he had noted that parliamentary legislation was not subject to judicial review, and could potentially be used to speed along new projects.

Rees-Mogg has also said he would be delighted to have fracking in his back garden, and has called those who oppose shale gas extraction luddites and socialists.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/oct/13/liz-truss-on-collision-course-with-jacob-rees-mogg-over-solar-power-ban
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16365 on: Today at 09:26:15 am
Of course. The two are not mutually exclusive - the key is emphasising that things are bad and getting worse, and that leadership changes are adding to the instability through policy lurches and u-turns.  It's like trying to do maintenance on a car engine whilst you're on the motorway. Or two people fighting over the steering wheel.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16366 on: Today at 10:01:06 am
If it's in the Torygraph, it'll emerge from a minister's mouth within 72 hours I reckon.



The Telegraph has always been bad, but since Johnson took over it's headed towards the Völkischer Beobachter levels of propaganda.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16367 on: Today at 10:04:55 am

This lot are at that terminal point where everything they do and say creates a negative headline. It happened to Major after Black Wednesday and to Brown after the financial crisis in 2008. Ironic really because neither was principally to blame for either event but were largely paying the price of past sins. Truss's regime is far worse of course in that they have created a crisis purely through their own incompetence and they have done it in such a way that the public have seen them for what they are.

They are in a bind of their own making because the only sensible course now is to accept that their entire mini-budget was wrong which makes their position untenable. But if they continue in a state of denial, mortgage rates will shoot up higher and pension funds will go bankrupt. Backbenchers refuse to back the party line because they know it is nonsense and ministers are actively briefing against them in the hope that when the ship goes down they won't get blamed. You sense the party is desperate to remove Truss but doing so after a month would breach their own rules and would simply underscore their own lack of judgment.

So what we have is a spiral of self-mutilation ending, it seems, with a majority Labour government sometime in 2024 which should have a decent shot at least two terms as the Tories will be synonymous with economic incompetence for a decade.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16368 on: Today at 10:20:36 am
From 'Let us Face the Future' to Lettuce face the future - the decline of post-war British politics.

That book needs writing.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16369 on: Today at 10:28:21 am
Ah yes, this sense of entitlement where a young person has minimal chances of ever owning a property, cant freely go and work/live abroad anymore, cant earn good money unless they work a million hours a week and get saddled with some lovely student debt if theyre one of the lucky ones. So fucking entitled its unbelievable. A good blackout is only fair.
