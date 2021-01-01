

This lot are at that terminal point where everything they do and say creates a negative headline. It happened to Major after Black Wednesday and to Brown after the financial crisis in 2008. Ironic really because neither was principally to blame for either event but were largely paying the price of past sins. Truss's regime is far worse of course in that they have created a crisis purely through their own incompetence and they have done it in such a way that the public have seen them for what they are.



They are in a bind of their own making because the only sensible course now is to accept that their entire mini-budget was wrong which makes their position untenable. But if they continue in a state of denial, mortgage rates will shoot up higher and pension funds will go bankrupt. Backbenchers refuse to back the party line because they know it is nonsense and ministers are actively briefing against them in the hope that when the ship goes down they won't get blamed. You sense the party is desperate to remove Truss but doing so after a month would breach their own rules and would simply underscore their own lack of judgment.



So what we have is a spiral of self-mutilation ending, it seems, with a majority Labour government sometime in 2024 which should have a decent shot at least two terms as the Tories will be synonymous with economic incompetence for a decade.