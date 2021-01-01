Somebody over there needs to do the job, otherwise they won't have a party left after the next election.



In the meantime, Labour must hammer home to the electorate that the sole reason the tories are chopping and changing leaders is nothing more than a cynical effort to cling to power.



Don't think that's a good strategy for Labour to hammer home about the Torys keeping changing leaders every 5 minutes, what Labour need to do is hammer home the affects of the incompetent in particular the disaster of the mini budget, with the adverse affect this is having on ordinary people.Starmer made a point at PMQs yesterday of a couple buying a home, then the mortgage product they were after has been withdrawn because of the Governments incomitance of the mini budget.Lack of money to spend on basics of because of Government incompetence, has a far more affect on people, than a party changing PMs every 5 minutes.