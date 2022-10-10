Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:10:08 pm
I can't locate that article in the top right about Liverpool, what did it say?

The Reds have gone from having a perfect age profile to a wildly imperfect one. A special group of players who peaked together look in danger of declining together too
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:54:39 am
I have this argument with my sister and brother all the time. 

My brother's always whinging about not being able to get tradespeople for jobs he needs doing and when he does find them they turn up at 10am and knock off at 2pm.

He can't understand my argument that not everyone is a money grabbing, greedy bastard like him but are happy to earn what they need to survive without killing themselves.

They can spend time relaxing or with their families and away from the very stressful "keeping up with the Joneses" ideals that have been shoved down our throats for years.

The government were whinging the other day about how few over 50s are now working and that's what's causing the staff shortages. 

Well yeah we've just seen a whole generation of elderly relatives be left to die and/or fend for themselves due to uncaring government policies and a pandemic.

Why the fuck would we kill ourselves doing shit jobs for shit pay if we don't need to.  We've finally learnt that life's too fucking short!!

Also, tradespeople are generally incredibly in demand right now for a variety of reasons so they probably have many jobs in hand. As you probably know many of them work a main job then try to add "homers" in too.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:21:16 pm
The Reds have gone from having a perfect age profile to a wildly imperfect one. A special group of players who peaked together look in danger of declining together too
Ah soz, thought it was about the councils finances :)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:47:07 am

Forget the bullshit about a high wage economy - these are despicable people who think anyone who isn't rich doesn't deserve consideration - it's up to them to become rich and taking away all support will force people to become entrepreneurs.

And yet it's funny how many of them and their ilk rely on a skewed system to make their money. They're also fond of a bit of Government money too. Bankers bailed out in 08. Covid bailouts/loans which were widely abused. Covid contracts dished out whilst procurement protocols were weakened.

I'm sure they'd love to return to pre C20th mortality rates too. Just think of the savings on state pensions, care and NHS. This is the most dangerous set of ideologues masquerading as democratic politicians that I've ever seen in the UK. This lot would see thatchers cabinets as lefties.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:12:05 pm
It's a very easy line to counter. The public don't really know what 'growth' means, so you can hijack it. Talk about growth in energy bills, waiting lists, class sizes, interest rates, crime. Associate the word growth in the mind of the public with all the things they've fucked up. And let them call you the anti growth coalition as much as you want.
Blackford made a start on this today at PMQ's.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Presumably those that went to Eton must be the least productive members of society?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16286 on: Today at 12:50:27 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:24:40 pm
Also, tradespeople are generally incredibly in demand right now for a variety of reasons so they probably have many jobs in hand. As you probably know many of them work a main job then try to add "homers" in too.

Of course mate but he thinks that because he works 24/7 despite already having millions then everyone else should too. 

He doesn't understand that having more money than they need doesn't appeal to everyone.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:34:45 pm
And yet it's funny how many of them and their ilk rely on a skewed system to make their money. They're also fond of a bit of Government money too. Bankers bailed out in 08. Covid bailouts/loans which were widely abused. Covid contracts dished out whilst procurement protocols were weakened.

I'm sure they'd love to return to pre C20th mortality rates too. Just think of the savings on state pensions, care and NHS. This is the most dangerous set of ideologues masquerading as democratic politicians that I've ever seen in the UK. This lot would see thatchers cabinets as lefties.


Well said; Alans post was apposite; the current Tories havent just jettisoned one nation Conservatism - theyve jettisoned those Conservative MPs and ministers who believe in it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:34:45 pm
And yet it's funny how many of them and their ilk rely on a skewed system to make their money. They're also fond of a bit of Government money too. Bankers bailed out in 08. Covid bailouts/loans which were widely abused. Covid contracts dished out whilst procurement protocols were weakened.

I'm sure they'd love to return to pre C20th mortality rates too. Just think of the savings on state pensions, care and NHS. This is the most dangerous set of ideologues masquerading as democratic politicians that I've ever seen in the UK. This lot would see thatchers cabinets as lefties.

Its also funny how they hold up Poles and Asians as example of what the idle Brit should be, yet Brexit will get rid of one and the Rwanda policy the other.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:53:39 pm
Of course mate but he thinks that because he works 24/7 despite already having millions then everyone else should too. 

He doesn't understand that having more money than they need doesn't appeal to everyone.

No, i`m with you on that. We`d all like to be paid more, but don`t do my job for the salary I do it because i love it and i think i`m doing a bit of good. I also like to go home at a reasonable time as my work is not my life!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:47:07 am
This is essential reading if you want to understand how Truss & Kwarteng see the country.

https://bylinetimes.com/2022/10/10/britannia-unchained-review/

*snip*
I forced myself to read Britannia Unchained a few years ago as many of the authors were gaining increasing seniority within the Tory party and it was being touted as the post-Brexit vision.  I was expecting it to be dystopian but it's brimming full of optimism.  It's pure dumb optimism though and seeks simplistic solutions to complicated problems (everyone just needs to aim higher and work a lot harder).  It's not really much more than a pamphlet so if you can source a free copy - I won't link to one but they're not hard to find! - I'd recommend people read it, if nothing else it's always good to know your enemy.

The part about the Brazilian favelas exposes how they fetishize poverty.  The company I work for has a site outside Rio and a lot of the fast-track staff spend a few years there.  During that time they're advised not to leave the gated complex and it was described to me by an American as "we all live in a commune while outside people shoot each other for two bucks".  The whole section on Brazil in general has aged terribly and seemed entirely based on the notion that Brazilians are more optimistic than Brits.

Despite my outward appearance I'm all for optimism.  Where I get off the bandwagon though is that since Cameron got suckered into an EU referendum in 2015 we've lost touch with reality and now trust optimism more than cold, hard truths.  Johnson's whole schtick was endless (and baseless) optimism while Kwarteng's mini-budget was the culmination of it.
