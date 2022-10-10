This is essential reading if you want to understand how Truss & Kwarteng see the country.



https://bylinetimes.com/2022/10/10/britannia-unchained-review/



I forced myself to read Britannia Unchained a few years ago as many of the authors were gaining increasing seniority within the Tory party and it was being touted as the post-Brexit vision. I was expecting it to be dystopian but it's brimming full of optimism. It's pure dumb optimism though and seeks simplistic solutions to complicated problems (everyone just needs to aim higher and work a lot harder). It's not really much more than a pamphlet so if you can source a free copy - I won't link to one but they're not hard to find! - I'd recommend people read it, if nothing else it's always good to know your enemy.The part about the Brazilian favelas exposes how they fetishize poverty. The company I work for has a site outside Rio and a lot of the fast-track staff spend a few years there. During that time they're advised not to leave the gated complex and it was described to me by an American as "we all live in a commune while outside people shoot each other for two bucks". The whole section on Brazil in general has aged terribly and seemed entirely based on the notion that Brazilians are more optimistic than Brits.Despite my outward appearance I'm all for optimism. Where I get off the bandwagon though is that since Cameron got suckered into an EU referendum in 2015 we've lost touch with reality and now trust optimism more than cold, hard truths. Johnson's whole schtick was endless (and baseless) optimism while Kwarteng's mini-budget was the culmination of it.