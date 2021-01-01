All this is Truss and Kwartengs fault. But Bailey is utter shite as the governor isnt he. Needlessly panicked the markets tonight and re-tanked the pound and pensions - and did his dickhead poor people dont ask for payrises shit.
It's scary, how bad do things have to get before people notice what's happening.Pound suffers as Bank of England governor rules out extension to bond-buying aid for pension funds
The Bank of England's governor has ruled out extending its bond-buying support for pension funds beyond Friday's deadline, prompting a dramatic fall in the value of the pound.Andrew Bailey told an event in Washington that funds had "three days left... to get this done"
after a series of interventions to support the "dysfunctional" market in the wake of the wider meltdown over the government's mini-budget.
The latest action, on Tuesday, saw the Bank snap up index-linked gilts, government bonds with interest payments in line with inflation.
They are heavily used by pension funds.
The Bank had already been buying up long-dated gilts - a type of government bond that make up a large proportion of pension pots - to steady market jitters.https://news.sky.com/story/bank-of-england-governor-signals-no-extension-to-bond-buying-aid-for-pension-funds-12718242