They just want to shoehorn "Anti-growth coalition" into as many answers as they can now. It's such a terrible line - doesn't trip off the tongue at all.



I wish Labour would do something about this too. Everyone knows what the Tories are doing with this mantra. All parties do it more or less, repeating a formula over and over again. It makes democracy more stupid than it needs to be.For what this repetition does is say to the average voter, "You are stupid".As I say, everyone sort of feels this - and feels vaguely insulted by it too. But think it would help if a political party - ie Labour - pointed it out explicitly. They should simply say "this is what is going on every time the Tories use this phrase". And also say "They think you are idiots and that's why they use the phrase".