Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 531642 times)

Online reddebs

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16200 on: Today at 07:13:51 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:22:58 pm
The witch! the witch! Burn the witch!

Or something similar?

That'll do mate.  They're determined to take us back to medieval times so their punishments should reflect that 👍
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16201 on: Today at 07:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:25:51 pm
It's updated. Also, a follow up...

Big and painful cuts needed to fix budget, says IFS 😪
£60bn cuts to be delivered before the end of the month, according to them.
Logged
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16202 on: Today at 07:31:20 pm »
Best case scenario is austerity and a half.
Logged
Online Father Ted

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16203 on: Today at 07:34:23 pm »
What are they cutting? Nothing works as it is.
Logged

Online Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16204 on: Today at 07:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:25:51 pm
It's updated. Also, a follow up...

Big and painful cuts needed to fix budget, says IFS 😪

FFS!

If they want to fix the fucking budget, how about a fucking windfall tax and closing some effing loopholes??  But some u-turns they just won't make!  :no
Logged
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16205 on: Today at 07:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 07:34:23 pm
What are they cutting? Nothing works as it is.
they are only going to upgrade ten NHS broom cupboards instead of forty.
Logged
Offline PaulF

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16206 on: Today at 07:50:29 pm »
It's impossible to make meaningful cuts to service budgets without crippling the services. They need large inflows of cash just to maintain wages and pay the bills.
Logged
Offline PaulF

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16207 on: Today at 07:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:49:57 pm
they are only going to upgrade ten NHS broom cupboards instead of forty.
Don't you mean build more hospitals?
Logged
Online TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16208 on: Today at 07:51:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:50:29 pm
It's impossible to make meaningful cuts to service budgets without crippling the services. They need large inflows of cash just to maintain wages and pay the bills.
Theyve cut so much that theres huge issue

In the legal system
In hospitals
In schools.

There just arent staff.  And its getting worse. And he very time you give very poor pay rises, it gets worse.
Logged
Online Elmo!

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16209 on: Today at 08:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:49:57 pm
they are only going to upgrade ten NHS broom cupboards instead of forty.

They'll try and sweep that one under the carpet though.
Logged

Online Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16210 on: Today at 08:06:19 pm »
There is literally nothing left to cut. This ideological madness has to stop. It will kill people. There will be riots before the next election if they press ahead with this.

Austerity is what you do after taking power - not when you've been in office 12 years and are barely two years out from the next election. It's sadistic.
Logged
Offline TSC

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16211 on: Today at 08:37:02 pm »
Seen the joker of a chancellor today banging on about the anti growth coalition.  I assume this is the soundbite partys latest crap slogan?  Let them continue to bang that drum while the economy burns.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16212 on: Today at 08:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:28:42 pm
They just want to shoehorn "Anti-growth coalition" into as many answers as they can now. It's such a terrible line - doesn't trip off the tongue at all.

I wish Labour would do something about this too. Everyone knows what the Tories are doing with this mantra. All parties do it more or less, repeating a formula over and over again. It makes democracy more stupid than it needs to be.

For what this repetition does is say to the average voter, "You are stupid".

As I say, everyone sort of feels this - and feels vaguely insulted by it too. But think it would help if a political party - ie Labour - pointed it out explicitly. They should simply say "this is what is going on every time the Tories use this phrase".   And also say "They think you are idiots and that's why they use the phrase".
Logged
Offline thaddeus

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16213 on: Today at 08:45:30 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:37:02 pm
Seen the joker of a chancellor today banging on about the anti growth coalition.  I assume this is the soundbite partys latest crap slogan?  Let them continue to bang that drum while the economy burns.
I notice they've now started saying we'll see the fruits of these policies in THREE years.  No matter how shit the next two years are, don't worry, just vote Tory again in 2024 and you'll have jam from 2025 onwards.

If enough of the country see through this bullshit and vote them out then they'll bang on about how the "anti-growth coalition" scuppered their master plan.

IFS predicting average growth of 0.8% over the next five years is really, really worrying.  Our economy is one misstep from the BoE from being devoured by 'the markets' and for what?  0.8% growth!!
Logged

Online oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16214 on: Today at 08:46:48 pm »
Has Kwarteng faced any serious questioning over his weird behaviour at the Queens funeral. laughing and talking away happily. it's not really about being pro or anti monarchy it's just his complete lack of respect for what was happening around him. bad enough at any funeral but to act like this when the world was watching, crazy. seems to have got away with it as well.
Walks weird as well.
Logged
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16215 on: Today at 09:07:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:50:54 pm
Don't you mean build more hospitals?
Think I read last week they said they will stop all new hospital projects that haven't already started as part of the cuts.
Logged
Offline Circa1892

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16216 on: Today at 09:12:12 pm »
All this is Truss and Kwartengs fault. But Bailey is utter shite as the governor isnt he. Needlessly panicked the markets tonight and re-tanked the pound and pensions - and did his dickhead poor people dont ask for payrises shit.
Logged

Online reddebs

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16217 on: Today at 09:13:09 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:07:21 pm
Think I read last week they said they will stop all new hospital projects that haven't already started as part of the cuts.

They're doing or not doing loads of things that were planned to be happening.

I read earlier that they're no longer scrapping landlords being able to evict tenants without a cause and scrapping how many affordable homes have to be built on new developments to get house builders moving again.

Those nests are well and truly being feathered.
Logged

Online reddebs

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16218 on: Today at 09:17:44 pm »
I also heard that Coffey bitch uttering some shite about earlier about not giving free school dinners for everyone on UC because some people on UC are earning £30k a year.

So if £30k a year is enough to live on without top up benefits why do so many MPs have 2nd jobs?

Logged

Online Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16219 on: Today at 09:19:39 pm »
The confusion, backtracking, and u-turns will create even more uncertainty, as nobody will really know what's what.

Logged
Online TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16220 on: Today at 09:21:46 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:17:44 pm
I also heard that Coffey bitch uttering some shite about earlier about not giving free school dinners for everyone on UC because some people on UC are earning £30k a year.

So if £30k a year is enough to live on without top up benefits why do so many MPs have 2nd jobs?


And why is the House of Commons canteen heavily subsidised?
Logged
Online oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16221 on: Today at 09:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:12:12 pm
All this is Truss and Kwartengs fault. But Bailey is utter shite as the governor isnt he. Needlessly panicked the markets tonight and re-tanked the pound and pensions - and did his dickhead poor people dont ask for payrises shit.
It's scary, how bad do things have to get before people notice what's happening.

Pound suffers as Bank of England governor rules out extension to bond-buying aid for pension funds

The Bank of England's governor has ruled out extending its bond-buying support for pension funds beyond Friday's deadline, prompting a dramatic fall in the value of the pound.

Andrew Bailey told an event in Washington that funds had "three days left... to get this done" after a series of interventions to support the "dysfunctional" market in the wake of the wider meltdown over the government's mini-budget.

The latest action, on Tuesday, saw the Bank snap up index-linked gilts, government bonds with interest payments in line with inflation.

They are heavily used by pension funds.

The Bank had already been buying up long-dated gilts - a type of government bond that make up a large proportion of pension pots - to steady market jitters.

https://news.sky.com/story/bank-of-england-governor-signals-no-extension-to-bond-buying-aid-for-pension-funds-12718242


Logged
Online reddebs

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16222 on: Today at 09:25:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:21:46 pm
And why is the House of Commons canteen heavily subsidised?

Well quite!

Logged

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16223 on: Today at 09:37:54 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:17:44 pm
I also heard that Coffey bitch uttering some shite about earlier about not giving free school dinners for everyone on UC because some people on UC are earning £30k a year.

So if £30k a year is enough to live on without top up benefits why do so many MPs have 2nd jobs?

I don't earn that.  I'm definitely not in my industry for the money  :D
Logged

Online reddebs

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16224 on: Today at 09:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:37:54 pm
I don't earn that.  I'm definitely not in my industry for the money  :D

Conservation work has never been well paid and in a lot of cases is voluntary which reflects how little respect we have towards the work mate.

Logged

Online Studgotelli

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16225 on: Today at 09:52:20 pm »
Logged

Online Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16226 on: Today at 09:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:52:20 pm
Holy moly

Guess we'll see how long that lasts when pension schemes up and down the country start dropping like 9-pins and millions of people suddenly realise they've got nothing to retire on.

If it's not criminal, then it should be.
Logged
