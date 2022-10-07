Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 528194 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16120 on: October 7, 2022, 09:04:30 pm »
"Right, so we've lost the red wallers, the under 50s, and the fiscal conservatives, who have we got left?"

"All we've got now are those lads who send death threats to James McClean on Twitter"

"Ok, I've got an idea..."
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16121 on: October 7, 2022, 09:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on October  7, 2022, 08:26:10 pm
They're scrapping free rail travel for veterans to attend remembrance services.

Genuinely think this is some elaborate spoof at this point.

 :o ;D

Fuckin stop now Liz, it's becoming too funny, or as funny as a disaster can be...

I wonder if she's essentially deep in the Trump playbook of tell big lies, deny reality, mould the narrative to your mad will through brute force and stubbornness.  But it seems that the British, thank god, are not that far gone yet, and Liz is not very good at it all in any case. This level of denial and bullshit is - finally - one level too low. Now all we have to do is (literally) survive until we can elect a government that isn't insane. Easy.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16122 on: October 7, 2022, 10:11:27 pm »
Reply to Conor Burns on twitter (reply to his tweet saying he was innocent)

Quote
Really?? Your shocked about this complaint??? Let me remind you what you said me in lift..

And that my friends is from non other than Mel B!!
https://twitter.com/officialmelb/status/1578487276707143682?s=61&t=Ng06JEGuGZwGXlEeLolJbw
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16123 on: October 7, 2022, 10:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on October  7, 2022, 05:36:58 pm
Jacob Rees-Mogg actually does something sensible.... and Truss blocks it.

Steven Swinford
@Steven_Swinford
Exclusive:

No 10 has blocked a public information campaign encouraging people to save energy

Jacob Rees-Mogg signed off plans for campaign with potential £15m budget in recent days

No 10 rejected it today amid claims Truss is ideologically opposed


Why would she support something that would rob her corporate donors of income from people trying to keep warm?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16124 on: October 7, 2022, 10:15:51 pm »
Truss is finished already, she'll be gone at the first opportunity they have to get rid of her.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16125 on: October 7, 2022, 10:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on October  7, 2022, 10:15:51 pm
Truss is finished already, she'll be gone at the first opportunity they have to get rid of her.
Who are they though?

Because if you mean the Tory party members it wont be that easy.  They are still rankling over losing Johnson and mightily unimpressed that the MPs turfed him out.

If they turfed out Truss after theyd just voted her in, things could get very difficult indeed

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16126 on: October 7, 2022, 10:20:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October  7, 2022, 10:18:36 pm
Who are they though?

Because if you mean the Tory party members it wont be that easy.  They are still rankling over losing Johnson and mightily unimpressed that the MPs turfed him out.

If they turfed out Truss after theyd just voted her in, things could get very difficult indeed

The hundreds of MPs staring down the barrel at losing their seats.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16127 on: October 7, 2022, 10:23:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October  7, 2022, 10:18:36 pm
Who are they though?

Because if you mean the Tory party members it wont be that easy.  They are still rankling over losing Johnson and mightily unimpressed that the MPs turfed him out.

If they turfed out Truss after theyd just voted her in, things could get very difficult indeed

Tory MPs will get rid of her, it's like how they got rid of Johnson & May, Tory MPs never voted for Truss, they wanted Sunak, but the Tory membership voted for Truss.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16128 on: October 7, 2022, 10:24:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October  7, 2022, 10:18:36 pm
Who are they though?

Because if you mean the Tory party members it wont be that easy.  They are still rankling over losing Johnson and mightily unimpressed that the MPs turfed him out.

If they turfed out Truss after theyd just voted her in, things could get very difficult indeed


I think if they get rid of her then someone will get it unopposed. They won't go to the members again, unless Boris tries to have another crack which would be hilarious.

I'm staring to think she might threaten a general election at some point to head off a rebellion, and have her bluff called. Either that or they'll do it after the local elections.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16129 on: October 7, 2022, 10:51:33 pm »
If the MPs have a confidence vote in Truss and she loses, then she can't stand again.

It's too late now though. The mask is torn. It's all about damage limitation. The membership will be furious if the PCP depose their choice, whether it's in 6 months or 12. They're screwed either way.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16130 on: October 7, 2022, 10:52:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October  7, 2022, 10:11:27 pm
Reply to Conor Burns on twitter (reply to his tweet saying he was innocent)

And that my friends is from non other than Mel B!!
https://twitter.com/officialmelb/status/1578487276707143682?s=61&t=Ng06JEGuGZwGXlEeLolJbw

Tell me what he said , what he really really said...  Oooo go on
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16131 on: October 7, 2022, 10:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on October  7, 2022, 10:51:33 pm
If the MPs have a confidence vote in Truss and she loses, then she can't stand again.

It's too late now though. The mask is torn. It's all about damage limitation. The membership will be furious if the PCP depose their choice, whether it's in 6 months or 12. They're screwed either way.

The Tory MPs can suggest the 1922 committee to change the rules over VoNC, & force Truss out, like they did with May, & May won the VoNC, May was out a couple of months later.

Some Tory MPs know they're finished anyway, so it;s damage limitation.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16132 on: October 7, 2022, 11:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on October  7, 2022, 10:56:33 pm
The Tory MPs can suggest the 1922 committee to change the rules over VoNC, & force Truss out, like they did with May, & May won the VoNC, May was out a couple of months later.

Some Tory MPs know they're finished anyway, so it;s damage limitation.

Of course. That doesn't disagree with anything I said. ;) In fact I dont think Truss is immune from a VoNC simply because she's just been appointed
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16133 on: October 8, 2022, 12:32:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October  7, 2022, 10:11:27 pm
Reply to Conor Burns on twitter (reply to his tweet saying he was innocent)

And that my friends is from non other than Mel B!!
https://twitter.com/officialmelb/status/1578487276707143682?s=61&t=Ng06JEGuGZwGXlEeLolJbw
A reply to Mel B "ah this is what Truss must have been on about with her comment about the anti-grope alliance!"

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16134 on: October 8, 2022, 07:42:42 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on October  7, 2022, 09:38:47 pm
:o ;D

Fuckin stop now Liz, it's becoming too funny, or as funny as a disaster can be...

I wonder if she's essentially deep in the Trump playbook of tell big lies, deny reality, mould the narrative to your mad will through brute force and stubbornness.  But it seems that the British, thank god, are not that far gone yet, and Liz is not very good at it all in any case. This level of denial and bullshit is - finally - one level too low. Now all we have to do is (literally) survive until we can elect a government that isn't insane. Easy.

She must be an undercover agent for the Lib Dems where she came from. Destroy the Tory Party, get another government in who might bring in PR.

She might be taking it too far though as Lib Dems will have no chance of forming a coalition at this rate.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16135 on: October 8, 2022, 09:28:47 am »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16136 on: October 8, 2022, 12:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October  8, 2022, 07:42:42 am
She must be an undercover agent for the Lib Dems where she came from. Destroy the Tory Party, get another government in who might bring in PR.

She might be taking it too far though as Lib Dems will have no chance of forming a coalition at this rate.

Hard to believe this creature was ever a Lib Dem. Makes Nick Clegg look like a socialist.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16137 on: October 8, 2022, 10:57:31 pm »
86% for the anti-growth coalition in Scotland

https://twitter.com/mrjamesob/status/1578697648395423744?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16138 on: October 8, 2022, 11:58:19 pm »
Quote from: TSC on October  8, 2022, 10:57:31 pm
86% for the anti-growth coalition in Scotland

https://twitter.com/mrjamesob/status/1578697648395423744?
The 'growth' being that cancerous growth known as the conservative party.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16139 on: Yesterday at 01:01:23 pm »
Dorries is being quoted in the G as wanting Truss to stop being a "disruptor" (which is believe is corporate speak for ideologically blinded twat) and to "start engaging with the parliamentary party".

This sounds very much like the disruption we saw within the Labour party under Corbyn, and we saw how damaging the falling outs from the different groups within Labour was. They are going to crumble at this rate - Truss is not going to change her ways and there will be a movement from Tories to LD in the south and back to Labour in the north.

Obviously not comparing Truss and Corbyn as people, just the parallels in the way the PLP and PCP are talking.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/09/nadine-dorries-warns-tories-election-wipeout-ministers-call-unity-liz-truss
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16140 on: Yesterday at 03:46:59 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 01:01:23 pm
Dorries is being quoted in the G as wanting Truss to stop being a "disruptor" (which is believe is corporate speak for ideologically blinded twat) and to "start engaging with the parliamentary party".

This sounds very much like the disruption we saw within the Labour party under Corbyn, and we saw how damaging the falling outs from the different groups within Labour was. They are going to crumble at this rate - Truss is not going to change her ways and there will be a movement from Tories to LD in the south and back to Labour in the north.

Obviously not comparing Truss and Corbyn as people, just the parallels in the way the PLP and PCP are talking.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/09/nadine-dorries-warns-tories-election-wipeout-ministers-call-unity-liz-truss

Pot & kettle from Dorries.  Still hurting her hero was ousted.  Individually theyre all bad apples from the same cabal anyway.  Collectively incompetent and generally useless.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16141 on: Yesterday at 04:00:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on October  7, 2022, 08:50:53 pm
They are scrambling around to find savings in spending.
rumours that they want to go further with savings in the welfare budget. Hopefully whatever they try there will be enough desperate Tory MPs to stop it getting through.

These fuckers don't want anyone to retire, they want people to work until they die. We need them out ASAP
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16142 on: Yesterday at 04:15:59 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 04:00:11 pm
rumours that they want to go further with savings in the welfare budget. Hopefully whatever they try there will be enough desperate Tory MPs to stop it getting through.

These fuckers don't want anyone to retire, they want people to work until they die. We need them out ASAP
I wont derail the thread but how many times were people warned, this is what happens when you have a Tory government, it's not just the welfare cuts as well. it's the help people need, no money. no help.

Nowhere left to cut: Merseyside councils bracing for more government pain

Since 2010, Liverpool Council has lost 65% of its core funding - around £465m in 12 years and had to lose around 3,000 staff. and is facing cutting its cloth even further when it sets a budget for 2023/24, before any further funding decisions from government.

This is all to the backdrop of having to find budget savings of £58million over the next year. Further cuts would exacerbate this problem and lead to a reduction in vital services. Despite the warnings from Conservative ministers, Mayor Anderson stressed the need for collaborative working, rather than council and government being adversarial.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/nowhere-left-cut-merseyside-councils-25206487
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16143 on: Yesterday at 04:40:25 pm »
I hope these bastards are decimated at the next election.

Nothing but cuts cuts cuts, services decimated, coupled with our money being worth less and prices soaring. Not to mention the prospect of blackouts. Makes the 70s seem like an effing picnic.

These do not deserve to lead, they do not deserve our trust. Watching the Tory rags trying to justify, explain and cajole their readers into voting for them is going to be macabre viewing.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16144 on: Yesterday at 04:58:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:40:25 pm
I hope these bastards are decimated at the next election.

Nothing but cuts cuts cuts, services decimated, coupled with our money being worth less and prices soaring. Not to mention the prospect of blackouts. Makes the 70s seem like an effing picnic.

These do not deserve to lead, they do not deserve our trust. Watching the Tory rags trying to justify, explain and cajole their readers into voting for them is going to be macabre viewing.

Yes. but but but. Iraq war.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16145 on: Yesterday at 08:16:29 pm »
I just watched an interview with businessman Gareth Quarry on Sky News. He's switched support from the Tories to Labour - he's even joined the Party. Did anyone else watch it? It was quite interesting for a number of reasons.

If anyone's interested, it can be rewound online. I think it stared about 45 minutes ago.

https://news.sky.com/watch-live
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16146 on: Yesterday at 09:54:26 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16147 on: Yesterday at 10:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:54:26 pm
Looks like Truss will be forced into another U-turn

https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/09/liz-truss-on-verge-of-major-u-turn-on-real-terms-benefits-cut

Quote
Despite desperate pleas for party unity from senior ministers after weeks of bitter infighting, the row over welfare threatened to overshadow the prime ministers attempt to reassert her authority when the Commons returns from recess on Tuesday.

If they want a united party, then perhaps the nutjobs leading it shouldn't be pulling in a direction the rest of the PCP clearly don't want to go?  Truss is trying to treat Parliament and the country like her own personal plaything.

It's mad that this bunch of Tories especially are regarding Truss as too extreme.  Seems their choice is to either remove her via a VoNC, or threaten rebellion every time she does something crazy to try and keep her in line. That's going to be as exhausting as it will be damaging.

Can she call an election if she's kicked out by the PCP? An ousted Prime Minister usually sticks around in a caretaker roll until a replacement is chosen, but I don't think there's any rule that says a caretaker PM can't call an election. I guess the King can sack her outright and the deputy leader takes over, but I think that takes a direct appeal from Parliament.

EDIT: This seems to clarify the situation a bit.

https://www.goodto.com/royal-news/can-the-queen-sack-the-prime-minister-646848

Looks like technically, KC3 has the legal power to sack a PM, but convention and the need for the monarch to remain politically neutral ties his hands. So I guess, yeah, he could only do it if Parliament asks him to.

This popped out at me too.

Quote
A majority vote is needed to pass the no confidence motion. If the government wins then business resumes as normal. But if the vote is lost, two things can happen:

    An alternative government takes over power and the Prime Minister resigns. They then have 14 days to win a new Vote of Confidence.

    If no alternative is available, then the PM can remain and has 14 days to win another Vote of Confidence motion. If they win this then things return to normal. However, a second loss triggers a general election which is held at least 7 weeks after the vote.

I know that a VoNC in the government doesn't automatically lead to an election, but it could force Truss out if she keeps acting like a crazy person.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16148 on: Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm »
She would not be able to call an election under those circumstances. The King would be forced to refuse it under the Lascelles principles. It would be shaky constitutional ground though.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16149 on: Yesterday at 11:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:15:47 pm
If they want a united party, then perhaps the nutjobs leading it shouldn't be pulling in a direction the rest of the PCP clearly don't want to go?  Truss is trying to treat Parliament and the country like her own personal plaything.

It's mad that this bunch of Tories especially are regarding Truss as too extreme.  Seems their choice is to either remove her via a VoNC, or threaten rebellion every time she does something crazy to try and keep her in line. That's going to be as exhausting as it will be damaging.

Can she call an election if she's kicked out by the PCP? An ousted Prime Minister usually sticks around in a caretaker roll until a replacement is chosen, but I don't think there's any rule that says a caretaker PM can't call an election. I guess the King can sack her outright and the deputy leader takes over, but I think that takes a direct appeal from Parliament.

EDIT: This seems to clarify the situation a bit.

https://www.goodto.com/royal-news/can-the-queen-sack-the-prime-minister-646848

Looks like technically, KC3 has the legal power to sack a PM, but convention and the need for the monarch to remain politically neutral ties his hands. So I guess, yeah, he could only do it if Parliament asks him to.

This popped out at me too.

I know that a VoNC in the government doesn't automatically lead to an election, but it could force Truss out if she keeps acting like a crazy person.
the last paragraph has now changed as that referred to the FTPA, which has subsequently been repealed.

 I believe that now if a government loses a vote of no confidence, they either resign in favour of an alternative government or seek a dissolution which would then lead to an election.

I am not 100% sure if an alternative government could be one of the same political persuasion.

More info here

https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainers/confidence-motions-parliament
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16150 on: Today at 10:48:58 am »
How much did this lot waste on mates rates contracts at the start of the pandemic ?    They are on about making cuts,   Claw back the wasted money then!
