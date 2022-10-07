Looks like Truss will be forced into another U-turn



https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/09/liz-truss-on-verge-of-major-u-turn-on-real-terms-benefits-cut



Quote

Despite desperate pleas for party unity from senior ministers after weeks of bitter infighting, the row over welfare threatened to overshadow the prime ministers attempt to reassert her authority when the Commons returns from recess on Tuesday.

Quote

A majority vote is needed to pass the no confidence motion. If the government wins then business resumes as normal. But if the vote is lost, two things can happen:



An alternative government takes over power and the Prime Minister resigns. They then have 14 days to win a new Vote of Confidence.



If no alternative is available, then the PM can remain and has 14 days to win another Vote of Confidence motion. If they win this then things return to normal. However, a second loss triggers a general election which is held at least 7 weeks after the vote.

If they want a united party, then perhaps the nutjobs leading it shouldn't be pulling in a direction the rest of the PCP clearly don't want to go? Truss is trying to treat Parliament and the country like her own personal plaything.It's mad that this bunch of Tories especially are regarding Truss as too extreme. Seems their choice is to either remove her via a VoNC, or threaten rebellion every time she does something crazy to try and keep her in line. That's going to be as exhausting as it will be damaging.Can she call an election if she's kicked out by the PCP? An ousted Prime Minister usually sticks around in a caretaker roll until a replacement is chosen, but I don't think there's any rule that says a caretaker PM can't call an election. I guess the King can sack her outright and the deputy leader takes over, but I think that takes a direct appeal from Parliament.EDIT: This seems to clarify the situation a bit.Looks like technically, KC3 has the legal power to sack a PM, but convention and the need for the monarch to remain politically neutral ties his hands. So I guess, yeah, he could only do it if Parliament asks him to.This popped out at me too.I know that a VoNC in the government doesn't automatically lead to an election, but it could force Truss out if she keeps acting like a crazy person.