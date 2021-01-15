Surely any Tory strategist is watching this and thinking we are fucked. They're a parody.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Yep he's coming out with the same old argument, blame it all on Putin and the "anti-growth coalition"
Can see what they are going for, but just don't think it will cut through. They were getting slated from all angles, don't think I've ever seen something so one-sided. They are fucked and so are we.
First time I've watched QT for ages and I must say, Fiona Bruce is absolutely shocking as a Chairperson, Robin Day must be spinning in his grave how poor this programme has become. David Dimblebey was far superior to her
It is a bit of a rabble. Bruce did on a few occasions try to pin Zahawi to answering a direct question but eventually gave up as it was like getting blood from a stone.I thought it was very odd when she went out of her way to bat away the question about IR35 being scrapped. I can only think there's a fair few in her circles that will be making use of that loophole again.
Indeed
mostly because my wife earns far more than me
. I dont want to pay her tax!
I love the way that the blame for the 2008 Economic Crisis is laid squarely at Labour's door whereas this Cost of Living crisis which the government have had a massive hand I. Making ten times worse is due to global events.2010 - we had no money we had to make cuts2022 - we have no money so we'll borrow money to make our backers richer
It's a minor point but Zahawi keeps doing the weird hand thing that the fictional Julian Fawcett MP does in Ghosts. It's like finger pointing but with the hand as a fist. It's amsuing to think he'd take inspiration from a disgraced (and trouserless) ghost of a Tory MP.
A comedian commented on that, where they gesticulate with their fingers altogether when making a point, I remember seeing it but can't recall who it was
