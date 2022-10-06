Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16000 on: Today at 03:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:37:27 pm
"I don't have a mortgage, so it's nice that interest rates are going up so I can get more interest on my savings. Young people these days have it too easy; in my days you had to save for things."

I'm paraphrasing a little, but that's the me-me-me message from a wealthy Tory at their conference being interviewed:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1577977460909637634

As Purkiss points out in her Tweet (and others make the same point in the comments), when she was likely buying her first house, the difference between house prices and average earnings was much narrower.

The most pertinent point made, though, is why anyone wouldn't want life to be easier for subsequent generations (like their kids and grandkids, etc)

To me, Tories seem riddled with bitterness and this woman does well to encapsulate a huge part of the Tory ethos.


But an increase in rates and subsequent fall in house prices will also help make housing more affordable to those who dont currently dont own a home?

Completely agree on that last part, people need to realise the damage ever increasing house prices is doing to their childrens futures and the country at large because it hoovers up so much income, leaving less for everything else.

The other thing the boomers need to remember as well is that they benefited from MIRAS during the 80s and 90s.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16001 on: Today at 04:48:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:15:52 pm
But an increase in rates and subsequent fall in house prices will also help make housing more affordable to those who dont currently dont own a home?

Completely agree on that last part, people need to realise the damage ever increasing house prices is doing to their childrens futures and the country at large because it hoovers up so much income, leaving less for everything else.

The other thing the boomers need to remember as well is that they benefited from MIRAS during the 80s and 90s.


We have borrowed from our children and now they cannot afford to lend us any more. We are holding on to what we have and are expecting them to pay for our retirement as well.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16002 on: Today at 04:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:30:46 pm
Indeed. I remember a few years ago reading about the contrast between the 2016 vote and an Irish referendum (might have been about abortions? Same sex marriage? Something progressive anyway) in which the Irish government had produced the wording of the exact law that would be implemented on a Yes vote. People could be as informed as possible, knowing precisely what they were voting for.

By contrast, the 2016 question might as well have been "Do you want a better country" for all the actual groundwork that lay behind Yes.

I used to post more regularly on other forums that had a wider political mix (a lot actually ended up banning political chat after 2016 as Brexit and Trump made some of it pretty rancorous) and so many of the proud Leavers claimed to know exactly what they voted for and wouldn't have it any other way. Maddening.
Yeah, Anne Widecombe and the Brexit party rallys really stirred the shit.
They are telling you youre all idiots. are you idiots. big reaction from the kippers.
same thing happened in the tv debates, they are calling you idiots. people fell for that lie as well. how it's no surprise leave won considering all the remain campaigners called them idiots. absolute rubbish, not 1 remain politician called any leave voters a idiot, it didn't happen, they just pointed out the lies but the leave campaigners just fell back on the lie of them calling them idiots and all they lapped it up.
I get the feeling many of the leave supporters now know they were conned, I don'tget anyone pulling me up when the DUP and the NI Protocol comes up, how the Torys conned them soft and then shit on them. I can't help adding we will rejoin one day when the younger generation have more of a say at elections. it's all about damage limitation before it happens.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16003 on: Today at 04:53:33 pm »
The Tories may as well go with the slogan "Life without suffering has no meaning".  Seems that, rather than try to make people's lives better, they just say deal with it, we had to.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16004 on: Today at 04:56:16 pm »
David Lammy: "I could tell you a joke about trickle-down economics, but 99.9% of you wouldn't get it"

 ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16005 on: Today at 05:10:00 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16006 on: Today at 05:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:53:33 pm
The Tories may as well go with the slogan "Life without suffering has no meaning".  Seems that, rather than try to make people's lives better, they just say deal with it, we had to.

Taking the phrase "no pain, no gain" literally...or at least that is how they are selling it. The reality is "lots of pain, still no gain"
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16007 on: Today at 05:17:43 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:10:00 pm
Action against the fail

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/prince-harry-elton-john-launch-legal-action-against-daily-mail-publisher-law-2022-10-06/

Stephen Lawrences Mum is one of the plaintiffs.  Hopefully this finishes them off.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16008 on: Today at 05:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:17:43 pm
Stephen Lawrence’s Mum is one of the plaintiffs.  Hopefully this finishes them off.
They really need to be finished. And there must laws restricting foreign ownership newspapers and broadcast news.

I propose something like this:

  • To own shares in a newspaper or broadcast news channel, you must be a UK resident.

  • Ownership of more than a 10%(?) of a newspaper or news channel, you must be a citizen.

  • Discovery of proxy ownership/shares of a newspaper or news channel is criminal offense (with a minimum 5 year jail sentence) and will in result total forfeiture of shares to the state. Same goes for anyone acting as a proxy.

The problems associated with foreign ownership are not going to get better unless firm action is taken to reverse this.

We also need to address invasion of privacy. Everyone deserves the right to basic privacy, including the rich and/or famous. It is - or, it should be - a right. Again, long jail sentences for those who breach such laws.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16009 on: Today at 05:41:20 pm »
One of the latest polls out, that Truss has a minus 24 approval rating from Tory voters, her predecessor never had ratings that low from their own voters. :lmao :lmao
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16010 on: Today at 05:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:41:20 pm
One of the latest polls out, that Truss has a minus 24 approval rating from Tory voters, her predecessor never had ratings that low from their own voters. :lmao :lmao
Brilliant how they replaced the total liability that was Johnson with a much a greater liability. Lovely! :D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16011 on: Today at 05:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:53:44 pm
Brilliant how they replaced the total liability that was Johnson with a much a great liability. Lovely! :D

I don't think even Major's approval ratings were was that low couple of years out from the 97 election.

Truss approval rating from all voters is minus 44, in that same poll. :lmao :lmao
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16012 on: Today at 06:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:17:43 pm
Stephen Lawrences Mum is one of the plaintiffs.  Hopefully this finishes them off.

I saw a documentary on the Stephen Lawrence case a few days ago. Basically first the Mail done a hatchet job on Stephen Lawrence with all the usual dog while shit, then by coincidence Dacre or is getting his house done up and who should be the plasterer but other then Neville Lawrence, he brings up the Mails coverage of the case, Dacre gets to know Neville Lawrence and then eventually you end up with the famous headline daring the killers to the sue the Mail if they didnt kill Stephen.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16013 on: Today at 06:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:40:01 pm
They really need to be finished. And there must laws restricting foreign ownership newspapers and broadcast news.

I propose something like this:

  • To own shares in a newspaper or broadcast news channel, you must be a UK resident.

  • Ownership of more than a 10%(?) of a newspaper or news channel, you must be a citizen.

  • Discovery of proxy ownership/shares of a newspaper or news channel is criminal offense (with a minimum 5 year jail sentence) and will in result total forfeiture of shares to the state. Same goes for anyone acting as a proxy.

The problems associated with foreign ownership are not going to get better unless firm action is taken to reverse this.

We also need to address invasion of privacy. Everyone deserves the right to basic privacy, including the rich and/or famous. It is - or, it should be - a right. Again, long jail sentences for those who breach such laws.



Didn't the politicians have a chance to bring in some legislation including a regulatory body but Cameron the c*nt declined saying it would hinder free press. Even though every other institution has some regulatory checks and balances
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16014 on: Today at 06:19:40 pm »
Looking back, Truss had the delusion / gall to call the country a nation of idlers. Have only paid more attention (out of necessity) to her once she was favourite for the job and it's clear she's clearly not up to the mark in the fields (finance, economics) that she apparently worked in (as an analyst early in her career) nor has she put in the work to understand what grows and improves a country. Similar applies to Kwarteng. Not fussed about presentation, her public speaking etc, I only look at the actions ,the information in them, her understanding of a subject in her responses.

It's a lazy slur you often hear directed against the likes of the US, UK,EU nations, Australia etc from those of an Asian origin but thing is, you look at the research and start-up ecosystem, the best work is done in those places. Shouldn't mistake the pointless cramming involved in Asian centric exams with actual innovation / creation. Get the impression her and Kwarteng lack the mental capacity to actually excel, build and innovate, are automaton crammers so can pass exams, identify with the likes of China in this aspect but lack the ability to identify what good work, what great resources are available in their own land.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16015 on: Today at 06:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 01:40:32 pm
Not really - Dorries supported Truss as leader, and Truss was pretty clear about her plans.

Dorries is pissed (off) that Truss is reviewing the privatisation of Channel 4.

I know that, mad nads is as hypocritical as she is mental.
Point stands though Truss has hit far right overdrive.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16016 on: Today at 06:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:30:04 pm
Id say he had a point too.

Definitely. He would be calling out Truss as well.

I mean, how the heck to you end up with a negative approval rating after barely a month in the job?  Did the Tory members vote for her literally because of Sunak's skin colour? Wonder what they make of this now?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16017 on: Today at 06:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:17:43 pm
Stephen Lawrences Mum is one of the plaintiffs.  Hopefully this finishes them off.
The irony here is that without the mail, Lawrences killers would never have been brought to justice.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16018 on: Today at 07:02:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:53:56 pm
The irony here is that without the mail, Lawrences killers would never have been brought to justice.

See my earlier post, all because Neville Lawrence plastered Dacres house. The Lord really does move in mysterious ways.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16019 on: Today at 08:39:50 pm »
Truss included "think tanks" as the "enemy" in her speech.

Here's a think tank that seems to be her best friend.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/06/revealed-rightwing-slash-and-burn-ideas-that-could-be-blueprint-for-truss

Very scary stuff.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16020 on: Today at 09:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:39:50 pm
Truss included "think tanks" as the "enemy" in her speech.

Here's a think tank that seems to be her best friend.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/06/revealed-rightwing-slash-and-burn-ideas-that-could-be-blueprint-for-truss

Very scary stuff.
Indeed mostly because my wife earns far more than me. I dont want to pay her tax!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16021 on: Today at 10:00:13 pm »
A Tory speaking utter sense. Like seeing a dodo or a rhino these days.

https://twitter.com/jemmaforte/status/1578072174568652809
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16022 on: Today at 10:13:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:00:13 pm
A Tory speaking utter sense. Like seeing a dodo or a rhino these days.

https://twitter.com/jemmaforte/status/1578072174568652809

Other than that bit about it being a hung parliament after the next election, pretty much spot on.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16023 on: Today at 10:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:39:50 pm
Truss included "think tanks" as the "enemy" in her speech.

Here's a think tank that seems to be her best friend.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/06/revealed-rightwing-slash-and-burn-ideas-that-could-be-blueprint-for-truss

Very scary stuff.
this can't be serious surely, I mean the article refers to this below, I mean what the actual fuck. It must be the Daily Mash and the Guardian has stumbled across it and think it's true!

"amending the Equalities Act so white working-class boys are better protected"
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16024 on: Today at 10:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:13:34 pm
this can't be serious surely, I mean the article refers to this below, I mean what the actual fuck. It must be the Daily Mash and the Guardian has stumbled across it and think it's true!

"amending the Equalities Act so white working-class boys are better protected"
Well I havent read the report.

But in terms of education white working class boys are the worst performing ethnic group by quite a margin (other than travellers, but different issue there). Worst results, highest exclusions etc etc

I imagine that you  exactly the same of you looked at their life expectancies too.


So, if we were to treat them as a group of focus like we do for ethnic minorities, then there is every justification for that.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16025 on: Today at 10:19:44 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:00:13 pm
A Tory speaking utter sense. Like seeing a dodo or a rhino these days.

https://twitter.com/jemmaforte/status/1578072174568652809
agreed with pretty much everything he said, you can't but help think he's in the wrong party though
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16026 on: Today at 10:25:20 pm »
POLITICS UK 🚨🇬🇧
@POLITLCSUK
🚨| NEW: Tory MP Lee Anderson violently slaps a Disabled Peoples Alliance protesters phone out of their hand.

https://twitter.com/POLITLCSUK/status/1578012200803110912
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16027 on: Today at 10:25:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:19:26 pm
Well I havent read the report.

But in terms of education white working class boys are the worst performing ethnic group by quite a margin (other than travellers, but different issue there). Worst results, highest exclusions etc etc

I imagine that you  exactly the same of you looked at their life expectancies too.


So, if we were to treat them as a group of focus like we do for ethnic minorities, then there is every justification for that.
yes maybe I read it and quoted it out of context and it was part of Education plans, it just jumped out at me when I read it
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16028 on: Today at 10:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:25:43 pm
yes maybe I read it and quoted it out of context and it was part of Education plans, it just jumped out at me when I read it
Ive not read it so I dont know

But there is a context in which I might say, yes, why havent we been addressing risk group as group of society in greatest  need
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16029 on: Today at 10:40:54 pm »
takes a lot to make George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford look competent.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16030 on: Today at 10:45:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:19:26 pm
Well I havent read the report.

But in terms of education white working class boys are the worst performing ethnic group by quite a margin (other than travellers, but different issue there). Worst results, highest exclusions etc etc

I imagine that you  exactly the same of you looked at their life expectancies too.


So, if we were to treat them as a group of focus like we do for ethnic minorities, then there is every justification for that.

Isnt it more to do with deprivation though?  That if you looked at performance indicators according to poverty levels then the lowest achievers would be all ethnicities in areas of most deprivation but as theyre measuring it on ethnicity and white boys obviously make up a larger proportion in those areas then we get this skewed stat.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16031 on: Today at 10:48:20 pm »
Question Time looks like being fun today.

Zahawi just made an impassioned speech supporting Truss and it was met with initial silence and then, after a few seconds, one person half-heartedly clapping.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16032 on: Today at 10:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:25:20 pm
POLITICS UK 🚨🇬🇧
@POLITLCSUK
🚨| NEW: Tory MP Lee Anderson violently slaps a Disabled Peoples Alliance protesters phone out of their hand.

https://twitter.com/POLITLCSUK/status/1578012200803110912
What a twat.

He thrives on saying things he knows are controversial so he shouldn't be surprised when he becomes the target of protesters.  He can dish it out but he can't take it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16033 on: Today at 11:03:42 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:48:20 pm
Question Time looks like being fun today.

Zahawi just made an impassioned speech supporting Truss and it was met with initial silence and then, after a few seconds, one person half-heartedly clapping.

Zahawi just claimed that we have to be supporting Liz because Putin wants us divided
