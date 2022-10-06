Looking back, Truss had the delusion / gall to call the country a nation of idlers. Have only paid more attention (out of necessity) to her once she was favourite for the job and it's clear she's clearly not up to the mark in the fields (finance, economics) that she apparently worked in (as an analyst early in her career) nor has she put in the work to understand what grows and improves a country. Similar applies to Kwarteng. Not fussed about presentation, her public speaking etc, I only look at the actions ,the information in them, her understanding of a subject in her responses.



It's a lazy slur you often hear directed against the likes of the US, UK,EU nations, Australia etc from those of an Asian origin but thing is, you look at the research and start-up ecosystem, the best work is done in those places. Shouldn't mistake the pointless cramming involved in Asian centric exams with actual innovation / creation. Get the impression her and Kwarteng lack the mental capacity to actually excel, build and innovate, are automaton crammers so can pass exams, identify with the likes of China in this aspect but lack the ability to identify what good work, what great resources are available in their own land.



