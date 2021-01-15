Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 520340 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15960 on: Yesterday at 11:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:29:07 pm
For me, winter doesn't start until December 21st, i tend to go by astronomical dates for the changing of the seasons.
1st December is the meteorological date for winter which is what I have always gone by but take your point
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15961 on: Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:31:21 pm
Edwina Curry would make a better PM.


Sooty would make a better PM
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15962 on: Today at 12:10:58 am »
Fitch has cut UK government debt outlook from stable to negative because of the Kami-Kwasi budget
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15963 on: Today at 12:42:18 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:10:58 am
Fitch has cut UK government debt outlook from stable to negative because of the Kami-Kwasi budget

Of course it will be their fault as they lack Tory "vision".
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15964 on: Today at 06:21:55 am »
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/fluent-latin-doesnt-make-kwasi-kwarteng-a-genius-vxn67bp7f

Behind paywell but it points out how ridiculous it is that people think the likes of Kwarteng and some others are deemed really smart and intelligent because of their university degrees. Always makes me cringe when you have quotes where friends and colleagues say such a person is smart or capable because of that.

You even had Labour councillors in the summer saying dont underestimate Truss ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15965 on: Today at 07:02:41 am »
Rofl

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15966 on: Today at 07:07:04 am »
Scottish only poll out yesterday. Tories predicted to lose all their seats.

Election Maps UK
@ElectionMapsUK
Scottish Westminster Voting Intention:

SNP: 45% (-1)
LAB: 31% (+9)
CON: 12% (-7)
LDM: 7% (+1)
GRN: 3% (=)

Via @YouGov
, TBC (October)
Changes w/ 13-23 May.

British Electoral Politics
@electpoliticsuk
Scottish Independence Voting Intention:

NO: 45% (-1)
YES: 43% (+5)
Don't Know: 7% (-4)

Don't Knows Excluded:

NO: 51% (-4)
YES: 49% (+4)

Via @YouGov
, On 30 September-4 October,
Changes w/ 18.23 May.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15967 on: Today at 07:34:09 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm
That's just so, so wrong. I first came across this bizarre way of thinking when I moved to the US. The winter solstice more approximates the middle of Winter. The seasons describe climate over the course of the year. That's just the way it is. I have spoken. :)

My South American wife also goes stricty by the Solstace.

For me winter starts when its cold and dark. Usually about mid-November onwards. Maybe even start of November (Halloween was the traditional start of winter no?!)

Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:38:37 pm
I don't think calling the referendum was Camerons big mistake, his mistake was telling the country the government will act on the result, the result was binding. he had absolutely no right to say this, a law had to be passed to make the result binding, he walked us into chaos without giving much thought to what would happen if the unthinkable happened, the country voted leave.
May was trying to hold her party together, am absolutely convinced she asked the ERG nutters on what it would take to keep them happy, they gave her all those Red lines, they made any decent Brexit with frictionless trading etc impossible.
I wont defend Cameron, he was arrogant arsehole who thought he could scare the country into voting remain by telling us it will happen so vote remain but he did understand the damage Brexit would bring and wanted nothing to do with it, he was furious with the opposition leader for not understanding the implications as well.
Everything went to shit when May took over. we had no chance once the ERG got those red lines to define what Brexit means. we have never recovered from it.

I think calling the referendum was the mistake. It gave a binary choice on an incredibly complex issue, that most people had little interest in, let alone knowledge of.

Most polls in the years before the referendum showed over 80% of British people self-reported little knowledge of EU institutions or policies. Furthermore, in 2015, only 11% of the public were citing the EU as one of their top 3 concerns. This figure rarely went above 20% for practically the entirety of Britain´s time as a member of the EU.

You are right that it was legally an advisory referendum. But the fact was it was clear that it would be very difficult for the country to extricate itself from the result, advisory or not. No minimum turnout or majority required, no real indication of what would happen legally if Brexit actually won. In a binary referendum we should be preparing for the eventuality of both options winning no?

Quite simply, Britain has no constitutional tradition or safeguarding for national referendums. The only reason it had never sparked up a problem on each of the previous two national referendums (AAV, and EEC membership, and you can also add Scottish independence) is because on each occasion the result fell on the side of the status quo that both Parliament and the PM were in favour of.

Instead, Cameron saw fit to call a referendum, in which one of the choices (Brexit) was something less then 25% of MPs were in favour of. Subsequent PMs (May, Johnson and i´m sure Truss will be giving it a go) trying to ride roughshod over Parliament and by extension our entire constitution and system of Representative Democracy, in the name of the Will of the People, is the direct result of this. Our 300+ year old constitution may have been in need of some updates, but since the Brexit referendum is has deterioated to the point of possibly becoming unworkable. A 300+ year old constitution dealt a potential lethal blow within 6 years.

Then despite all these massively glaring and forseeable holes, Cameron saw fit to promise the referendum anyway. Literally gambled the entire countries future to appease the ERG.

But not only did he call it, he was arrogant enough to assume he would easily win it. Strategically it was an absolute shambles. He won the 2015 election without expecting to, then had to basically unintentionally follow through on his Eurosceptic promises to his backbenchers.

This involved telling the country that we were getting a rubbish deal from the EU, and that he needed to renegotiate further powers in order to sell the EU as a good deal to the country. When these powers weren´t forthcoming (they were never going to be), he then had to swtich track in Febraury 2016 to say, "oh actually, we are getting a good deal" and then trying to sell the same EU membership that he had previous said was not working properly for us. Not only that, but the same EU that he had previously been happy to see used as a beating stick to detract from the effects of his own policies of austerity. The rise of UKIP directly coincided with the drastic cuts to welfare that came in in 2012 and 2013.

He then launched a Remain campaign that arrogantly thought it would swing it with pure cold cost/benefit economic calculations. Meanwhile the Leave campaign could happily point to creaking public services as a result of Cameron´s austerity, and blame it on immigration, which Cameron had also previously been happy to blame to cover his own ideologically motivated austerity.

No attempt to put forward any emotional, internationalist and identity based case for European membership.

Then the country voted Leave. Everything has been on a rapidly downhill slope ever since.

Hasn´t been seen since. History will judge him very harshly indeed.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15968 on: Today at 07:43:16 am »
Cameron was left no choice but to call the referendum, it was one of the reasons he won the election in 2015, as he pledged the referendum in order to stop UKIP gaining in Tory held seats, UKIP might even have won a few Tory seats, his mistake was his dreadful remain campaign, then jumping ship when remain lost, & left others to deal with the fallout
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15969 on: Today at 07:59:48 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm
That's just so, so wrong. I first came across this bizarre way of thinking when I moved to the US. The winter solstice more approximates the middle of Winter. The seasons describe climate over the course of the year. That's just the way it is. I have spoken. :)

You are just so, so wrong  ;)

I always use this:

Meteorological winter

Quote
However, at the Met Office, we often use a meteorological definition of the seasons. By the meteorological calendar, the first day of winter is always 1 December; ending on 28 (or 29 during a Leap Year) February.

Meteorological seasons consist of splitting the seasons into four periods made up of three months each. These seasons are split to coincide with our Gregorian calendar, making it easier for meteorological observing and forecasting to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.

The seasons are defined as spring (March, April, May), summer (June, July, August), autumn (September, October, November) and winter (December, January, February).


https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/learn-about/weather/seasons/winter/when-does-winter-start
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15970 on: Today at 09:06:13 am »
Rose tinted spectacles off but can anyone see any improvement financially over the next 12 months let alone growth?

Next crisis is the housing market is likely to slow down.

The only thing that could perhaps give the Tories a boost is victory in Ukraine but I don't see that ending anytime soon.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15971 on: Today at 09:11:57 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 09:06:13 am
Rose tinted spectacles off but can anyone see any improvement financially over the next 12 months let alone growth?

Next crisis is the housing market is likely to slow down.

The only thing that could perhaps give the Tories a boost is victory in Ukraine but I don't see that ending anytime soon.

No. The growth plan is flawed when lots of people and businesses are going to be poorer as a result of higher debt repayments.

I also think it makes dickheads like the CBI and business groups redundant. Them c*nts were happy at the budget and now the world has come crashing down. If there is one thing I give credit to the public and Brexit supporters, that during Brexit they didnt listen to any of them.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15972 on: Today at 09:19:06 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:43:16 am
Cameron was left no choice but to call the referendum, it was one of the reasons he won the election in 2015, as he pledged the referendum in order to stop UKIP gaining in Tory held seats, UKIP might even have won a few Tory seats, his mistake was his dreadful remain campaign, then jumping ship when remain lost, & left others to deal with the fallout

It´s really not though. The vast majority of the British public didn´t care about the EU.

UKIP was gaining ground primarily in Labour seats, plus a few Tory seats along the South East coast, in large part as a result of Cameron´s austerity, the negative effects of which UKIP, the tabloids and the Tory party had done a good job of pinning on immigration. Granted UKIP and the tabloid press had done a good job over the last ten years of trying immigration to the EU

The reason he won the 2015 election was basically a strange twist of fate regarding FPTP. Everyone thought thta was nailed on for a hung Parliament, including Cameron, which is why he made it a manifesto pledge in the first place. There is no way he would have risked it if hethought he´d actually have to go through with it.

The only reason he had no choice is because he had dug himself that hole.

And it wasn´t just his dreadful Remain campaign. It was his whole strategy leading up to it.

His plan was to go to the EU and demand new powers, which was never likely to happen. Then when the EU didn´t grant new powers, his plan was to turn around and suddenly try to sell the same EU that he had just been telling people was a shoddy deal, as a good thing?

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15973 on: Today at 09:37:55 am »
You couldnt make it up.    Kwasi is now going to meet with the banks about the increase in higher mortgages.    Duck sake youre part of the reason why they are so high
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15974 on: Today at 09:58:34 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:10:58 am
Fitch has cut UK government debt outlook from stable to negative because of the Kami-Kwasi budget

Fitch are just part of the anti-growth coalition...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15975 on: Today at 10:00:11 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:58:34 am
Fitch are just part of the anti-growth coalition...

Truss forgot to mention the IMFs lead role in the AGC.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15976 on: Today at 10:11:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:11:57 am
No. The growth plan is flawed when lots of people and businesses are going to be poorer as a result of higher debt repayments.

I also think it makes dickheads like the CBI and business groups redundant. Them c*nts were happy at the budget and now the world has come crashing down. If there is one thing I give credit to the public and Brexit supporters, that during Brexit they didnt listen to any of them.

The CBI and the like are the worst. We need more investment on training and infrastructure, and we also need tax cuts for business. Well whose going to pay for your training and infrastructure spending you dickheads?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15977 on: Today at 10:24:58 am »
Another surreal day of the circus rumbling on never mind people suffering. Old Nad Dorries accusing Truss of lurching to the right. 
Could not make this shit up.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15978 on: Today at 10:32:52 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 10:24:58 am
Another surreal day of the circus rumbling on never mind people suffering. Old Nad Dorries accusing Truss of lurching to the right. 
Could not make this shit up.

To be fair to Mad Nads, Truss has definitely lurched them even further to the right.
Truss is now basically calling anyone who isn't a full ERG mentalist an enemy of the state.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15979 on: Today at 10:40:48 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 07:34:09 am
My South American wife also goes stricty by the Solstace.

For me winter starts when its cold and dark. Usually about mid-November onwards. Maybe even start of November (Halloween was the traditional start of winter no?!)
It's about the same for me. The date will vary from year to year, and upon the individual's own judgement/feeling about the weather (or seasons) in that particular year. Else, 'an early spring', or a 'long winter', etc., make no sense. Not that it matters of course. It is just that I was rather surprised by it when I moved to the US.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15980 on: Today at 10:42:53 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 10:24:58 am
Another surreal day of the circus rumbling on never mind people suffering. Old Nad Dorries accusing Truss of lurching to the right. 
Could not make this shit up.

Isn't that good in a way? We basically need the moderate tories to grow a pair and get rid of the far-right that is now running the government, before they destroy the country even further.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15981 on: Today at 10:45:36 am »
Who are the moderate Tories? As far as I can tell the PCP only acted over Boris because a lot of them were terrified of losing their seats, it wasnt conscience over the actual things they were doing.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15982 on: Today at 10:47:53 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:45:36 am
Who are the moderate Tories? As far as I can tell the PCP only acted over Boris because a lot of them were terrified of losing their seats, it wasnt conscience over the actual things they were doing.

There must be some, somehwere?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15983 on: Today at 10:48:47 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:32:52 am
To be fair to Mad Nads, Truss has definitely lurched them even further to the right.
Truss is now basically calling anyone who isn't a full ERG mentalist an enemy of the state.
When the chief cheerleader of the culture war is sounding somewhat sane, refuse to say reasonable, I could weep.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15984 on: Today at 10:51:21 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 07:02:41 am
Rofl


At least we now know what Truss meant when she said she was "ready to hit the ground from day one".  The 18 month swing between the two main parties is extraordinary.  A 23-point Tory lead flipping to a 28-point Labour lead.  I remember how depressing is what when the Tories started opening up that gap in summer 2021 despite being a shit-show, I'm delighted that it's finally caught up with them.

Some credit is due to Labour as well as they look to not only be taking advantage of the Tory implosion - an open goal - but they also seem to picking up Lib Dem voters.  They do now appear as a government in waiting and I think that will only attract more voters as people like to back a winner.

The Tories will pull a few rabbits out the hat and close the gap before the next GE but it feels like damage limitation for them.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15985 on: Today at 10:52:16 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:47:53 am
There must be some, somehwere?

Voters? Im sure there are.

Not so sure about the actual party-it seems to be a bit like the American Republican Party: its become the subject of a hostile takeover & driven the moderates out or so far underground as to be invisible. If Gove & Dorries are seen as moderates & Patel looks like a bleeding heart liberal compared to Braverman we are all in deep shit. The right wing media has a lot to answer for over who & how it has influenced.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15986 on: Today at 10:55:08 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:11:29 am
The CBI and the like are the worst. We need more investment on training and infrastructure, and we also need tax cuts for business. Well whose going to pay for your training and infrastructure spending you dickheads?

Regular taxpayers, who then reap all the rewards from said investment with better jobs and higher wages!

Or something like that.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15987 on: Today at 10:56:56 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:42:53 am
Isn't that good in a way? We basically need the moderate tories to grow a pair and get rid of the far-right that is now running the government, before they destroy the country even further.

Or maybe she is laying the groundwork for the clown to be resurrected.

Haven't the moderate tories been purged and that is not saying they were that moderate to begin with?  Don't expect much from the red wall tories until they need to save themselves. 

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15988 on: Today at 10:58:31 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 07:34:09 am
I think calling the referendum was the mistake. It gave a binary choice on an incredibly complex issue, that most people had little interest in, let alone knowledge of.

Most polls in the years before the referendum showed over 80% of British people self-reported little knowledge of EU institutions or policies. Furthermore, in 2015, only 11% of the public were citing the EU as one of their top 3 concerns. This figure rarely went above 20% for practically the entirety of Britain´s time as a member of the EU.

You are right that it was legally an advisory referendum. But the fact was it was clear that it would be very difficult for the country to extricate itself from the result, advisory or not. No minimum turnout or majority required, no real indication of what would happen legally if Brexit actually won. In a binary referendum we should be preparing for the eventuality of both options winning no?

Quite simply, Britain has no constitutional tradition or safeguarding for national referendums. The only reason it had never sparked up a problem on each of the previous two national referendums (AAV, and EEC membership, and you can also add Scottish independence) is because on each occasion the result fell on the side of the status quo that both Parliament and the PM were in favour of.

Instead, Cameron saw fit to call a referendum, in which one of the choices (Brexit) was something less then 25% of MPs were in favour of. Subsequent PMs (May, Johnson and i´m sure Truss will be giving it a go) trying to ride roughshod over Parliament and by extension our entire constitution and system of Representative Democracy, in the name of the Will of the People, is the direct result of this. Our 300+ year old constitution may have been in need of some updates, but since the Brexit referendum is has deterioated to the point of possibly becoming unworkable. A 300+ year old constitution dealt a potential lethal blow within 6 years.

Then despite all these massively glaring and forseeable holes, Cameron saw fit to promise the referendum anyway. Literally gambled the entire countries future to appease the ERG.

But not only did he call it, he was arrogant enough to assume he would easily win it. Strategically it was an absolute shambles. He won the 2015 election without expecting to, then had to basically unintentionally follow through on his Eurosceptic promises to his backbenchers.

This involved telling the country that we were getting a rubbish deal from the EU, and that he needed to renegotiate further powers in order to sell the EU as a good deal to the country. When these powers weren´t forthcoming (they were never going to be), he then had to swtich track in Febraury 2016 to say, "oh actually, we are getting a good deal" and then trying to sell the same EU membership that he had previous said was not working properly for us. Not only that, but the same EU that he had previously been happy to see used as a beating stick to detract from the effects of his own policies of austerity. The rise of UKIP directly coincided with the drastic cuts to welfare that came in in 2012 and 2013.

He then launched a Remain campaign that arrogantly thought it would swing it with pure cold cost/benefit economic calculations. Meanwhile the Leave campaign could happily point to creaking public services as a result of Cameron´s austerity, and blame it on immigration, which Cameron had also previously been happy to blame to cover his own ideologically motivated austerity.

No attempt to put forward any emotional, internationalist and identity based case for European membership.

Then the country voted Leave. Everything has been on a rapidly downhill slope ever since.

Hasn´t been seen since. History will judge him very harshly indeed.
A good synopsis that, Carp (yeah, I can't spell indomia... indomit... 'can't be dominated' :) ).

The only thing left out was the refusal of LOTO to join with Comeron in the campaign to Remain. That surely had a significant effect - probably enough to make tip the Leave vote over the top.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15989 on: Today at 11:00:15 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:45:36 am
Who are the moderate Tories? As far as I can tell the PCP only acted over Boris because a lot of them were terrified of losing their seats, it wasnt conscience over the actual things they were doing.


And they'd all welcome Bozo back now to lower the risk of them losing their seats. They'd sell their grannies to keep their seats and keep Labour out of power.

There have been some decent and principled Tories, but they were all pretty much ejected from the Parliamentary Party prior to the 2019 GE, as the Brexit zealots set about removing any resistance.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15990 on: Today at 11:03:04 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 10:56:56 am
Or maybe she is laying the groundwork for the clown to be resurrected.

Haven't the moderate tories been purged and that is not saying they were that moderate to begin with?  Don't expect much from the red wall tories until they need to save themselves. 



Yeah, to be fair, ever since the brexit referendum I've thought there must be some classic "good for the economy" conservatives somewhere, but they haven't turned up.


And yes, I do worry that they'll go back to Johnson because he seemed sensible in comparison to the current crazies!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15991 on: Today at 11:13:16 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:58:31 am
The only thing left out was the refusal of LOTO to join with Comeron in the campaign to Remain. That surely had a significant effect - probably enough to make tip the Leave vote over the top.

Undoubtedly. You were only really getting the Tory arguments for Remain (which focused almost solely on the economic angle)

Tory arseholes like Cameron and Gideon weren't exactly going to start extolling the virtues of the workers' rights brought in by the EU (often with the then Tory govt kicking and screaming in opposition).

They weren't going to warn voters about and condemn the hard-right Tory nutcases wanting to have their 'bonfire of red tape' and explain that the 'red tape' being talked about was actually protections for workers, the invironment, consumers.

They weren't going to talk about the EU's ATAD/AMLD, the EU's plans to expand that, and reveal the scope of how much the City benefits from the flow of dirty money through it and into the BOTs/CDs. And how transparency clauses in ATAD/AMLD threatened that whole dodgy grift.

They weren't going to praise the benefits of freedom of movement that allowed Brits unimpeded access throughout Europe (because that freedom is also reciprocated)

They weren't going to do any of that because both had railed against EU meddling over employment laws; against EU 'red tape' and 'Brussels bureaucracy'; against tighter regulation of the financial services sector in the UK; against immigration into the UK.



If you think back also, the timing of the Referendum was atrocious, given we were still in the midst of a refugee crisis stemming from the Arab Spring and following civil war in Syria. And it was only a few short years from the disgraceful and punitive action taken by the EU against Greece (and some other countries) in the wake of the GFC.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15992 on: Today at 12:19:21 pm »
Nadine Dorries says the party has lurched too far to the right.

You heard me.
