The deputy editor of Conservative Home - Henry Hill - was just on Sky News.



He essentially called her speech, and her policies, bollocks. Growth is not just unattainable given her platform, but the typical anti-growth individuals are not members of a Left alliance, but actually middle/SE England Tory home owners who dont want more council houses built - particularly on green belts, and older Tory voters the length and breadth of the country. He was scathing.



Truss's speech, in essence, was trying to brand any disagreement or opposition to her policies as the act of subversives and political agitators. That's why I called it a desperate act of someone weak trying to look strong. It views everyone not on their side as "The Enemy". There's no room for debate, discussion, or compromise. It takes a very grey area (politics) and tries to make it black and white.May almost had to deal with the opposite when it came to Brexit. She tried to steer a middle ground that was simply impossible to achieve, as the moment you had to make any kind of decision you would irretrievably alienate a certain section of Parliament and the people they represented.You can't play the neutral card on Brexit - you're either on one side or the other. Boris didn't really give a fuck. It's probably the one sliver of a leadership trait he had - a boss has to handle not being liked by some people. Of course, it helped his cause that his calculated buffoonery was very disarming and media friendly - something May really struggled with, and Truss will struggle even more.May's biggest failure was the early election, but that was a political error. Blowing a 20 point lead against Corbyn sounded the death knell for her Premiership. Truss can at least claim they were already behind in the polls, but she's still gifted Starmer alead, and almost crashed the entire UK economy over a 48 hour period.Economic mismanagement is miles worse than an errant political misjudgement on an election. I suppose we can ask Gordon Brown which is worse. He shit out of calling an early election and then got crushed under the financial crash that followed.