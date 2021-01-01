Poll

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,315
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15800 on: Today at 09:55:37 am »
Does she get it almost every night?
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,746
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15801 on: Today at 09:59:24 am »
N 2 Gether Now - Method Man.
Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,712
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15802 on: Today at 10:01:14 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:01:23 am
Martin Lewis rubbished this ad yesterday on GMB and presto, treasury has now deleted this.
Good stuff. It was also dealt with on fullfact.org and the always excellent Tim Harford covered it on Radio 4's 'More or Less' this morning - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001cq31 (from 12:30).

Treasury excuse for pulling it was that the numbers were accurate but that certain asumptions* they made about the profile of the 'first time buyer' were not reflected in the tweet.

*certain assumptions = utter fantasy.
Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,712
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15803 on: Today at 10:06:10 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:05:40 am
@ChrisMasonBBC
A 25 minute speech later from the Prime Minister Im told. And shell arrive on stage to a 90s classic.
...
What song do you think she should come out to?
Rid of Me by PJ Harvey?
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,315
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15804 on: Today at 10:18:21 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:05:40 am
@ChrisMasonBBC
A 25 minute speech later from the Prime Minister Im told. And shell arrive on stage to a 90s classic.

What song do you think she should come out to?

Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:11:53 am
D:Ream's "Things can only get better".

It would be a terrible choice for multiple reasons, so exactly the kind of thing Truss would go for.

"Things can't get any worse"?
Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,712
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15805 on: Today at 10:22:36 am »
Leaked preview:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KA-SMYnroiU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KA-SMYnroiU</a>
