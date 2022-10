Martin Lewis rubbished this ad yesterday on GMB and presto, treasury has now deleted this.





*certain assumptions = utter fantasy.

Good stuff. It was also dealt with on fullfact.org and the always excellent Tim Harford covered it on Radio 4's 'More or Less' this morning - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001cq31 (from 12:30).Treasury excuse for pulling it was that the numbers were accurate but that certain asumptions* they made about the profile of the 'first time buyer' were not reflected in the tweet.