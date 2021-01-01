Crosby Nick never fails.
Martin Lewis rubbished this ad yesterday on GMB and presto, treasury has now deleted this.
@ChrisMasonBBCA 25 minute speech later from the Prime Minister Im told. And shell arrive on stage to a 90s classic....What song do you think she should come out to?
@ChrisMasonBBCA 25 minute speech later from the Prime Minister Im told. And shell arrive on stage to a 90s classic.What song do you think she should come out to?
D:Ream's "Things can only get better". It would be a terrible choice for multiple reasons, so exactly the kind of thing Truss would go for.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 27 queries.
[Server Load: 1.08]