Stupid question, but unless Truss calls a GE, is it simply a case of waiting until 2024 before it can happen?
Imagine seeing Boris come back on the 'moderate' ticketI always thought that country would move to the far right wing, but unlike 1930s Germany, Italy and Spain. More like the Michael Bentine Potty Time right wing
Isn't January 2025 the latest when an election can occur?
"I am disappointed that members of our party staged a coup and undermined the PM in an unprofessional way..How does he think Truss and her cronies became the "Goverment' in the first place.I still cant get over how UK have swallowed a real 'coup' ...with the direction of the country taking a route the nation did not vote for .just 50K ultra right wing Torys....
Who is the original quote from? Somebody within the Truss camp?
Braverman is complaining that too many foreign students bring money into the UK and finance poor universities.The daughter of immigrants is against immigrants.She is against foreign money coming into the UK and supporting the economyShe is against universities being financed
Doing what we believe to be right for our constituents is not 'a coup' or unprofessional. Its called doing our job as backbench MPs. If this is the approach the Cabinet take we're in for a bumpy time.
81,326 people voted for Liz Truss to be Prime MinisterThere are c57m adults in this country of which around 45.6 million are registered to voteSo 0.141% of the adult population voted for herThat is not a mandate
When Truss was appointed got into a facebook argument with my MP on the need for a GE.Personally I don't think the fact that she was elected by 0.00001% or whatever is the winning argument as the counter argument is the Tories were elected for the next 5 years on a manifesto. I think the argument is the manifesto and general ethos has changed and thats why we need a GE. This pair of epic c*nts are nothing like the politician Johnson pretended to be. Starmer needs to push this.
When Truss was appointed got into a facebook argument with my MP on the need for a GE.He argued, they have a 5 year mandate from the GE and need to be allowed to deliver itPersonally I don't think the fact that she was elected by 0.00001% or whatever is the winning argument as the counter argument is the Tories were elected for the next 5 years on a manifesto (as above). I think the argument is the manifesto and general ethos has changed and thats why we need a GE. This pair of epic c*nts are nothing like the politician Johnson pretended to be. Starmer needs to push this.
Does he though? They seem to be falling apart all on their own. Any comments from Labour might just galvanise the Tories. Let them unravel on their own, for a while anyway.
Isnt that why they wanted to abolish the top rate of tax, attract top global talent to pay tax and have it trickle down to us Mefs?What has this ghastly human actually said?
"I was so gutted about the Queen's passing I tanked the pound. This is the form my grief has taken."
Praising the Rwanda policy. Yep because thats been a roaring success. Grand total of zero sent is it?
Braverman calling the human rights act Labours human rights act. And criticising lawyers Get this dead beat of a cabal out.
Also Penny Mordaunt. She came close to being put forward by Tory MPs and I think would have also defeated Sunak due to the Tory membership. If they (ridiculously) end up with another leadership campaign I expect she'll be in the mix and I expect she thinks the same.Truss making Mordaunt Leader of the House of Commons seemed like a fig leaf and an attempt to stop her plotting. It's taken less than a month though and she's already speaking out about Truss/Kwarteng policies.
Braverman now going after the modern slavery laws. Paedos and rapists coming in she claims.
They're just going to destroy everything aren't they.Green space, the coastline, SSSI's, the oceans, the lakes and rivers, wildlife, basically anything that gets in their way 😥
