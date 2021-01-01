Also Penny Mordaunt. She came close to being put forward by Tory MPs and I think would have also defeated Sunak due to the Tory membership. If they (ridiculously) end up with another leadership campaign I expect she'll be in the mix and I expect she thinks the same.



Truss making Mordaunt Leader of the House of Commons seemed like a fig leaf and an attempt to stop her plotting. It's taken less than a month though and she's already speaking out about Truss/Kwarteng policies.



Mordaunt seemed the sensible choice given the state of the other candidates. But the likes of the Daily Mail got involved and kept pushing Truss and it's signed their own obituary in the process.The Tories are between a rock and a hard place now. Keep Truss and get hammered in the polls and then at an election (so out of her depth it's embarrassing, when the country needs leadership). Make a change and they look ridiculous, it's another few months of government shutdown and then they face huge pressure to call an election.I think all they can do is ride it out with Truss for a bit, replace her next year, hope for a new leader bounce in the polls and call an election, hoping to mitigate the damage. But it's a thin list in terms of who can give them any kind of bounce because they'are all shit.