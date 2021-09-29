It's a while off yet, but am expecting to have to holiday with the brother in law. From memory he won't vote labour because Blair illegally killed millions of Iraqis. I'm not sure if I could get him to look at the lib Dems or the greens, but how would you address this stance? I'm off balance because until t recently I assumed that he'd just been badly briefed but it seems the general stance is that he knew what he was doing?



I still believe that Tony Blair believed that Sadam had WMDs, a squaddy I know who was involved in the search for WMDs is convinced that he had them and moved them to Syria so they could not be found.That's irrelevant today though, it was 20 years ago, Starmer was not even an MP when it happened, and there were only a handful of current MPs in parliament at the time.The Tory scum also supported the war and you can guarantee would have made exactly the same call had they been on power.I was not in favour of Iraq, mainly because it meant getting into bed with Bush. It was a costly error not just for the people of Iraq but for the voters in this country but as I said it was 20 years ago and is irrelevant with what is happening today