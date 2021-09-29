Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15480 on: Today at 12:56:48 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:53:54 pm
The palace has confirmed he will not go to the summit, "after seeking advice from Truss".



That is interesting...wonder how royalist conservatives feel about the PM telling the king what to do.

Why the fuck is he even listening to her?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15481 on: Today at 01:01:14 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:56:48 am
Why the fuck is he even listening to her?
Maybe Truss threatened - like she did with his mum - to hex him.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15482 on: Today at 01:11:26 am
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15483 on: Today at 01:43:11 am
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 06:40:51 pm
Absolutely wild stories in the Times.

"Liz Truss has told King Charles III to stay away from COP27 summit as embattled PM looks to water down climate change commitments"


He's probably counting his blessings he doesn't have to share the stage with her.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15484 on: Today at 01:43:27 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:19:10 am
https://newsroom.bankofamerica.com/bernard-mensah

Seems that someone a The Mirror did not properly read the description at the stock photo agency, Alamy:

https://www.alamy.com/london-england-uk-28th-sep-2022-image484261729.html
blimey I bet that guy wasn't happy being mistaken for our charlatan Chancellor
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15485 on: Today at 08:40:16 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:56:48 am
Why the fuck is he even listening to her?

She´s already bumped off his ma. Doesn´t want to be next.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15486 on: Today at 08:58:12 am
Watching Truss on Kuenssberg currently.  Usual waffle and zero substance.  Shes focused on Ukraine apparently.  Lets skip domestic considerations
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15487 on: Today at 08:59:41 am
Nadine Dorries: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was one of the worlds great leaders. Im baffled we kicked him out

https://archive.ph/fHs3O

I think she has been locked away in a lunatic asylum
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15488 on: Today at 09:01:27 am
Truss just confirmed the OBR report wont be published by end of November.  Not sure if she got mixed up in waffling or actually means it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15489 on: Today at 09:06:32 am
Gove really going at Truss, with her just opposite. This is going to be a very interesting conference.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15490 on: Today at 09:07:18 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:06:32 am
Gove really going at Truss, with her just opposite. This is going to be a very interesting conference.

Yep hes tearing her a new one.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15491 on: Today at 09:08:04 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:07:18 am
Yep hes tearing her a new one.

He said he wont vote for it. Now he is an outlier because he knows his days are numbered, but will be interesting to see.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15492 on: Today at 09:14:19 am
Well done to those who can sit through the interview I have had to mute it for my TVs well being and my own mental health. It shows how broken the political system is in the UK that she can become Prime Minister. She is incredibly vapid, has no personal charisma, no record of success in any government role the only reason anyone would follow her is for personal promotion. Are we in the situation where the Mail, Express & the rag decide our politics?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15493 on: Today at 09:31:50 am
Kami c*nt has just been thrown under the bus by Truss.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15494 on: Today at 09:41:07 am
Kwasi Kwarteng attended champagne party with financiers on mini-budget day

Guests, which included hedge fund managers, allegedly congratulated the chancellor and told him to double down

Quote
Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly attended a private champagne reception with hedge fund managers at the home of a Conservative donor on the same day he delivered his mini-budget.

The chancellor is alleged to have given guests information about forthcoming government spending cuts during the event at the west London home of Andrew Law, a financier, on the evening of Friday 23 September.

Kwartengs mini-budget earlier in the day, which introduced a £45bn package of tax cuts that will mostly benefit the richest fifth of households, triggered economic turmoil  with sterling collapsing to its lowest level since 1985 and the Bank of England acting to save pension funds.

The Labour leader, Keir Starmer, has called for the recall of parliament to address the financial crisis.

The chancellor is said to have told attenders at the reception of austerity-style budget cuts to come while guests drank wine, champagne and cocktails as they congratulated him on the measures announced in the House of Commons, according to the Sunday Times.

A source told the newspaper: He wanted to give an unadulterated message of growth, growth, growth and thats why he didnt talk about savings, because otherwise the [news] agenda would have been all about savings  where will you cut? What will you cut? Blah blah blah  theyre fully aware they have to make savings.

Two sources said Kwarteng described that day as a great day for freedom.

Another said guests told Kwarteng to double down  an approach from which some stood to make profits.

Tory officials told the Sunday Times that Kwarteng attended the gathering at Laws home, which was arranged by the Conservative partys campaign headquarters, for an hour to talk through his mini-budget plans and gave a five-minute speech.

The Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman, Sarah Olney, said: While struggling homeowners saw their mortgage bills spiral, it seems the chancellor was sipping champagne with hedge fund managers profiting from the falling pound.

How out of touch can you get? We need an official inquiry into this now.

A source close to the chancellor said: Any suggestion attendees had access to privileged information is total nonsense.

The growth plan [published earlier that day] included a commitment to review our tax code to make it simpler, better for families and more pro-growth. The governments ambitions on lowering the tax burden are hardly a state secret.

Kwarteng has said he will set out further details of his economic strategy when he publishes his medium-term fiscal plan on 23 November.

But the Treasury select committee, made up of MPs from all parties, has demanded that the chancellor release a full economic forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility by the end of October.

The Treasury has been approached for comment.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/01/kwasi-kwarteng-reportedly-spoke-of-austerity-cuts-at-champagne-party
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15495 on: Today at 09:41:50 am
Quote from: chalky52 on Today at 09:14:19 am
Well done to those who can sit through the interview I have had to mute it for my TVs well being and my own mental health. It shows how broken the political system is in the UK that she can become Prime Minister. She is incredibly vapid, has no personal charisma, no record of success in any government role the only reason anyone would follow her is for personal promotion. Are we in the situation where the Mail, Express & the rag decide our politics?

She cant even get the sound bites right. Grow the pie ffs
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15496 on: Today at 09:43:31 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:41:07 am
Kwasi Kwarteng attended champagne party with financiers on mini-budget day

Guests, which included hedge fund managers, allegedly congratulated the chancellor and told him to double down

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/01/kwasi-kwarteng-reportedly-spoke-of-austerity-cuts-at-champagne-party

Sounds like insider trading to me
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15497 on: Today at 09:43:59 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:41:07 am
Kwasi Kwarteng attended champagne party with financiers on mini-budget day

Guests, which included hedge fund managers, allegedly congratulated the chancellor and told him to double down

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/01/kwasi-kwarteng-reportedly-spoke-of-austerity-cuts-at-champagne-party

Disgusted they weren't drinking Sparkling English wine.

Also, I hope he make the effort to have breakfast or even lunch with some the people who's benefits he's probably going to cut.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15498 on: Today at 09:52:39 am
Beeb paper review focusing on todays poll in the Observer that shows 71% of Tory voters believe the Tories have lost control of the economy and Labours lead over the Tories has shot up by 14points in the last week (from 5 to 19).
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15499 on: Today at 10:37:58 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:52:39 am
Beeb paper review focusing on todays poll in the Observer that shows 71% of Tory voters believe the Tories have lost control of the economy and Labours lead over the Tories has shot up by 14points in the last week (from 5 to 19).
That poll is the one that handles don't know answers differently, so 19 points is actually worse than the 33 point lead in the other polls.

Normally when you get poll numbers like this, someone ends up joining the Russian Federation.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15500 on: Today at 11:02:52 am
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:43:31 am
Sounds like insider trading to me

I was going to say. Surely that is out and out criminality?! Shouldn´t the Police be investigating something like this?

Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:37:58 am
Normally when you get poll numbers like this, someone ends up joining the Russian Federation.

 :D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15501 on: Today at 11:12:22 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:05:34 am

That is actually obscene advertising and worse than anything I have ever seen from the private sector, including miracle cures from the wild west. I am going to look in to complaining to the advertising standards agency
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 11:46:13 am
I did send it to fullfact.org and I did read than some were considering going to the ASA over it. As I said earlier I redid the calcs and came up with disposable income of £21 but the point remains that the so-called saving touted is virtually impossible to realise.
Full Fact have had a go at this. A slightly different take, but a similar conclusion.
https://fullfact.org/economy/treasury-terraced-house-tweet/
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15502 on: Today at 11:27:40 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:06:32 am
Gove really going at Truss, with her just opposite. This is going to be a very interesting conference.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:08:04 am
He said he wont vote for it. Now he is an outlier because he knows his days are numbered, but will be interesting to see.
I think this is quite significant

Gove is a big presence and whats he got to lose?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15503 on: Today at 11:31:45 am
It's a while off yet, but am expecting to have to holiday with the brother in law. From memory he won't vote labour because Blair illegally killed millions of Iraqis.  I'm not sure if I could get him to look at the lib Dems or the greens, but how would you address this stance? I'm off balance because until t recently I assumed that he'd just been badly briefed but it seems the general stance is that he knew what he was doing?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15504 on: Today at 11:43:22 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:31:45 am
It's a while off yet, but am expecting to have to holiday with the brother in law. From memory he won't vote labour because Blair illegally killed millions of Iraqis.  I'm not sure if I could get him to look at the lib Dems or the greens, but how would you address this stance? I'm off balance because until t recently I assumed that he'd just been badly briefed but it seems the general stance is that he knew what he was doing?
I still believe that Tony Blair believed that Sadam had WMDs, a squaddy I know who was involved in the search for WMDs is convinced that he had them and moved them to Syria so they could not be found.

That's irrelevant today though, it was 20 years ago, Starmer was not even an MP when it happened, and there were only a handful of current MPs in parliament at the time.

The Tory scum also supported the war and you can guarantee would have made exactly the same call had they been on power.

I was not in favour of Iraq, mainly because it meant getting into bed with Bush. It was a costly error not just for the people of Iraq but for the voters in this country but as I said it was 20 years ago and is irrelevant with what is happening today
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15505 on: Today at 11:53:36 am
I understand it's 20 years ago. But that's the barrier I want to break down.  The fact the Tories backed it is probably more helpful.
Same argument that sadly can be held against labour over brexit.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15506 on: Today at 11:53:50 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:43:27 am
blimey I bet that guy wasn't happy being mistaken for our charlatan Chancellor
I expect that even Mugabe would have been unhappy being mistaken for Kwarteng. :D
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:52:13 pm
Thought the.guy looked more like Mugabe to be honest
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15507 on: Today at 12:22:02 pm
Just catching up with the Truss interview this morning. Every time she opens her gob she makes things worse.

They literally couldn't have picked a worse leader.

She has no chance of winning a general election, her interviews are worse than Johnson's bumbling interviews
