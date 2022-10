Yeah I read about this the other day. isn't that a similar point to what am making, it's easy for a Tory voter to scoff and say we had even higher mortgage rates in the 80s/90s and we struggled through, my point was we all got tax relief on the high interest rate to help us struggle through.

Higher interest rates were no myth. neither were the regular building society letters telling you they've increased the interest rate by so much, your monthly payments will increase to.....that happened all the time.



Apologies if it sounded like I was being dismissive of the interest rate shocks of the past (I do know folk who lost the lot in the 90s). The 'myth' is that it things were worse then than they are now. The analysis of interest rates from the perspective of affordability allows a more sensible like-for-like comparison and shows that we are very much at the same precipice now.