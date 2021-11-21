But what makes people think that Labour would be any better for them?





The negatives of a Tory government, all the Tory lies. corruption. acting in their own personal interests rather than the countries best interests. law breaking. contempt for our democracy. contempt for our human rights. workers right, slashing services and welfare etc.Positives of a Labour government.It's a bit like the "What have the Romans ever done for us" question.We would end up with.... well besides, better services, more funding for schools, better NHS. less poverty. more doctors. more nurses. more police. more funding for local communities, more help for the disabled. more help for the vulnerable. more help for pensioners. more help for single parents. more help for children and education. blah blah, besides that what have the Labour Party ever done for us.