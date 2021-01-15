Poll

Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15360 on: Today at 01:11:52 pm
Westminster Voting Intention

Lab 50%
Con 20%
Ldem 9%
Grn 8%
SNP5%

People Polling 29 Sep

Another 30 point lead
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15361 on: Today at 01:13:32 pm
Quote from: Disregarder on Today at 11:49:41 am
Snap for my mother in law. Loves the TV guide. Gives me something to read when I'm at her gaff that shows how the enemy think. Also handy for the cat's litter tray although I'm always sad that the cat's turds are soiled by the newspaper.

Is the TV guide good?
or does it just highlight "Question time - where we lick the arses of the tories" , "now showing on ITV -immigrants and how they are stealing your land" and maybe a bit of "Diana - would have loved Liz Truss"?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15362 on: Today at 01:20:30 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:11:52 pm
Westminster Voting Intention

Lab 50%
Con 20%
Ldem 9%
Grn 8%
SNP5%

People Polling 29 Sep

Another 30 point lead
yep, perhaps showing that the one yesterday was maybe not the outlier we thought it was.


It was also done for GB News so they must be gutted
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15363 on: Today at 01:22:25 pm
If the majority of Sunak backing MPs abstained on a vote theyd lose.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15364 on: Today at 01:34:09 pm
So looking at the Euro for the past year, the mini budget had a nasty dip, but it started going pear shaped in August. Nothing particularly bad early in the year when the invasion started.
Was that August dip caused by ruling out a windfall tax? Probably too early.  It looks like we've nearly bounced back from the bad budget too.

I'm not going to show interest rates though. That's just too scary!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15365 on: Today at 01:38:35 pm

For those interested in tracking polling and by-elections, this is a pretty decent resource.

https://twitter.com/BritainElects?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Two polls out today, one with a 20pt lead, one with a 30pt lead. Obviously that magnitude of lead will never last till a general election but it's close to where Blair was polling mid-term in 1995 and we know where that ended up. While I think Labour still has work to do in creating positive enthusiasm (which is key for turnout) rather than anger towards the Tories, it's Labour's to lose.

The one way out of this for the Tories would be to change leader. Of course that would be an affront to democracy but they have no shame as we know. Power at all costs. I just don't think Truss will go meekly and might threaten her own party with an election if they challenge her.  I suspect we are stuck in this death spiral for the next 2 years.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15366 on: Today at 01:47:19 pm
I'd be interested to see what's driving all this.

Some people would look at that mini budget and be horrified.  But do more people care about cutting the top rate of tax than they do about getting their own tax rate cut.
Some still want Boris as leader, and while that might cut the number voting Tory, I don't see the votes switching elsewhere.
Not sure who would move parties based on environmental concerns
I don't think the needle would have moved (from Boris' time ) based on immigration policy , or foreign policy in general.
Truss has taken the sting out of the very worst of the energy price hike - how's she's paying for it seems to be the biggest bone of contention (*)
The money for the NHS, schools , police and fire is still shit. But nothings really changed.
Was it literally Boris propping up the Tory vote?



(* And although , I've argued in here that I don't believe that windfall taxes are necessarily right, and I'm not sure the £170bn figure is any more reliable than the £350m on a bus, I do see the knock on impact that borrowing to finance it has had and am far more open to it.  In fact , I wonder if the CEOs and CFOs of the oil giants would have preferred a windfall tax to the hike in rates we are about to see.. though I guess they "earn" their corn in $ so, very hard to speculate how they view it)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15367 on: Today at 01:55:09 pm
Truss appearing on Laura K's show again on Sunday. Here's hoping Joe Lycett gets another invite.  ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15368 on: Today at 01:57:04 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:47:19 pm
I'd be interested to see what's driving all this.

Some people would look at that mini budget and be horrified.  But do more people care about cutting the top rate of tax than they do about getting their own tax rate cut.
Some still want Boris as leader, and while that might cut the number voting Tory, I don't see the votes switching elsewhere.
Not sure who would move parties based on environmental concerns
I don't think the needle would have moved (from Boris' time ) based on immigration policy , or foreign policy in general.
Truss has taken the sting out of the very worst of the energy price hike - how's she's paying for it seems to be the biggest bone of contention (*)
The money for the NHS, schools , police and fire is still shit. But nothings really changed.
Was it literally Boris propping up the Tory vote?



(* And although , I've argued in here that I don't believe that windfall taxes are necessarily right, and I'm not sure the £170bn figure is any more reliable than the £350m on a bus, I do see the knock on impact that borrowing to finance it has had and am far more open to it.  In fact , I wonder if the CEOs and CFOs of the oil giants would have preferred a windfall tax to the hike in rates we are about to see.. though I guess they "earn" their corn in $ so, very hard to speculate how they view it)

A lot of people were prepared to back the Tories while inflation was low, interest rates were low and their house prices were booming. Now they're hit in the pocket they'll no longer vote for them.

Similar happened with New Labour pre and post the 2008 crash, although the situation was different  Cameron got in in 2010 and they were happy to let the poor pay the price for austerity while they were okay. Now they're getting squeezed and they aren't happy
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15369 on: Today at 02:09:46 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:57:04 pm
A lot of people were prepared to back the Tories while inflation was low, interest rates were low and their house prices were booming. Now they're hit in the pocket they'll no longer vote for them.

Similar happened with New Labour pre and post the 2008 crash, although the situation was different  Cameron got in in 2010 and they were happy to let the poor pay the price for austerity while they were okay. Now they're getting squeezed and they aren't happy
But what makes people think that Labour would be any better for them?
--edit-- is it a case that people will put up with shit services if they have money in their pocket? Or more a belief that labour will do better on the economy.  I'm thinking more now, it's a case the labour vote hasn't improved much, just fewer people would bother to turn up to vote Tory.  (and pensioners won't be able to afford the cold air that comes in when they open the door to go to vote)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15370 on: Today at 02:10:48 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:55:09 pm
Truss appearing on Laura K's show again on Sunday. Here's hoping Joe Lycett gets another invite.  ;D

Truss obviously wants some softballs after being humiliated on local radio yesterday

Edit: And yes, would love it if Joe made another appearance  ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15371 on: Today at 02:25:51 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:09:46 pm
But what makes people think that Labour would be any better for them?
--edit-- is it a case that people will put up with shit services if they have money in their pocket? Or more a belief that labour will do better on the economy.  I'm thinking more now, it's a case the labour vote hasn't improved much, just fewer people would bother to turn up to vote Tory.  (and pensioners won't be able to afford the cold air that comes in when they open the door to go to vote)

I think it's like the 90s when people who'd voted for them were fed up with the Tories after a long term in power and they'd lost their halo of competence. Blair was able to win a lot of these people over and Starmer is starting to do the same. At the same time a lot of these people just didn't vote in 97.

It's timing as well. The Tories imploded completely just in time for the Labour conference. Starmer was then able to seize the initiative with his speech.

The main thing soft Tories want in a Labour leader is someone non radical as well. Obviously their real hardcore will vote for them no matter what. They still got millions of votes in 97. Starmer isn't going to run on a socialist platform which is where he's alienated the left after his pledges for the leadership.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15372 on: Today at 02:45:33 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:09:46 pm
But what makes people think that Labour would be any better for them?
--edit-- is it a case that people will put up with shit services if they have money in their pocket? Or more a belief that labour will do better on the economy.  I'm thinking more now, it's a case the labour vote hasn't improved much, just fewer people would bother to turn up to vote Tory.  (and pensioners won't be able to afford the cold air that comes in when they open the door to go to vote)
There was a Tory woman voter in tears a few yrs back after the Torys brought in harsh cuts to welfare. UC cuts. she was crying because she was assured all these harsh welfare cuts wouldn't affect her as she had a job but she needed more money to pay her bills. the cuts did hit her and it meant she couldn't afford to pay her rent. this is the mindset that needs to be overcome, all the other people claiming welfare were scroungers in her eyes.
Many other people are going to face this realty over the next few years so they need to start wisen up.
Find it amazing to hear people scream against the Tory cuts without considering who brought in those services etc in the first place, it's as if people think the Torys are just chopping all the good things they brought in, the Torys are mostly chopping all the good things Labour brought in. I wouldn't mind but a lot of the stuff Labour brought in saved the country money, the idea of choping a service or whatever to save a £100 mill doesn't mean the problems the service helped go away. we are seeing it now with the NHS. people unable to get into a doctors or a nurse for simple everyday problems being told to go the hospital which increases the costs of the NHS. it overwhelms the NHS.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15373 on: Today at 02:49:09 pm
