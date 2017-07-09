More fairytale finance from HMG.
With some elementary calculations, a saving of £11,250
on stamp duty implies a purchase price of £600,000
(terraced homes in London apparently can easily cost £700-800k).
The only mortgage available which gives monthly payments that are less than the buyer's monthly salary requires a £240,000 deposit
(good luck with that one). An example 5-year fixed rate for a 25 year mortgage with a 40% deposit is 5.49%.
If the (net) salary of the mythical 'first time buyer' is £30,000 this would give them monthly mortgage repayments of £2,200
.
If their energy bills are in line with the £2,500 average after the cap, then they will be be left with £17 a week
for everything else.
Presumably this ad was done the same people who helped Kwarteng cost his mini-budget (and probably on the back of the same fag packet).
Economy safe in their hands etc.