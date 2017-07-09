My Granny was the same with the Mail. Absolutely lovely person, but as she got older, you could gradually see the influence the rag was having over her with some things she would come out with. Her instincts were progressive and well intentioned, but that paper poisons the mind.



Same goes with TV news. My old man watches Sky News religiously, he finds Trump to be hilarious and has a soft spot for Johnson. Not sure how he voted on Brexit but he was happy with the result. At the time, I got into heated debates with him on how it would destroy our economy, but it would leave me fuming (arguing with an uneducated man who got all his facts from TV). To be honest, I've always been one to avoid conflict, so since then I have tried to change the subject or leave the room if I visit and the news is on the tele.Last weekend I went to visit, and could hear him moaning to my ma, defending the Tories budget and mocking anything Labour would come out with. In his world, Trump and Johnson are for some reason more real, relatable and trustworthy than Starmer. Every new case that comes out against Trump, it's "Oh they are just out to get him". It was the same with Johnson when he was leaving office.This is an Irish Catholic man, who felt the brunt of Thatcherism in the 80's, when she was happy to oversee the starvation of our political prisoners to death. I just can't understand how someone can change so much politically over the course of a life, it's so fucking disappointing.