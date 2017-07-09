Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 379 380 381 382 383 [384]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 499149 times)

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15320 on: Today at 09:55:49 am »
More fairytale finance from HMG.



With some elementary calculations, a saving of £11,250 on stamp duty implies a purchase price of £600,000 (terraced homes in London apparently can easily cost £700-800k).

The only mortgage available which gives monthly payments that are less than the buyer's monthly salary requires a £240,000 deposit (good luck with that one). An example 5-year fixed rate for a 25 year mortgage with a 40% deposit is 5.49%.

If the (net) salary of the mythical 'first time buyer' is £30,000 this would give them monthly mortgage repayments of £2,200.
If their energy bills are in line with the £2,500 average after the cap, then they will be be left with £17 a week for everything else.

Presumably this ad was done the same people who helped Kwarteng cost his mini-budget (and probably on the back of the same fag packet).

Economy safe in their hands etc.  ::)
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15321 on: Today at 09:57:54 am »
Interest rates rising and fewer mortgages on the market but never fear as foreign investors are going to buy up our housing stock.

Quote from: https://www.newsncr.com/business/overseas-buyers-look-to-snap-up-london-property-as-weak-pound-takes-demand-to-new-levels/
Overseas patrons look to snap up London property as weak pound takes demand to new levels

London will get the headlines as that's where most £multi-million properties are but it will be an escalation of what's already seen all over the country; homes bought up by investors and potential home-owners turned into lifetime renters.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15322 on: Today at 10:10:49 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 09:55:49 am
More fairytale finance from HMG.



With some elementary calculations, a saving of £11,250 on stamp duty implies a purchase price of £600,000 (terraced homes in London apparently can easily cost £700-800k).

The only mortgage available which gives monthly payments that are less than the buyer's monthly salary requires a £240,000 deposit (good luck with that one). An example 5-year fixed rate for a 25 year mortgage with a 40% deposit is 5.49%.

If the (net) salary of the mythical 'first time buyer' is £30,000 this would give them monthly mortgage repayments of £2,200.
If their energy bills are in line with the £2,500 average after the cap, then they will be be left with £17 a week for everything else.

Presumably this ad was done the same people who helped Kwarteng cost his mini-budget (and probably on the back of the same fag packet).

Economy safe in their hands etc.  ::)
I'm not sure who they think they're fooling with nonsense like that.

Even with your far-fetched example of how their headline boast could be applied the same person would have been better off a month ago by paying the stamp duty but getting that five year fix at the rates previously on offer.  Even a fix at 4.5% would have left them slightly better off.  I was fortunate enough to be able to fix the main part of our mortgage in the summer and that was done at 3.19% for five years - that would have saved this mythical buyer an extra £17k!

The only beneficiaries are going to be a tiny minority of people with everything in place and an agreed mortgage who have the bonus of not paying the stamp duty.  If any of those chains collapse for whatever reason - which seems more likely now - then they will be worse off than had the government done nothing as they will be trying to negotiate a new mortgage at far worse rates.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:12:50 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,971
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15323 on: Today at 10:18:54 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:42:17 pm
Let's first be clear that this result would never, ever happen in an actual election but just for fun, running the YouGov poll through electoral calculus gives this:

Electoral Calculus (Proposed 2023 Boundaries):

Labour - 571 (+368)
Tories - 2 (-363) ;D
Lib Dems - 6 (-5)
Greens - 1
SNP - 51 (+3)
Plaid - 1 (-3)
NI - 18


Election Maps UK has it a little different - but tstill catastrophic for the Tories (61 seats)



https://twitter.com/ElectionMapsUK/status/1575526882853810192
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15324 on: Today at 10:25:15 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:18:54 am

Election Maps UK has it a little different - but tstill catastrophic for the Tories (61 seats)



https://twitter.com/ElectionMapsUK/status/1575526882853810192
How depressing to live in one of those areas that, even now, still holds as Tory.  I'm surprised to see so much of rural Wales is in that predicament.

Interesting that Sunak (Richmond - the single blue brick in the northern red wall) would be expected to keep his seat.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,754
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15325 on: Today at 10:28:38 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 09:55:49 am
More fairytale finance from HMG.



With some elementary calculations, a saving of £11,250 on stamp duty implies a purchase price of £600,000 (terraced homes in London apparently can easily cost £700-800k).

The only mortgage available which gives monthly payments that are less than the buyer's monthly salary requires a £240,000 deposit (good luck with that one). An example 5-year fixed rate for a 25 year mortgage with a 40% deposit is 5.49%.

If the (net) salary of the mythical 'first time buyer' is £30,000 this would give them monthly mortgage repayments of £2,200.
If their energy bills are in line with the £2,500 average after the cap, then they will be be left with £17 a week for everything else.

Presumably this ad was done the same people who helped Kwarteng cost his mini-budget (and probably on the back of the same fag packet).

Economy safe in their hands etc.  ::)

Should send that to bbc news fact check. Excellent work!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,374
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15326 on: Today at 10:39:23 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:42:17 pm
Let's first be clear that this result would never, ever happen in an actual election but just for fun, running the YouGov poll through electoral calculus gives this:

Electoral Calculus (Proposed 2023 Boundaries):

Labour - 571 (+368)
Tories - 2 (-363) ;D
Lib Dems - 6 (-5)
Greens - 1
SNP - 51 (+3)
Plaid - 1 (-3)
NI - 18
Out of interest, if those 2 seats were in Scotland, and therefore the Scottish Conservatives, would that mean that the main Conservative and Unionist Party would essentially cease to exist?

We're in fantasy world here so humour me ;D
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,086
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15327 on: Today at 10:40:51 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:39:23 am
Out of interest, if those 2 seats were in Scotland, and therefore the Scottish Conservatives, would that mean that the main Conservative and Unionist Party would essentially cease to exist?

We're in fantasy world here so humour me ;D

They are the same party. "Scottish Conservatives" is just a brand.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,225
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15328 on: Today at 10:42:42 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:40:51 am
They are the same party. "Scottish Conservatives" is just a brand.

Like Tannoy?
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,971
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15329 on: Today at 10:44:00 am »
Read that it's been calculated that the average Premier League player will be on average £240,000 a year better off after last week's tax cuts.

Ronaldo gets a £1.3m tax cut.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,244
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15330 on: Today at 10:46:39 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:23:32 am
The Mail is an absolute mistery to me.

My Grandad´s from Liveprool, was an active Trade Unionist all through the 1960´s-70s, lost his job in 1980 and moved down South for work in 1981 and was never able to return. Still lives in a Housing Association. Still despises Thatcher and the Tories. Yet he still reads the Daily Mail :o

When we ask him why he still buys it, he answers "for the crossword"  :-\

Don't need to go down south to hear that one. I know a mid 70s lady in church who swears blind that's why she gets it. She also called me a Tory voter for daring to criticise Joe Anderson.

Must be a hell of a crossword puzzle, that's all I can say.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,086
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15331 on: Today at 10:47:08 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:42:42 am
Like Tannoy?

More like Asda Smart Price
Logged

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15332 on: Today at 10:52:15 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:28:38 am
Should send that to bbc news fact check. Excellent work!
Ha. Probably one for the Advertising Standards Agency!

I just refined the calc slightly and now get a weekly disposable income figure of £21 rather than £17, but the essential point is that these are fantasy savings - no real person (FTB on £30k in London with £240k deposit!) can possibly achieve them.

If we thought the lies and misinformation had ended with Johnson we were very much mistaken.   >:(
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,283
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15333 on: Today at 10:52:48 am »
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,971
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15334 on: Today at 10:56:37 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:46:39 am
Don't need to go down south to hear that one. I know a mid 70s lady in church who swears blind that's why she gets it. She also called me a Tory voter for daring to criticise Joe Anderson.

Must be a hell of a crossword puzzle, that's all I can say.


My dad's the same. Labour guy all his life, involved with his union, proper 'old school' sense of right and wrong, absolute stalwart.... and has always bought the Daily Heil. I've ribbed him about it for years and he always says it's for the crossword and other puzzles, plus the sport, and that my mum likes the Heil-on-Sunday magazines.

He insists he takes no notice of the politics stuff and, although he still votes Labour, like others have said, does come out with some nuggets of utter shite that you know he's picked up from the Heil. Stuff about the EU, immigrants, 'human rights', etc. Not in a ranty way, more of a 'oh, I heard such and such' and that triggers me going into ranty mode  ;D after which he does accept that what he's read is either wrong or shitty.

Thankfully he now only gets it Fri/Sat/Sun. I like to think the crossword and sudoku books I get him help  :D


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15335 on: Today at 11:07:56 am »
Wonder if the Tories will be hailing the budget a success now because the pound rallied after Truss had a meeting, and because the economy performed 0.3% better than expected (a growth of 0.2% rather than a decline of -0.1%) even if the ONS said the economy is still weaker than expected with today's figures
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,244
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15336 on: Today at 11:08:22 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:56:37 am

My dad's the same. Labour guy all his life, involved with his union, proper 'old school' sense of right and wrong, absolute stalwart.... and has always bought the Daily Heil. I've ribbed him about it for years and he always says it's for the crossword and other puzzles, plus the sport, and that my mum likes the Heil-on-Sunday magazines.

He insists he takes no notice of the politics stuff and, although he still votes Labour, like others have said, does come out with some nuggets of utter shite that you know he's picked up from the Heil. Stuff about the EU, immigrants, 'human rights', etc. Not in a ranty way, more of a 'oh, I heard such and such' and that triggers me going into ranty mode  ;D after which he does accept that what he's read is either wrong or shitty.

Thankfully he now only gets it Fri/Sat/Sun. I like to think the crossword and sudoku books I get him help  :D

:thumbup

They get awfully defensive about it don't they? Like the guys who say they buy Playboy for the articles. ;D

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,086
  • The first five yards........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15337 on: Today at 11:10:04 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:52:12 am
I feel your pain. My dad was hard left. Now reads that, mainly because my mum likes the puzzles and they only get one paper now, but even he parrots some of their bullshit back to me. It just shows how pernicious that rag is.

I'm sorry to say this since it's your dad. But it takes a bit of conscious effort to become a parrot of anything, especially a Daily Mail column.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,086
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15338 on: Today at 11:12:49 am »
My Granny was the same with the Mail. Absolutely lovely person, but as she got older, you could gradually see the influence the rag was having over her with some things she would come out with. Her instincts were progressive and well intentioned, but that paper poisons the mind.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,225
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15339 on: Today at 11:13:18 am »
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15340 on: Today at 11:18:35 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:07:56 am
Wonder if the Tories will be hailing the budget a success now because the pound rallied after Truss had a meeting, and because the economy performed 0.3% better than expected (a growth of 0.2% rather than a decline of -0.1%) even if the ONS said the economy is still weaker than expected with today's figures
I doubt they'll get to the bit where they give thanks to the BoE for saving them or acknowledge that the BoE intervention - whilst necessary - is storing up more problems for the future.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,656
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15341 on: Today at 11:20:24 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:12:49 am
My Granny was the same with the Mail. Absolutely lovely person, but as she got older, you could gradually see the influence the rag was having over her with some things she would come out with. Her instincts were progressive and well intentioned, but that paper poisons the mind.

My mother in law gets it for the "TV guide".  Which she claims is excellent. I need to see it for myself to figure out what's so good. And then mimic it for her.
That said the influence of the Catholic church is a bigger worry.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,559
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15342 on: Today at 11:29:30 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:10:04 am
I'm sorry to say this since it's your dad. But it takes a bit of conscious effort to become a parrot of anything, especially a Daily Mail column.

i blame the immigrants or labour or the muslims or single mothers or people on benefits

is the usual diatribe
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,270
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15343 on: Today at 11:42:33 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:20:24 am
My mother in law gets it for the "TV guide".  Which she claims is excellent. I need to see it for myself to figure out what's so good. And then mimic it for her.
That said the influence of the Catholic church is a bigger worry.

My mum gets it on Saturday for exactly the same reason!
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,931
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15344 on: Today at 11:44:30 am »
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15345 on: Today at 11:47:42 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:12:49 am
My Granny was the same with the Mail. Absolutely lovely person, but as she got older, you could gradually see the influence the rag was having over her with some things she would come out with. Her instincts were progressive and well intentioned, but that paper poisons the mind.

Same goes with TV news. My old man watches Sky News religiously, he finds Trump to be hilarious and has a soft spot for Johnson. Not sure how he voted on Brexit but he was happy with the result. At the time, I got into heated debates with him on how it would destroy our economy, but it would leave me fuming (arguing with an uneducated man who got all his facts from TV). To be honest, I've always been one to avoid conflict, so since then I have tried to change the subject or leave the room if I visit and the news is on the tele.

Last weekend I went to visit, and could hear him moaning to my ma, defending the Tories budget and mocking anything Labour would come out with. In his world, Trump and Johnson are for some reason more real, relatable and trustworthy than Starmer. Every new case that comes out against Trump, it's "Oh they are just out to get him". It was the same with Johnson when he was leaving office.

This is an Irish Catholic man, who felt the brunt of Thatcherism in the 80's, when she was happy to oversee the starvation of our political prisoners to death. I just can't understand how someone can change so much politically over the course of a life, it's so fucking disappointing.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Disregarder

  • Andshe'llripyerknackersoff
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • TV's own
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15346 on: Today at 11:49:41 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:42:33 am
My mum gets it on Saturday for exactly the same reason!


Snap for my mother in law. Loves the TV guide. Gives me something to read when I'm at her gaff that shows how the enemy think. Also handy for the cat's litter tray although I'm always sad that the cat's turds are soiled by the newspaper.
Logged
My 8k rig goes boom
PSN: OireCocobean

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15347 on: Today at 11:51:46 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 379 380 381 382 383 [384]   Go Up
« previous next »
 