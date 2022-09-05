Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15240 on: Today at 07:29:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:07:29 pm
OMFG. Just got in from work.


This is genuinely incredible  remarkable

Its the worst thing Ive ever heard

Someonre has put together a compilation of her "highlights"
https://twitter.com/search?q=truss%20local%20radio&src=typeahead_click
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15241 on: Today at 07:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:51:24 pm
I take your pint, but don't be so quick - there's well over two years to go before the next election and Truss has been there for only three weeks! :D

Really, though, the country cannot afford for the Tories to remain in power any longer. But what mechanism is there to remove them? Are enough of the PCP going to vote down the Government in VoNC?

The only Tories I can think of who might turn are the ones in safe seats who essentially have little to lose in the Tories are kicked out of office. But based on that poll, NO Tories are safe - well bar two anyway. ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15242 on: Today at 07:30:10 pm »
She behaves like how I imagine I would if I woke up one day and someone made me prime minister. Just completely shell shocked and hilariously out of her depth.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15243 on: Today at 07:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:51:24 pm
I take your pint,

Oi, get your own!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15244 on: Today at 07:35:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:07:29 pm
OMFG. Just got in from work.


This is genuinely incredible  remarkable

Its the worst thing Ive ever heard

And you were around at the time of RAWK X Factor.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15245 on: Today at 07:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:37:33 pm
I think until we see other polls with similar leads we have to treat this one as a massive outlier.

I remember years ago how the Canadian Conservatives were reduced to two seats in an election. Yes, this is a massive outlier - pretty much double what most other recent polls have shown - but these sorts of polls can carry their own sense of momentum. The electorate themselves can pick up on that and feel the political tides turning.

Obviously an election now would be political suicide, but if they're faced with these kinds of polls, they may just decide to cut their losses. The sooner they get Labour in, the sooner they can turn things around.

Of course, they will want to stay on long enough to ensure the country is fucked enough that Labour can't fix it, and spend their time in opposition blaming Labour for not being about to repair the damage they caused, but the longer they stay in power, the more they risk polls like these crystallising into hard results.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15246 on: Today at 07:53:14 pm »
Another poll

NEW Westminster Voting Intention. Largest Labour lead (21 points) we've ever recorded.

CON 28% (-5)
LAB  49% (+6)
LD    11% (nc)
SNP 5% (+1)
GRE 1% (-2)
Others 7% (+2)
*Changes in comparison to Survation polling September 5th 2022

https://twitter.com/Survation/status/1575522804644007941?t=xxG0kNFEXTlAvpggIEm5gg&s=19
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15247 on: Today at 07:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:42:50 pm
I remember years ago how the Canadian Conservatives were reduced to two seats in an election. Yes, this is a massive outlier - pretty much double what most other recent polls have shown - but these sorts of polls can carry their own sense of momentum. The electorate themselves can pick up on that and feel the political tides turning.

I think it will turn into an "anyone but the tories vote". How can the majority of the electorate inflict maximum damage for what they've done?

If there were any "Labour/Green's" or "Labour/Lib Dems" (those on the fence), more than ever before, with the current voting system, it's not even worth the risk of wasting a vote and not go with Labour.

And lets be honest, those Brexit redwallers are not lost, they have swung once, they can swing again. A harsh winter could be the tipping point for a lot of them.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15248 on: Today at 07:55:35 pm »
Here are all 4 polls from today

Four polls published in the last hour
🔴 YouGov: Labour 33pt lead
🔴 Survation: Labour 21pt lead
🔴 Deltapoll: Labour 19pt lead
🔴 Redfield & Wilton: Labour 17pt lead
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15249 on: Today at 08:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:35:45 pm
And you were around at the time of RAWK X Factor.
To be fair to me, I didnt dip into that.


Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15250 on: Today at 08:04:27 pm »
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15251 on: Today at 08:05:21 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:55:35 pm
Here are all 4 polls from today

Four polls published in the last hour
🔴 YouGov: Labour 33pt lead
🔴 Survation: Labour 21pt lead
🔴 Deltapoll: Labour 19pt lead
🔴 Redfield & Wilton: Labour 17pt lead
an average lead of 22.5 pts
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15252 on: Today at 08:07:52 pm »
Watched a bit of this earlier. Sharing for anyone who's interested.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jdqmFiBPAeg&amp;t=127s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jdqmFiBPAeg&amp;t=127s</a>
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15253 on: Today at 08:08:04 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:53:23 pm
I think it will turn into an "anyone but the tories vote". How can the majority of the electorate inflict maximum damage for what they've done?

If there were any "Labour/Green's" or "Labour/Lib Dems" (those on the fence), more than ever before, with the current voting system, it's not even worth the risk of wasting a vote and not go with Labour.

And lets be honest, those Brexit redwallers are not lost, they have swung once, they can swing again. A harsh winter could be the tipping point for a lot of them.

The Red Wall is gone for the Tories. Labour voters will come out in force. Low propensity Brexity/Johnson switchers will probably stay home.

In many of the Blue Wall seats though, any Lib Dem leaners switching back to Labour will be handing those Tories a lifeline.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15254 on: Today at 08:16:59 pm »
With thise polls, the tories won't call an early election, and I'm not sure they'd even want a VONC. Truss is already the bottom of the barrel, they don't have anyone else to take the job.

When are the next by-elections though? Maybe that tory majority can be eroded.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15255 on: Today at 08:21:46 pm »
I cant get my head around how genuinely thick she sounds. Miss me with the she cant be thick she learnt Mandarin at school shit either please.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15256 on: Today at 08:25:07 pm »
Can you all understand why i was so keen for her to win all this time ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15257 on: Today at 08:26:11 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:28:15 pm
Will Question Time be worth a watch this evening? Paul Scully should be due to get an absolute roasting from all sides.

It's on the Iplayer now.

Scully is getting it from all sides. Perversely Fiona Bruce said the audience is mostly Conservative voters! It's Manchester ffs. Even then though the audience is sticking it to the Tories.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15258 on: Today at 08:28:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:25:07 pm
Can you all understand why i was so keen for her to win all this time ;D
I just didnt think the short term pain for the long term gain would be this painful.,
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15259 on: Today at 08:34:28 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:16:59 pm
With thise polls, the tories won't call an early election, and I'm not sure they'd even want a VONC. Truss is already the bottom of the barrel, they don't have anyone else to take the job.

When are the next by-elections though? Maybe that tory majority can be eroded.

That's not happening unfortunately, not with an 80 seat majority.

But the scale of any by-election defeats will really have them in a panic, as they will be a strong indicator as to the accuracy of the polls.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15260 on: Today at 08:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:26:11 pm
It's on the Iplayer now.

Scully is getting it from all sides. Perversely Fiona Bruce said the audience is mostly Conservative voters! It's Manchester ffs. Even then though the audience is sticking it to the Tories.

Watching it now, even the openly (previous) Tory voters in the crowd are sticking the boot in to Scully. Complete car crash for them.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15261 on: Today at 08:44:40 pm »
I'm in shock at those polls, the only annoyance, were still 18 months, to 2 years out for the next election, but Truss is already toast, Tories being Tories will replace her before the next election. :no

Annoying Parliament is still in recess, Starmer would tear Truss a new one at PMQs, Truss still deluded to think every think is ok.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15262 on: Today at 08:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:28:40 pm
I just didnt think the short term pain for the long term gain would be this painful.,

Sunak would have been a better PM for sure but we are way past the least worst option scenario. These fuckers have been in charge for 12 years and have fucked this country and taken away our rights. We need these lot out and Labour in and unfortunately the only way this public would make that change is if we saw a real shit show and we all suffered.

She was my dream choice for PM a while ago but I seriously didnt believe the Tories would give her the job, but it became real when the Mordaunt train hit the skids. She is utterly stupid, thick and hopeless, no matter what people try to say otherwise and no matter how many GCSEs, Alevels or degrees they throw in your face.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15263 on: Today at 08:56:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:46:03 pm
Sunak would have been a better PM for sure but we are way past the least worst option scenario. These fuckers have been in charge for 12 years and have fucked this country and taken away our rights. We need these lot out and Labour in and unfortunately the only way this public would make that change is if we saw a real shit show and we all suffered.

She was my dream choice for PM a while ago but I seriously didnt believe the Tories would give her the job, but it became real when the Mordaunt train hit the skids. She is utterly stupid, thick and hopeless, no matter what people try to say otherwise and no matter how many GCSEs, Alevels or degrees they throw in your face.

I remember when the leadership campaign started Mordaunt was the favourite because it was assumed it'd be her and Sunak in the final 2 and she'd get the nod from the members. Then the Mail started running hit pieces on her to get Truss on the ballot with Sunak knowing she'd win.

Mordaunt would have been a much safer pair of hands on the face of it.

All the right wing grifters wanted Truss so they'll have to own it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15264 on: Today at 08:58:25 pm »
If the Tories axed Truss, then they'd be onto their third leader/PM in this Parliament; their fourth in as many years. If anything, won't that just piss the electorate off even more?  It would be clear the Tories are just chopping and changing in the desperate hope that something sticks?

Changing the leader again would be like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. It's not going to fundamentally alter the underlying crazy that is controlling the party, and you can't put the toothpaste back in the tube - it's impossible to hide what they have become. It's there for everyone to see. Anything else will be backpeddling and u-turns.

At this point, changing leaders will look as cynical as it comes. We know it's cynical, but only the dumbest of the blind voter could view it as anything other than an attempt to cling to power, not an attempt to rectify a mistake for the good of the country. They are stuck with her and changing won't help.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15265 on: Today at 09:00:14 pm »
Even worse than being thick or hopeless... she's a born-again style zealot. She will believe madly and stubbornly in whatever the latest thing is that she has decided is the right thing... and this time she's chosen doomsday economics as her cult. Kwarteng is an over-educated old-Etonian who thinks he is a genius. And behind them all are disaster capitalists and men who just want to watch the world burn, it seems, quietly smiling as the likes of Truss babble on about growing the economy.

If this was France, the rioting would have started some time ago. Probably about a decade ago, actually.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15266 on: Today at 09:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:58:25 pm
If the Tories axed Truss, then they'd be onto their third leader/PM in this Parliament; their fourth in as many years. If anything, won't that just piss the electorate off even more?  It would be clear the Tories are just chopping and changing in the desperate hope that something sticks?

Changing the leader again would be like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. It's not going to fundamentally alter the underlying crazy that is controlling the party, and you can't put the toothpaste back in the tube - it's impossible to hide what they have become. It's there for everyone to see. Anything else will be backpeddling and u-turns.

At this point, changing leaders will look as cynical as it comes. We know it's cynical, but only the dumbest of the blind voter could view it as anything other than an attempt to cling to power, not an attempt to rectify a mistake for the good of the country. They are stuck with her and changing won't help.

It's like Watford last season with Roy Hodgson. He was hopeless and taking them down with a whimper but they'd already sacked two managers, they couldn't really sack a third.

They're damned if they do and damned if they don't though, they're fucked. It was similar with John Major after Black Wednesday in the 90s but at least the Tories had the option of getting rid of him and changing leader, they didn't bother in the end and knew their time was up anyway. They can't even roll the dice now. Any leadership change would need an election to follow quickly. The only thing they could do is to do that and hope it mitigates the losses (bearing in mind the current polling).  Limping on until 2024 could do them a lot more damage.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15267 on: Today at 09:07:31 pm »
Truss having emergency talks with the OBR now.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15268 on: Today at 09:09:57 pm »
@JasonGroves1
Tory grandee Sir Charles Walker tells
@Channel4News
 that if Labour's 33-point poll lead is repeated at an election the Conservatives will 'cease to exist as a political party'

 :P

That poll will definitely panic them. This Tory conference will be hilarious.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15269 on: Today at 09:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:09:57 pm
@JasonGroves1
Tory grandee Sir Charles Walker tells
@Channel4News
 that if Labour's 33-point poll lead is repeated at an election the Conservatives will 'cease to exist as a political party'

 :P

That poll will definitely panic them. This Tory conference will be hilarious.

Im hoping her advisors tell her she needs to win the sceptics over by lightening up a bit. Lets see her deliver some witty one liners with real panache. That should do the trick.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15270 on: Today at 09:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:12:39 pm
Im hoping her advisors tell her she needs to win the sceptics over by lightening up a bit. Lets see her deliver some witty one liners with real panache. That should do the trick.

I can't wait to see her Dancing Queen moment at the conference.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15271 on: Today at 09:21:52 pm »
Given the polls out today, and the slight rallying of the pound, I'm assuming John Redwood and the Telegraph have been out putting it down to the prospects of an impending Labour Government?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15272 on: Today at 09:29:49 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:21:52 pm
Given the polls out today, and the slight rallying of the pound, I'm assuming John Redwood and the Telegraph have been out putting it down to the prospects of an impending Labour Government?

Redwoods been alright actually, saying that the Bank of England shouldnt put interest rates up. Maybe he can convince her to take control of the BoE and we can see if she plays economist better than she plays PM?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15273 on: Today at 09:35:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:25:07 pm
Can you all understand why i was so keen for her to win all this time ;D
I assumed you were a psychopath - I think I was correct! ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15274 on: Today at 09:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:07:31 pm
Truss having emergency talks with the OBR now.

i can relate, I recently tried explaining to my 5 year old how value of money differs from the number of coins in your hand although I suspect the only thing in Trusss hands are magic beans.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15275 on: Today at 09:41:19 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:07:31 pm
Truss having emergency talks with the OBR now.
FFS. ::)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15276 on: Today at 09:41:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:29:49 pm
Redwoods been alright actually, saying that the Bank of England shouldnt put interest rates up. Maybe he can convince her to take control of the BoE and we can see if she plays economist better than she plays PM?

Im terms of reducing demand hes probably right, we dont need to raise rates, but to keep Sterling where it is the BoE will have to. I suspect at least a 1% rise in priced in already for November and anything less then that will see pound take another battering.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15277 on: Today at 09:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:16:33 pm
Where's the bloke who always posts whenever there's bad news for Labour on the Opinion Poll front? I need to know what he's thinking!

Haven't seen Cap Reina for a while......
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15278 on: Today at 09:56:34 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 06:46:07 pm
It's just going to be a lot of bad things though isn't it?

Yep. It's going to be fucking awful!!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15279 on: Today at 10:05:56 pm »
Wouldnt put it beyond the realms of possibility that Boris could be back as PM by the end of the year. Would be somehow fitting
