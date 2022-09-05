If the Tories axed Truss, then they'd be onto their third leader/PM in this Parliament; their fourth in as many years. If anything, won't that just piss the electorate off even more? It would be clear the Tories are just chopping and changing in the desperate hope that something sticks?



Changing the leader again would be like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. It's not going to fundamentally alter the underlying crazy that is controlling the party, and you can't put the toothpaste back in the tube - it's impossible to hide what they have become. It's there for everyone to see. Anything else will be backpeddling and u-turns.



At this point, changing leaders will look as cynical as it comes. We know it's cynical, but only the dumbest of the blind voter could view it as anything other than an attempt to cling to power, not an attempt to rectify a mistake for the good of the country. They are stuck with her and changing won't help.

