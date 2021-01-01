Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15160 on: Today at 03:33:03 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 03:15:34 pm
i guess we have to remember that boris was a bumbling buffoon and unfortunately his popularity turned from people laughing at him to people laughing at the tory party

it seems they have gone with the antithesis of bojo

that's the only reasoning i can think of

Bozo was playing a part. His bumbling act was intended to disarm people and put them to sleep. He was deliberately trying to come across as harmless and fun and not be seen as a threat. Truss really IS an idiot though.
Popcorn's Art

Ray K

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15161 on: Today at 03:36:49 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:33:03 pm
Bozo was playing a part. His bumbling act was intended to disarm people and put them to sleep. He was deliberately trying to come across as harmless and fun and not be seen as a threat. Truss really IS an idiot though.
She does remind me of that Groucho Marx line all right.

Alistair Campbell says that Number 10 used to ban her from interviews on the likes of Today / R4 when she was Sec State because she was so bad at them.
redbyrdz

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15162 on: Today at 03:42:06 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:06:10 pm
Has she been repeating this line today?

If so I suggest we all go back to our energy providers and refuse to pay a penny more.

I don't intend to pay even half of that anyway!


But apparently she was vague enough in her answer that you likely can't sue her.
red_Mark1980

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15163 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:33:03 pm
Bozo was playing a part. His bumbling act was intended to disarm people and put them to sleep. He was deliberately trying to come across as harmless and fun and not be seen as a threat. Truss really IS an idiot though.

That's unfair.


To idiots. She's worse
Circa1892

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15164 on: Today at 03:46:12 pm
They're tripling down on the lies that this is a global issue - and completely ignoring the fact it was entirely caused by his shit speech.

They're a fucking disgrace.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15165 on: Today at 03:47:36 pm
Those clips are painful.

If she had even 1% of decency in her, I'd almost feel sorry for her.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15166 on: Today at 03:52:32 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:42:06 pm
I don't intend to pay even half of that anyway!


But apparently she was vague enough in her answer that you likely can't sue her.

If I could get anywhere near 2.5 I be made up.
ianburns252

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15167 on: Today at 03:54:04 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:56:04 pm

 ;D


In the light of some earlier posts there's a joke about spreads which I will not make


I will say thought that Utterly Useless is probably a good marketing slogan for this lot, resistible




Utterly Trusserly - I can't believe it's not Boris
Nobby Reserve

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15168 on: Today at 03:59:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:40:34 pm
I cant believe shes not better.


Csn you all just Lurpak it in with these puns
Black Bull Nova

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15169 on: Today at 04:00:40 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 03:47:36 pm
Those clips are painful.

If she had even 1% of decency in her, I'd almost feel sorry for her.


The comment 'fucking moron' seems totally appropriate.


I thought the imitation clip was a piss take, I did not think it was a replay
Qston

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15170 on: Today at 04:06:06 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:59:39 pm

Csn you all just Lurpak it in with these puns

Nah. She's an anchor
Studgotelli

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15171 on: Today at 04:11:24 pm
The £ is going up Trussa plans are working people!
Circa1892

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15172 on: Today at 04:19:22 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:11:24 pm
The £ is going up Trussa plans are working people!

Thing is - if the £ somehow stabilises at about $1.10 they'll play that as a good result. Ignoring the fact it was $1.13 on Thursday when Kwarteng started speaking $1.17 when Truss took office, and in the $1.35 at the start of the year.
Studgotelli

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15173 on: Today at 04:24:32 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:19:22 pm
Thing is - if the £ somehow stabilises at about $1.10 they'll play that as a good result. Ignoring the fact it was $1.13 on Thursday when Kwarteng started speaking $1.17 when Truss took office, and in the $1.35 at the start of the year.

Yeah will be interesting to see what the spin will be I do think well see the £ go back to $1.20-1.40 levels again in a few months.
afc turkish

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15174 on: Today at 04:46:59 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:27:48 am
Never happen, UK is too divided and at loggerheads with itself...Left  v Right, North V South, Region V Region, City v City.....there is no unity in the UK..everyone hates each other who isn't ´them´...you need commonality for PR to work...politicians must work together and means getting into bed with ´the enemy´....UK is too ¨polarised for PR.

I live in Netherlands who have  a similar PR set up ( with insane number of parties) ...took them nearly a year to form a government after elections.. doing deals with different parties/views  form a Government plan ( which they are obliged to stick too)....Im not that knowledgeable enough to know details , but for all its faults ( and it has them) the NL isn't a basket case like UK so it sorta works

Strong tradition in the Netherlands of working together across political boundaires, decisions by committee, thorough discussion before finalizing policy, theory is that building all the dikes and the accompanying dependence on the structures fostered this mindset. Massive contrast to the tribal nature of so much of British politics and culture that you pointed out...
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15175 on: Today at 04:49:18 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:46:59 pm
Strong tradition in the Netherlands of working together across political boundaires, decisions by committee, thorough discussion before finalizing policy, theory is that building all the dikes and the accompanying dependence on the structures fostered this mindset. Massive contrast to the tribal nature of so much of British politics and culture that you pointed out...

Isnt there a similar tradition of working together in the Nordic countries, although that may be changing?

Wheres Linudden when you want a Ph.D thesis? :D
cormorant

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15176 on: Today at 04:55:54 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:30:03 pm
If we go with this theory then I would say her biggest problem is that she doesn't know what she doesn't know, which is still pretty bloody awful and dangerous as there's nothing worse than someone who thinks they know what they're talking about but actually doesn't.

As far as media coverage is concerned, I think Tories in general and Truss in particular have already lost the media war.  It won't matter how their pet zealots try to spin this. The British people are passive and easily mugged, but they're also really fucking angry right now. Angry people are motivated people - angry enough to discern a lot of what they're being told by the government and their media backers is a bagfull of sweaty scrotums.

You can control a docile electorate, but too much has happened too fast and I think it's woken a lot of people up.

I understand your sentiment and generally agree with a lot of stuff you post on here.

However, I'd disagree on a couple of related things but we're on the same page. On your point about the media, the Tories may have lost a battle, but definitely not the war. As an aside, the type of media they are allingned to would love that lazy analogy. Take the example of the Mail/Express. They've done their usual trick and downplayed the crisis massively, in terms of ignoring it as front page news today. As soon as things take the mildest of upticks, they'll be splashing it all over the front pages. Sure as shit.

Also, whilst a lot of the population are concerned, I wouldn't say that the overall feeling of the country is angry. Don't get me wrong. It should be very angry. No real hint of any meaningful disquiet or significant protests. Not even close to the poll tax protests, or any protest at all. Just a general feeling of shrug your shoulders apathy and disappointment.
Bobsackamano

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15177 on: Today at 05:04:07 pm
Labour leads by 17%, largest lead for them that we've EVER recorded.

Westminster Voting Intention (28-9 Sept):

Labour 46% (+2)
Conservative 29% (-2)
Liberal Democrat 13% (+2)
Green 4% (-2)
SNP 3% (-1)
Reform UK 4% (+2)
Other 1% ()

Changes +/- 25 Sept

https://redfieldandwiltonstrategies.com/magnified-email/issue-51/
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15178 on: Today at 05:05:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:40:34 pm
I cant believe shes not better.
Oh, well done! ;D
Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15179 on: Today at 05:09:58 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:46:12 pm
They're tripling down on the lies that this is a global issue - and completely ignoring the fact it was entirely caused by his shit speech.

They're a fucking disgrace.

Basically the opposite of 2008 when they successfully blamed Labour for what was a global problem.
Andy

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15180 on: Today at 05:13:18 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:24:32 pm
Yeah will be interesting to see what the spin will be I do think well see the £ go back to $1.20-1.40 levels again in a few months.

That's encouraging to hear.

I'm more worried about interest rates though - any 'good' they done by limiting the energy bills will be totally undone by having a massive increase in mortgage repayments.

You might say that it is better to impact the people that can afford houses etc, but rates rising from 2 to 5% will mean a lot of people having to sell up - lower house prices - negative equity... all sounding too familiar!
Fromola

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15181 on: Today at 05:13:20 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 03:15:34 pm
i guess we have to remember that boris was a bumbling buffoon and unfortunately his popularity turned from people laughing at him to people laughing at the tory party

it seems they have gone with the antithesis of bojo

that's the only reasoning i can think of

The reality is they aren't as smart as they think or they're made out to be.

For a Tory Major wasn't a bad egg but he was basically toast from Black Wednesday 1992 and kept as a lame duck for 5 years. Then William Hague replaced him. Then Ian Duncan Smith. Then Michael Howard. Dreadful appointments. They got lucky with Cameron as Brown would have won in 2007 if he didn't bottle an election and nobody would even remember who Cameron was. Then everything went wrong for Labour and Cameron still couldn't win a majority in 2010 and got lucky with Clegg. 2015 he had to gamble the country's future to win that election which led to Brexit. Then Teresa May who was hopeless. Then Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Now Truss.

30 years of absolute woefulness and they've managed to govern for a lot of that time thanks to FPTP or Labour's own mistakes.
Fromola

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15182 on: Today at 05:14:12 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:09:58 pm
Basically the opposite of 2008 when they successfully blamed Labour for what was a global problem.

Labour need to hammer that point for the next 2 years. You blamed Labour for a global problem for years, so now take ownership of this.

Of course the Tories would never own up to anything.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15183 on: Today at 05:24:32 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:59:39 pm
Csn you all just Lurpak it in with these puns
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:06:06 pm
Nah. She's an anchor
These shite puns are becoming a pain in the Bertolli.
Studgotelli

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15184 on: Today at 05:32:56 pm
BREAKING

Labour have a 33 POINT LEAD with YouGov/Times

Yes, 33. THIRTY-THREE POINTS

Lab: 54 (+9)
Con: 21 (-7)
Lib: 7 (-2)
Green: 6 (-1)
Ref: 4 (+1)
Millie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15185 on: Today at 05:35:39 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:32:56 pm
BREAKING

Labour have a 33 POINT LEAD with YouGov/Times

Yes, 33. THIRTY-THREE POINTS

Lab: 54 (+9)
Con: 21 (-7)
Lib: 7 (-2)
Green: 6 (-1)
Ref: 4 (+1)

Yep - just heard that one on LBC
