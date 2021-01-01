If we go with this theory then I would say her biggest problem is that she doesn't know what she doesn't know, which is still pretty bloody awful and dangerous as there's nothing worse than someone who thinks they know what they're talking about but actually doesn't.



As far as media coverage is concerned, I think Tories in general and Truss in particular have already lost the media war. It won't matter how their pet zealots try to spin this. The British people are passive and easily mugged, but they're also really fucking angry right now. Angry people are motivated people - angry enough to discern a lot of what they're being told by the government and their media backers is a bagfull of sweaty scrotums.



You can control a docile electorate, but too much has happened too fast and I think it's woken a lot of people up.



I understand your sentiment and generally agree with a lot of stuff you post on here.However, I'd disagree on a couple of related things but we're on the same page. On your point about the media, the Tories may have lost a battle, but definitely not the war. As an aside, the type of media they are allingned to would love that lazy analogy. Take the example of the Mail/Express. They've done their usual trick and downplayed the crisis massively, in terms of ignoring it as front page news today. As soon as things take the mildest of upticks, they'll be splashing it all over the front pages. Sure as shit.Also, whilst a lot of the population are concerned, I wouldn't say that the overall feeling of the country is angry. Don't get me wrong. It should be very angry. No real hint of any meaningful disquiet or significant protests. Not even close to the poll tax protests, or any protest at all. Just a general feeling of shrug your shoulders apathy and disappointment.