Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 374 375 376 377 378 [379]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 493947 times)

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,320
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15120 on: Today at 01:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:50:29 pm
She doesn`t strike me as the sort to take advice.

She had an affair in 2006 with another Tory MP

I believe he advocates the low tax economics we're seeing implemented now.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,230
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15121 on: Today at 01:16:25 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,380
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15122 on: Today at 01:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:05:37 pm
That's probably insulting to an A Level student  :D

If you're passionate about a certain subject, you can probably educate yourself to a very good level and go into a fair amount of detail. Just not deliver a presentation to a room of true experts on the subject.

Truss is the kid trying to explain a book to class based on what she read off the back cover cause she was too lazy to actually read it.


Very much so, it is the economics of those who find thinking and listening hard.


What I would say is that it is not impossible in theory for tax cutting to stimulate growth, it is more complicated than that, for the sorts of reasons like;


-Much of what is released back to individuals in terms of cash often leaks from the UK into foreign holidays, property abroad etc, if that money is to have any effect in this country it would have to be spent on UK goods and services. Obviously a proportion of it will but much of it won't. If you spend money building a motorway and use a UK construction company, the majority of the first wave of money stimulates growth in this country, the degree to which any further growth occurs depends on how the income from the first wave is spent etc.  In other words you can have greater impact with capital spending than tax cuts. (see New Deal 1930s)


-If you believe that tax cutting will stimulate people into starting business, well, that may be true, but not at a time when people are spending less because of other reasons (public sector cuts, inflation, anxiety etc). Tax cutting in a recession takes a long time to have any impact, it's not a quick fix.




Most advisors and officials will know this because that is their job to know it. Truss and Kwarteng are clueless because they are acting out of ideology and prejudice rather than intelligence. There is a small % they are right because the world economy as well as the UK economy are very unpredictable and who knows what might happen but then it would only be because a broken clock is right twice a day regardless of how fundamentally useless it is.


Massive, massive against the odds gamble, bit like gambling on Leicester City winning the league (next year)

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,124
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15123 on: Today at 01:18:00 pm »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,600
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15124 on: Today at 01:33:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:03:41 pm
This makes no sense to me, she has a degree in PPE, so she should have some grasp of what’s going on and why or is the PPE syllabus weighted more towards the PP and less towards the E?
economics is a dismal science at the best of times, and people who do PPE at oxford are not smart (in the way i'd define it) or self aware or empathetic people

did once say this at work and a colleague nearby piped up that they did it. it made sense. luckily was able to avoid offending them, without backtracking, because as i said they are a bit 'head in the clouds'
« Last Edit: Today at 01:35:29 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,230
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15125 on: Today at 01:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:17:35 pm

Very much so, it is the economics of those who find thinking and listening hard.


What I would say is that it is not impossible in theory for tax cutting to stimulate growth, it is more complicated than that, for the sorts of reasons like;


-Much of what is released back to individuals in terms of cash often leaks from the UK into foreign holidays, property abroad etc, if that money is to have any effect in this country it would have to be spent on UK goods and services. Obviously a proportion of it will but much of it won't. If you spend money building a motorway and use a UK construction company, the majority of the first wave of money stimulates growth in this country, the degree to which any further growth occurs depends on how the income from the first wave is spent etc.  In other words you can have greater impact with capital spending than tax cuts. (see New Deal 1930s)


-If you believe that tax cutting will stimulate people into starting business, well, that may be true, but not at a time when people are spending less because of other reasons (public sector cuts, inflation, anxiety etc). Tax cutting in a recession takes a long time to have any impact, it's not a quick fix.




Most advisors and officials will know this because that is their job to know it. Truss and Kwarteng are clueless because they are acting out of ideology and prejudice rather than intelligence. There is a small % they are right because the world economy as well as the UK economy are very unpredictable and who knows what might happen but then it would only be because a broken clock is right twice a day regardless of how fundamentally useless it is.


Massive, massive against the odds gamble, bit like gambling on Leicester City winning the league (next year)

Aye. I'm no expert, but I would say the best tax cut to stimulate an economy would be a reduction in VAT.  People are more likely to save/hoard with the current economic uncertainty, so tax savings will be squirrelled away for emergencies.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,880
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15126 on: Today at 01:37:35 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:14:07 pm
She had an affair in 2006 with another Tory MP

I believe he advocates the low tax economics we're seeing implemented now.

There's been rumours in the past she had an affair with Kwarteng haven't there?

Mark Field - the one she did have an affair with - was the one who assaulted that protestor. Nice guy.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15127 on: Today at 01:40:43 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:49:55 am
My energy supplier said they's included the new price cap, but excluded the £400 government support on their prediction. No idea if they all do that, but it makes sense as the £400 might be paid differently, depending on how you pay your bill.

Ditto - they sent me a separate letter telling me how they were spreading it and that it would just come off each month's DD but haven't changed the bill price. Presume they don't want people to accidentally deduct it twice in their budgeting then come up short
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,230
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15128 on: Today at 01:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:37:35 pm
There's been rumours in the past she had an affair with Kwarteng haven't there?

Mark Field - the one she did have an affair with - was the one who assaulted that protestor. Nice guy.

Takes a lot to make John Major shagging Edwina Curry seem not too bad.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,261
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15129 on: Today at 02:00:43 pm »
Listening to some of the clips from the radio interviews. Yikes.

Couldn't even answer the most basic of questions on stuff that she's had days to prepare for. Also, why did she keep saying that she's ensured no household will pay more than £2500 a year on their energy bills when anyone conducting the most basic bit of research would know that just isn't true. Does she not understand how the energy bill cap works or is she just wilfully misrepresenting how it works?
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15130 on: Today at 02:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 02:00:43 pm
Listening to some of the clips from the radio interviews. Yikes.

Couldn't even answer the most basic of questions on stuff that she's had days to prepare for. Also, why did she keep saying that she's ensured no household will pay more than £2500 a year on their energy bills when anyone conducting the most basic bit of research would know that just isn't true. Does she not understand how the energy bill cap works or is she just wilfully misrepresenting how it works?

Dont know why they just didnt press her on why they discounted a levy on windfall tax, which would have gone some way in preventing the financial collapse we are experiencing now
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,320
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15131 on: Today at 02:03:59 pm »
Redfield and Wilton poll out at 5, huge labour lead apparently (12% was the last poll they did)
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15132 on: Today at 02:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:07:37 am
No leccy cars or heat pumps  :'(

Ive know the |£2500 ewas average use.  They got my bill from average use

Would a smart meter help?
I've never bothered as no ones ever been able to explain the advantage to me beyond not having to send meter readings - which takes me about 2mins per month.

If I were you I'd look at what appliances you have and understand the cost of them. The general rule is that if it moves or heats up, it'll cost a fair bit.
e.g. a power shower is about 8-12000Kwh, so at 33p per Kwh, even an 8Kwh shower is £2.64 per hour at full power, which adds up if you've got older kids living with you.
A leccy oven may be around 5kwh at full power, so even at half power its over 80p per hour.
You've then got washers/dryers/dishwashers. Electric heaters are a killer too.
When the kids were around we'd regularly do 600 Kwh per month which we thought was a lot, but even on post October prices that's only around £230 a month. It sounds like they may have got their sums wrong.

Sorry to veer off topic, but I don't like it when people have bills that high. It helps keep my mind off the shitshow going on too.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:07:03 pm by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15133 on: Today at 02:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:05:37 pm
That's probably insulting to an A Level student  :D

If you're passionate about a certain subject, you can probably educate yourself to a very good level and go into a fair amount of detail. Just not deliver a presentation to a room of true experts on the subject.

Truss is the kid trying to explain a book to class based on what she read off the back cover cause she was too lazy to actually read it.
I'm going to give Truss the benefit of the doubt and believe she would put in the hours and make the effort to inform herself.  The problem is that without a really broad knowledge of the subject - deciding the relative merits of Keynesian or Monetarist economics, for example - she's likely to just lap up whatever she reads first.  Keeping in mind who surrounds her I think we can imagine which economic theories she will have been encouraged to read about.

Everything people say about Truss suggests she's much more committed and hardworking than Johnson (low bar!) but that doesn't mean she's any better placed.  As others have said, Johnson was too idle to have any strong beliefs so leant more on experts, for good or bad, whilst Truss will likely believe she is the expert.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15134 on: Today at 02:11:51 pm »
I wonder if all those radio broadcasts have been archived for future reference so people can sue her for disinformation when they get a huge bill this winter!!
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15135 on: Today at 02:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:04:42 pm
I've never bothered as no ones ever been able to explain the advantage to me beyond not having to send meter readings - which takes me about 2mins per month.

If I were you I'd look at what appliances you have and understand the cost of them. The general rule is that if it moves or heats up, it'll cost a fair bit.
e.g. a power shower is about 8-12000Kwh, so at 33p per Kwh, even an 8Kwh shower is £2.64 per hour at full power, which adds up if you've got older kids living with you.
A leccy oven may be around 5kwh at full power, so even at half power its over 80p per hour.
You've then got washers/dryers/dishwashers. Electric heaters are a killer too.
When the kids were around we'd regularly do 600 Kwh per month which we thought was a lot, but even on post October prices that's only around £230 a month. It sounds like they may have got their sums wrong.

Sorry to veer off topic, but I don't like it when people have bills that high. It helps keep my mind off the shitshow going on too.

Thanks fotr the reply.  Redbyrdz has written a good post on smart meters too.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,708
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15136 on: Today at 02:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 04:47:57 pm
I just think theyre also really dumb

The problem with our national media is that it is recruiting from an ever decreasing pool of talent. To get to be a national journo you need to have connections to get an internship  and enough money in the trust fund or bank of pater and mater, to cover the costs of that internship when you get one.
Henry, Allegra, Julian, Rupert, Jemima, Clarissa and Penelope all went to public school and their parents are something in the city hence they were able to get that internship. They then get asked to write about recipes and house prices as a starter.
One of them wrote that earning £100k a year doesnt make you rich, because you have to pay a mortgage of £2k a month, and having a wife at home is expensive
Fuck off
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 374 375 376 377 378 [379]   Go Up
« previous next »
 