That's probably insulting to an A Level student



If you're passionate about a certain subject, you can probably educate yourself to a very good level and go into a fair amount of detail. Just not deliver a presentation to a room of true experts on the subject.



Truss is the kid trying to explain a book to class based on what she read off the back cover cause she was too lazy to actually read it.



Very much so, it is the economics of those who find thinking and listening hard.What I would say is that it is not impossible in theory for tax cutting to stimulate growth, it is more complicated than that, for the sorts of reasons like;-Much of what is released back to individuals in terms of cash often leaks from the UK into foreign holidays, property abroad etc, if that money is to have any effect in this country it would have to be spent on UK goods and services. Obviously a proportion of it will but much of it won't. If you spend money building a motorway and use a UK construction company, the majority of the first wave of money stimulates growth in this country, the degree to which any further growth occurs depends on how the income from the first wave is spent etc. In other words you can have greater impact with capital spending than tax cuts. (see New Deal 1930s)-If you believe that tax cutting will stimulate people into starting business, well, that may be true, but not at a time when people are spending less because of other reasons (public sector cuts, inflation, anxiety etc). Tax cutting in a recession takes a long time to have any impact, it's not a quick fix.Most advisors and officials will know this because that is their job to know it. Truss and Kwarteng are clueless because they are acting out of ideology and prejudice rather than intelligence. There is a small % they are right because the world economy as well as the UK economy are very unpredictable and who knows what might happen but then it would only be because a broken clock is right twice a day regardless of how fundamentally useless it is.Massive, massive against the odds gamble, bit like gambling on Leicester City winning the league (next year)