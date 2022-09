PR in some form already works within the UK in two of its devolved governments in Wales and Scotland. In Wales, a majority has never been returned and parties work together to make things happen. Is it perfect? No. Do adults act like adults to govern a country as they were elected to do? Mostly yes.



If PR can’t work in the UK, then it’s on England, predominantly. Although I don’t know enough about NI’s issues with forming a government to know whether PR or other mad shit was the reason for that. Either way, it’s not accurate to say PR can’t work in the UK. It works now in two parts of the UK.



This is eaxctly right.The reason UK politics is so adversarial is because FPTP is designed to be. It was designed for a period when there was two major parties that dominated all elections and there was always one winner. That is simply no longer the case. We have never had a situation up until recent years where millions of peoples votes are simply wasted on other parties. PR is fairer and more reflective of this countries modern day politics. Parties will work together because they´ll have to work together - they won´t have an option. The devolved assemblies show that.However we should also be be looking at it as an oppurtunity for a complete political reset. It will be different sure. But if the last 12 years have shown us anything, it is that our traditional politics is utterly broken. PR is not perfect. No system is. But it would be a much needed chance to do things differently. A chance to refresh. A chance to address some of our other constitutional flaws.I find it baffling that any left-leaning people who have witnessed the last 12 years could think that continuing the FPTP is a good a idea.