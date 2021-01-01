Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 492828 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15080 on: Today at 11:23:53 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:15:55 am
But I think the right is operating to the current FPTP model and would react to PR with a new farther right party or parties.  The likes of UKIP - single policy populist issue parties - would become permanent parts of the landscape.

Those parties should take more of the electorate from the Tories than the other parties but as Brexit showed they don't necessarily operate along traditional party politics lines.  Meloni's speech about raging war on consumerism (left appealing) and woke (right appealing) would suck in voters from the whole spectrum but fundamentally she heads up a neo-Nazi party.  The more those extreme right parties are given air-time the more chance they have of bringing people over to their side, Frottage is a fine example of it.

I think PR may deny the Tories the opportunity to come back and finish what they've started but equally it may bring them back to power with a supercharged right wing agenda due to their coalition partners.

I broadly agree with your analysis and share those fears. Its barely believable yet nonetheless true that in mature democracies, the extreme right have a growing influence. Along with climate change, its the most disturbing world development of the past decade.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15081 on: Today at 11:24:17 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:07:37 am
No leccy cars or heat pumps  :'(

Ive know the |£2500 ewas average use.  They got my bill from average use

Would a smart meter help?

A smart meter will help you monitor your use better, but it won't save you energy directly. Also the energy company gets your meter readings all the time, so they don't have to estimate your use if you don't send them regular readings. If your problem is that they overcharge, or undercharge you and you then struggle with payments, it will help.

With a smart meter, you can look at the display (which you can put somewhere convenient) and see what you are using at any time. So if you've spend half an hour hoovering, you can immediatly see what that used. That might help if you have to convince others in your family to switch things off etc.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15082 on: Today at 11:25:48 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:15:55 am
But I think the right is operating to the current FPTP model and would react to PR with a new farther right party or parties.  The likes of UKIP - single policy populist issue parties - would become permanent parts of the landscape.

Those parties should take more of the electorate from the Tories than the other parties but as Brexit showed they don't necessarily operate along traditional party politics lines.  Meloni's speech about raging war on consumerism (left appealing) and woke (right appealing) would suck in voters from the whole spectrum but fundamentally she heads up a neo-Nazi party.  The more those extreme right parties are given air-time the more chance they have of bringing people over to their side, Frottage is a fine example of it.

I think PR may deny the Tories the opportunity to come back and finish what they've started but equally it may bring them back to power with a supercharged right wing agenda due to their coalition partners.

That's the thing about PR though. Moderate voters won't stand for a super charged, right wing agenda. They'll quickly switch sides if that happened,  and PR governments seem easier to bring down than FPTP administrations.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15083 on: Today at 11:25:56 am »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/business-63069137
Truss: fracking will only go ahead if there is "local consent".
So it won't ever happen then.  The benefits locally are marginal - maybe a few jobs but most will be multinationals bringing their existing expertise in - but the costs are very localised.  No fairly collected sample of local opinions would ever reach the bar of "local consent".

An utterly pointless distraction.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15084 on: Today at 11:27:33 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:15:55 am
But I think the right is operating to the current FPTP model and would react to PR with a new farther right party or parties.  The likes of UKIP - single policy populist issue parties - would become permanent parts of the landscape.

Those parties should take more of the electorate from the Tories than the other parties but as Brexit showed they don't necessarily operate along traditional party politics lines.  Meloni's speech about raging war on consumerism (left appealing) and woke (right appealing) would suck in voters from the whole spectrum but fundamentally she heads up a neo-Nazi party.  The more those extreme right parties are given air-time the more chance they have of bringing people over to their side, Frottage is a fine example of it.

I think PR may deny the Tories the opportunity to come back and finish what they've started but equally it may bring them back to power with a supercharged right wing agenda due to their coalition partners.

One advantage of STV over pure list-based PR of course is that it encourages some sense of moderation, as to win seats candidates need to get transfers (lower preference votes) from across the spectrum. So while it ends up being much more proportional than FPTP, it still can leave the extremes potentially underrepresented compared to their first preference % totals.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15085 on: Today at 11:27:48 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:05:36 am

Which is why we need PR.

The Tories only ever govern on 35-40% of the vote and have no real right-wing opponents to split their vote. Meanwhile, more progressive parties get typically 50-60% of the vote but it's split between 3/4 parties (depending which part of UK) and end up out of power for the majority of the time.



Never happen, UK is too divided and at loggerheads with itself...Left  v Right, North V South, Region V Region, City v City.....there is no unity in the UK..everyone hates each other who isn't ´them´...you need commonality for PR to work...politicians must work together and means getting into bed with ´the enemy´....UK is too ¨polarised for PR.

I live in Netherlands who have  a similar PR set up ( with insane number of parties) ...took them nearly a year to form a government after elections.. doing deals with different parties/views  form a Government plan ( which they are obliged to stick too)....Im not that knowledgeable enough to know details , but for all its faults ( and it has them) the NL isn't a basket case like UK so it sorta works
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15086 on: Today at 11:29:15 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:15:55 am
But I think the right is operating to the current FPTP model and would react to PR with a new farther right party or parties.  The likes of UKIP - single policy populist issue parties - would become permanent parts of the landscape.

Those parties should take more of the electorate from the Tories than the other parties but as Brexit showed they don't necessarily operate along traditional party politics lines.  Meloni's speech about raging war on consumerism (left appealing) and woke (right appealing) would suck in voters from the whole spectrum but fundamentally she heads up a neo-Nazi party.  The more those extreme right parties are given air-time the more chance they have of bringing people over to their side, Frottage is a fine example of it.

I think PR may deny the Tories the opportunity to come back and finish what they've started but equally it may bring them back to power with a supercharged right wing agenda due to their coalition partners.


Perhaps, but IMO unlikely.

The right-wing (especially the bigots) love to portray themselves as 'the silent majority' but they're not a majority at all.

I have a long-held dream of a truly radical and reforming leftish government, which would have to be - under the current system - a left-leaning Labour one. But PR would destroy that. However, the last 12 years of hard-right Tory government (ironically, the Bozo govt was the least economically hard-right) has given me the belief that we cannot ever risk such a destructive, hard-right agenda again. And I absolutely believe that PR massively diminishes that prospect.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15087 on: Today at 11:30:36 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:24:17 am
A smart meter will help you monitor your use better, but it won't save you energy directly. Also the energy company gets your meter readings all the time, so they don't have to estimate your use if you don't send them regular readings. If your problem is that they overcharge, or undercharge you and you then struggle with payments, it will help.

With a smart meter, you can look at the display (which you can put somewhere convenient) and see what you are using at any time. So if you've spend half an hour hoovering, you can immediatly see what that used. That might help if you have to convince others in your family to switch things off etc.

Thanks for that mate, really helpful
