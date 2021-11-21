The media are certainly getting in people to peddle the line that we are now repaying the cost of the pandemic wrapped up with energy and other costs driven mainly by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I've yet to hear anyone refute this, or point to other European nations that are faring better.

(I have no idea how EUR vs USD looks)



Paul



Euro is down against the dollar as are most currencies. The more damning exchange rate is pound against the euro:The Eurozone has a mess of its own to deal with and is more directly affected by the Russian invasion than we are. Their central rates are considerably lower than both the US and UK so they have it within their gift to raise the value of the euro without creating too much pain. It feels like the BoE have hit a point where they know any future rate rises are going to cause problems but will have to do so anyway.Inflation in the UK is still higher than Europe as a whole despite some crazy outliers in the countries that border Ukraine/Russia. It's a spectacular failure to have UK inflation at 2% higher than Germany considering how reliant Germany made itself on Russia.