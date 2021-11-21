Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 371 372 373 374 375 [376]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 492070 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,649
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15000 on: Today at 06:55:48 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:41:53 am

If another area only had 1 Labour MP to represent them under FPTP then that MP will have to cover a larger area under STV as he will have roughly 3 or 4 FPTP constituencies who have the right to contact him for help

I have very little understanding of how this all works, but I would assume if there's only 1 labour MP, then not many would have voted for her, and therefore not many would want to contact her (ie they'd contact the MP in the colours they'd voted for).
Though I suppose in reality, the labour MP might be of more use to the electorate that was brainswashed into voting another colour.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,074
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15001 on: Today at 07:02:09 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm
Is the Northern Ireland assembly the only STV system in operation in the UK? Incredible to think we might be the least backward when it comes to something.

We use it for councils in Scotland.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,554
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15002 on: Today at 07:04:05 am »
Truss is getting a hammering on home soil in The Telegraph and Conservative Home. If in fact they are Tories making those comments.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,554
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15003 on: Today at 07:19:36 am »
A PM external advisor has attacked Kwarteng. Operation blame KwaCunt is in full flow.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15004 on: Today at 07:59:53 am »

So Liz Truss will emerge from her hole today to give a round of interviews to, wait for it, local radio. Brazen attempt to avoid proper scrutiny. Surprised she didnt offer to be interviewed by Blue Peter. F*cking coward.

Her strategy is clear, complete denial. Having begged the BoE to bail them out yesterday shell pretend our predicament is no different to other countries and that its all down to Ukraine. Not sure even the Tory rags will buy that, albeit they are culpable for cheerleading this Laffer curve inspired drivel before suddenly going quiet.

Also this idea that its Kwartengs head on the line and not hers is absurd and should not be given oxygen. Yet another act of cowardice on her part.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,701
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15005 on: Today at 08:04:43 am »
Chris Philp mp on Sky news. What an arrogant lying prick of a man coming out with all that bullshit, and being given an easy ride by the presenter.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,649
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15006 on: Today at 08:11:25 am »
The media are certainly getting in people to peddle the line that we are now repaying the cost of the pandemic wrapped up with energy and other costs driven mainly by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  I've yet to hear anyone refute this, or point to other European nations that are faring better.
(I have no idea how EUR vs USD looks)

Paul
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,200
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15007 on: Today at 08:11:49 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:59:53 am
So Liz Truss will emerge from her hole today to give a round of interviews to, wait for it, local radio. Brazen attempt to avoid proper scrutiny. Surprised she didnt offer to be interviewed by Blue Peter. F*cking coward.

Her strategy is clear, complete denial. Having begged the BoE to bail them out yesterday shell pretend our predicament is no different to other countries and that its all down to Ukraine. Not sure even the Tory rags will buy that, albeit they are culpable for cheerleading this Laffer curve inspired drivel before suddenly going quiet.

Also this idea that its Kwartengs head on the line and not hers is absurd and should not be given oxygen. Yet another act of cowardice on her part.

BBC Leeds first. Her first question - Where have you been? :D

Shell get a grilling and will give some shite, rehearsed answers to questions she wanted to get, rather than will get. Just a question of how much people give a shit.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,240
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15008 on: Today at 08:21:47 am »
Its easy to tune into all the stations via BBC Sounds....but whats the point she wont answer any challenging and  awkward questions just spout out stuff she has been rehearsing with her staff in a bunker all this week.

Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,739
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15009 on: Today at 08:30:47 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:11:25 am
The media are certainly getting in people to peddle the line that we are now repaying the cost of the pandemic wrapped up with energy and other costs driven mainly by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  I've yet to hear anyone refute this, or point to other European nations that are faring better.
(I have no idea how EUR vs USD looks)

Paul

Well, we should be repaying costs. Which is exactly why reducing income in taxes is absolutely insane.


The EUR is very weak too, otherwise the pound would look even weaker.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,554
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15010 on: Today at 08:41:39 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 08:21:47 am
Its easy to tune into all the stations via BBC Sounds....but whats the point she wont answer any challenging and  awkward questions just spout out stuff she has been rehearsing with her staff in a bunker all this week.



Because thats her all over. She cant even talk properly so her team is doing all they can to shield her. It wont last long though, circumstances have allowed her to hide and the pressure internally and externally is growing.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:46:47 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,701
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15011 on: Today at 08:48:15 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:11:25 am
The media are certainly getting in people to peddle the line that we are now repaying the cost of the pandemic wrapped up with energy and other costs driven mainly by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  I've yet to hear anyone refute this, or point to other European nations that are faring better.
(I have no idea how EUR vs USD looks)

Paul

I dont think you can ignore the pandemic and invasion, they certainly dont help events but like you say everyone has had to deal with them and we do always seem to suffer more then most when these crises happen. Every currency is down against the USD, but not as much as GBP.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,333
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15012 on: Today at 08:50:19 am »
Shes repeating the mantra that its all about the energy price cap despite that being announced a few days before the pound dropped the second the mini budget was announced  :butt
Logged
Believer

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15013 on: Today at 08:55:21 am »
Has Liz Truss gone to the Winchester to have a pint and wait for this to all blow over?
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,839
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15014 on: Today at 08:56:36 am »
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,839
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15015 on: Today at 09:00:09 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:50:19 am
Shes repeating the mantra that its all about the energy price cap despite that being announced a few days before the pound dropped the second the mini budget was announced  :butt

It's insane. I'm fairly relaxed on matters out of my control but reading those updates made me want to throttle the lying, deluded bitch from half a world away. She doesn't give a single fuck about other people, about the consequences of her actions, knowing what she doesn't know.

You need to more than just remove her and anyone who tied their fortunes to her. Make an example of her, that befits the consequences of what she's doing. Removing Kwarteng alone is a cop out.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,076
  • The first five yards........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15016 on: Today at 09:04:18 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 08:56:36 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2022/sep/29/liz-truss-kwasi-kwarteng-mini-budget-sterling-crisis-economy-conservatives-uk-politics-live-updates

She's not fit to wield power.

She certainly isn't.

And by saying that all our problems are due to the war in Ukraine she is simply encouraging the British people to ditch Zelensky and bring the war to a swift end.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,554
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15017 on: Today at 09:07:04 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 09:00:09 am
It's insane. I'm fairly relaxed on matters out of my control but reading those updates made me want to throttle the lying, deluded bitch from half a world away. She doesn't give a single fuck about other people, about the consequences of her actions, knowing what she doesn't know.

You need to more than just remove her and anyone who tied their fortunes to her. Make an example of her, that befits the consequences of what she's doing. Removing Kwarteng alone is a cop out.

If she gets rid of Kwarteng, she is fucked. She isnt popular internally anyway, the idea that they will be able to pin it on some lanky dickhead like him is not credible. An already weak PM will have fucked up on day one.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,917
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15018 on: Today at 09:12:05 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:04:18 am
She certainly isn't.

And by saying that all our problems are due to the war in Ukraine she is simply encouraging the British people to ditch Zelensky and bring the war to a swift end.

Well, the Tories are the party of dirty Russian money  ;)
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,479
  • Klopptimist
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15019 on: Today at 09:27:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:07:04 am
An already weak PM will have fucked up on day one.

Well, she did promise to "hit the ground" on day one.

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,554
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15020 on: Today at 09:30:16 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:27:26 am
Well, she did promise to "hit the ground" on day one.



Would be great if she dies on her feet, like I have been predicting for over a year.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,869
  • Truthiness
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15021 on: Today at 09:36:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:11:49 am
BBC Leeds first. Her first question - Where have you been? :D

Shell get a grilling and will give some shite, rehearsed answers to questions she wanted to get, rather than will get. Just a question of how much people give a shit.
She's getting a pasting from BBC Lancashire on fracking. Hasn't got a scooby.

https://twitter.com/dinosofos/status/1575389891453648901?s=20&t=sY19s0JNzg0oaKkztw5MYA
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,554
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15022 on: Today at 09:40:29 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:36:25 am
She's getting a pasting from BBC Lancashire on fracking. Hasn't got a scooby.

https://twitter.com/dinosofos/status/1575389891453648901?s=20&t=sY19s0JNzg0oaKkztw5MYA

Everybody pasted her, good on the local journalists, they absolutely ripped her to shreds. Either her team expected Disney questions, or they felt they could minimise the damage by reducing the exposure.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,390
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15023 on: Today at 09:42:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:40:59 pm
The Tories are completely fucked in terms of messaging. They are parroting the line of economic growth and putting out videos trying to explain how growth will benefit everyone. However, its just not a powerful line as levelling up that Bozo used.

They are trying to promote the positive response people like the CBI gave them, which of course people showed during Brexit that they dont give a shit about.

The thing with Johnson is although he was a lying chancer he knew where the public mood was. He's made a career out of shapeshifting in that way. He jumped on leveling up as realising he had to throw people from poor areas who had voted Brexit/Tory a bone.

What Truss and Kwarteng are doing may have worked more with public opinion in 2010 when Cameron sold austerity on enough of the the public and the financial situation wasn't as precarious with energy and inflation etc.

It's the fact the timing is just completely wrong as well as economically illiterate. It's not where the public are at all. Not after 10 years of austerity and then a pandemic which further enriched the fat cats 

« Last Edit: Today at 09:47:32 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,956
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15024 on: Today at 09:49:11 am »
In the 'Ministry of Truth' Torygraph...

Allister Heath
@AllisterHeath
Liz Truss must hold her nerve as the world tips into a calamitous recession

Quote
Liz Truss must hold her nerve as the world tips into a calamitous recession
The Prime Minister has a crisis plan, unlike the elites whose orthodoxy brought the global economy to the brink

https://twitter.com/AllisterHeath/status/1575247117706268686

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15025 on: Today at 09:52:08 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:11:25 am
The media are certainly getting in people to peddle the line that we are now repaying the cost of the pandemic wrapped up with energy and other costs driven mainly by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  I've yet to hear anyone refute this, or point to other European nations that are faring better.
(I have no idea how EUR vs USD looks)

Paul
Euro is down against the dollar as are most currencies.  The more damning exchange rate is pound against the euro:
https://www.google.com/search?q=pound+to+euro

The Eurozone has a mess of its own to deal with and is more directly affected by the Russian invasion than we are.  Their central rates are considerably lower than both the US and UK so they have it within their gift to raise the value of the euro without creating too much pain.  It feels like the BoE have hit a point where they know any future rate rises are going to cause problems but will have to do so anyway.

Inflation in the UK is still higher than Europe as a whole despite some crazy outliers in the countries that border Ukraine/Russia.  It's a spectacular failure to have UK inflation at 2% higher than Germany considering how reliant Germany made itself on Russia.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,333
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15026 on: Today at 09:52:40 am »
Quote
unlike the elites whose orthodoxy brought the global economy to the brink

Would love this twat to explain who and what he means
Logged
Believer

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,554
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15027 on: Today at 09:53:09 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:49:11 am
In the 'Ministry of Truth' Torygraph...

Allister Heath
@AllisterHeath
Liz Truss must hold her nerve as the world tips into a calamitous recession

https://twitter.com/AllisterHeath/status/1575247117706268686



Thing is, I have done the good deed and public service of reading the comments on the Torygraph and Conservative Home and the vast majority are not only ripping Truss to shreds but hammering Hannan, Rees-Mogg, Heath etc. To be fair to Mogg, he hasnt even said anything yet ;D
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15028 on: Today at 09:54:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:40:29 am
Everybody pasted her, good on the local journalists, they absolutely ripped her to shreds. Either her team expected Disney questions, or they felt they could minimise the damage by reducing the exposure.
I think very much that.  This round of interviews lets them answer the question "Where is Liz Truss?" without providing national exposure.  Replaying radio interviews on TV isn't exactly box office so unlikely many of the main news shows will pick up on it.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,554
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15029 on: Today at 09:56:19 am »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,076
  • The first five yards........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15030 on: Today at 09:56:59 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:36:25 am
She's getting a pasting from BBC Lancashire on fracking. Hasn't got a scooby.

https://twitter.com/dinosofos/status/1575389891453648901?s=20&t=sY19s0JNzg0oaKkztw5MYA

Wow. Sheer ineptitude.

The choice of local BBC radio was a bad one by Truss's camp. They probably thought that it would give them a softer ride than the Today programme etc. But these local journalists are well briefed and see it as their shot at stardom. Truss was well and truly fracked there.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15031 on: Today at 09:57:03 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:52:40 am
Would love this twat to explain who and what he means
Indeed.  Quite how the Tories have managed to position themselves as being anything other than the "elites" is anyone's guess.

Also, trickle down economics is headlining page 1 of the "elites" "orthodoxy" manual.  Nothing Truss or Kwarteng have done is new or innovative, the main reason it's getting any attention is that they've enacted classic Tory policies at just about the worst time possible.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,956
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15032 on: Today at 09:57:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:53:09 am
To be fair to Mogg, he hasnt even said anything yet ;D


Definitely a case of 'he doesn't have to say anything'  ;D
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 371 372 373 374 375 [376]   Go Up
« previous next »
 