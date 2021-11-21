Am sure you must remember us covering all this last year or so Jiminy, I do understand how STV works in different systems. this started from a post I answered on how the Torys could easily attack PR and this is the reply I got to the post below. My point was you cant decide who represents you in Parliament under STV and stop a Tory majority government, you can have STV on a regional or national voting system and stop the Torys from gaining a majority but it wouldn't stop them locally.

Am getting arguments on how STV works but no answers on the original point I made in the first post. I still haven't got the answer and that was the whole point of my post. it wasnt how STV works it was about how easy it would be for the Torys to attack it.



So is your point that you're opposed to constituencies being larger than they are now? Are you thinking about the EU parliament where, for example, the entire North West region was combined? There's no reason that this has to be the case under a STV system for UK general elections.For example, The Merseyside area is currently made up of 15 constituencies electing 15 MPs. Under STV there would still be 15 MPs elected but the number of constituencies would be reduced to around 3 or 4, each electing multiple MPs.A hypothetical STV constituency map for Merseyside could look something like this (feel free to draw your own boundaries taking into account local population centres etc.):You'd still get the same number of MPs, just fewer constituencies with multiple MPs representing each one. All the candidates would still be listed on the ballot paper and you'd still be voting for an individual person rather than a party list. This way though you get the added bonus of MPs from smaller parties getting elected. At the 2019 general election, 65% of voters voted for Labour candidates yet Labour won 14/15 (93%) of seats. With STV, the 35% of voters who didn't vote Labour would have had local MPs from another party that they could write to, go and see in their constituency surgery etc.For comparison, this is the constituency map for Ireland:Larger constituencies than the UK but still small enough that you get local representation.