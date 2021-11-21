



https://www.electoral-reform.org.uk/voting-systems/types-of-voting-system/single-transferable-vote/



Under First Past the Post the only votes that actually count are the votes up to the number it requires to have the most votes in each seat. Any excess votes for the winning candidate or votes for a losing candidate are effectively wasted votes. Single Transferable Vote is not FPTP because excess votes for the most popular candidate and votes cast for candidates with no chance of winning are transferred rather than simply wasted.



It is considered a proportional system because the proportion of seats won by each party will broadly reflect the proportion of votes they receive when the final results are tallied.



For example, here are the results of the 2020 Irish General Election which used STV:







The top chart is the percentage of the votes cast and the bottom chart is the percentage of the seats won. Looks pretty proportional to me.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Irish_general_election#Voting_summary



I've said many, many times that I want PR (of which STV is a form) because it produces a fairer representation of how people actually voted, not because I expect it to return any particular result. I actually suspect it would damage the party I usually vote for (Labour) because plenty of Labour voters currently cast their votes while holding their nose but under a PR system they could cast a vote for a candidate that better reflects their views safe in the knowledge that they aren't enabling the party that they really don't want to get in. It's not just about preventing a Tory government, indeed there is no system that would 100% guarantee the Tories never win a majority again - if over 50% of the electorate vote Tory under a PR system then so be it, a Tory majority government would be the democratic outcome.



We are talking locally here aren't we. you get to chose the MP you want to represent you in your constituency? I assume we are as that's been mentioned in previous postsSo the point is the number of seats won will reflect the number of votes won nationally. that applies to every voting system, so in theory under STV a party who wins 10% of the national vote will win 10% of the seats in Parliament.Am looking for a stat that shows a party like the greens wining say 5% of the total national votes but never actually wining over 50% of the votes in any the local seats result being awarded 5% of the seats in Parliament.I can only see the system you are citing working Nationally or regionally. I cant see how it can possibly work locally. this is why I compared it to the EU MEP voting system which worked on a regional vote.EDITWhen I say ive always supported STV. I mean I would like it to work in every constituency. the first choice losing votes are transfered to your 2nd choice and so on until one candidate gains over 50% of the votes. that system works localy and is the most democratic system of all for me. no candidate can win a seat without the support of the majority of votes, you chose the candidate to represent you in Parliament.