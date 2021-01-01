Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14920 on: Today at 06:11:47 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:38:06 pm
Do you ever have one of those dreams where you're about to do something like play for Liverpool or give a speech to the UN, something you've always wanted to do and have spent your whole life waiting for, and then you suddenly realise you're completely unprepared/not good enough, it's going to be a disaster and you're about to get humiliated in front of millions of people.  It's a common type of anxiety dream apparently.

Anyway I just realised that Truss and Kwarteng are literally living through that right now, and I almost feel sorry for them.

Kwarteng will be dreaming hes running down Threadneedle Street without his keks and undies and wearing a vest which is just long enough to cover either his arse or his genitals.

Thats an anxiety dream. ;D
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14921 on: Today at 06:15:39 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:11:39 pm
To be fair it was a figure of speech as Bruce will be squirming tomorrow, I refuse to watch it myself.

Whos Bruce? I havent watched it since Sir Robin Day. ;D
rafathegaffa83

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14922 on: Today at 06:28:11 pm
For all the talk of Kwarteng's being toast, at the end of the day, Truss surely had to have knowledge of his plans and agreed with them. She's equally culpable for this mess
KissThisGuy

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14923 on: Today at 06:37:57 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:00:23 pm
Very easy for the Torys and right wing media to attack PR.
How will it work in practice. it can't work locally so you won't be able to vote for the MP you support to represent you in parliament. you will be given the MP the Labour party etc tell you and make do with it. so marginal seats full of center voters might be given a extreme left Labour MP who they would never vote for if given a choice, how this is a fundamental part of a democracy. voters should decide who they want to represent them in Parliament, they shouldn't be told who will represent them after they have voted.
There is some truth in this, Frottage has stood for Parliament a few times, rejected every time but he would be certain to get a seat under PR. so who will he represent. which seat will he take, who will decide what seat he has.
There is a lot to be considered and my biggest concern is ive not heard anybody arguing for us to have a chance to switch back to FPTP system if things turn out badly. you would think that would be one of the priorities after the EU referendum turmoil.
You seem to have a very narrow view of what PR is. In Ireland STV is used as a PR system and you most definitely get to vote for local politicians.
FlashingBlade

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14924 on: Today at 06:39:24 pm
So far I've read the Country's richest hedge funder ( who made millions betting the pound would collapse) blaming crisis on Remainers in the UK banking system.....That the collapse is because the markets fear a Labour Government following a disastrous Tory Budget....and the IMF is undemocratic ( unlike the 0.03% of the Electorate in UK that voted for Truss) and are socialists!!


The Tory's have gone full Everton!
Hazell

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14925 on: Today at 06:45:40 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:15:39 pm
Whos Bruce? I havent watched it since Sir Robin Day. ;D

Forsyth. Can practically hear him saying 'didn't they do well?' everytime a Tory dodges another question.
Elmo!

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14926 on: Today at 06:51:00 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 06:37:57 pm
You seem to have a very narrow view of what PR is. In Ireland STV is used as a PR system and you most definitely get to vote for local politicians.

We've been over this several times with OF, but he keeps repeating it. We use AMS in Scotland instead of PR, and also get to vote for our local MSP.
Nick110581

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14927 on: Today at 07:02:25 pm
Arent there protests planned on Saturday ?
oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14928 on: Today at 07:09:55 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 06:37:57 pm
You seem to have a very narrow view of what PR is. In Ireland STV is used as a PR system and you most definitely get to vote for local politicians.
? The reason people want PR is to stop a Tory majority government. STV can still bring a Tory majority and you do have a say on who represents you in Parliament.  ive always supported STV and it does work locally, it's more democratic as candidates have to win over 50% of the votes rather than the majority. I also like it because you can make a protest vote without wasting your vote.
People are arguing for PR, I assume they mean a similar system we used for EU MEP elections. they can only work regionally not locally.

nayia2002

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14929 on: Today at 07:13:22 pm
Am I the only one that thinks the country is on course to getting bankrupt??!!  :o :butt :wanker :no
Economy/pound going from bad to worse by the minute!  :shocked
 :no
Fucking tory c*nts  :no :wanker
Son of Spion

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14930 on: Today at 07:22:16 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 07:13:22 pm
Am I the only one that thinks the country is on course to getting bankrupt??!!  :o :butt :wanker :no
Economy/pound going from bad to worse by the minute!  :shocked
 :no
Fucking tory c*nts  :no :wanker
We must persevere with them though. We can't trust Labour with the economy.  ::)
Son of Spion

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14931 on: Today at 07:24:00 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 06:39:24 pm
So far I've read the Country's richest hedge funder ( who made millions betting the pound would collapse) blaming crisis on Remainers in the UK banking system.....That the collapse is because the markets fear a Labour Government following a disastrous Tory Budget....and the IMF is undemocratic ( unlike the 0.03% of the Electorate in UK that voted for Truss) and are socialists!!


The Tory's have gone full Everton!

 :o

True Blues indeed.
spen71

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14932 on: Today at 07:25:59 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2022/sep/28/almost-1000-mortgage-deals-pulled-as-panic-grips-uk-housing-market

Its hitting home to a lot of people.    The Tories are finished for a generation,  I dont know how the hell Labour are going to sort this out.    Hire the best economists in the world?
Legs

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14933 on: Today at 07:37:15 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:25:59 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2022/sep/28/almost-1000-mortgage-deals-pulled-as-panic-grips-uk-housing-market

Its hitting home to a lot of people.    The Tories are finished for a generation,  I dont know how the hell Labour are going to sort this out.    Hire the best economists in the world?

We hope they are finished but as ive said a few times it comes down to the British public.

Im not confident in them, are you ?
McSquared

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14934 on: Today at 07:37:31 pm
It was saying on the news before that the boe intervention of 65 billion to shore up the bond market is underwritten by the treasury and we the taxpayer will have to fund this shitshow. Its like living in some alternative reality
Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14935 on: Today at 07:38:19 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 06:06:27 pm
I'm a little bit ashamed to admit, but I honestly don't know a great deal about what has gone on, why its happened and who's at fault.  :-\

Yes, I know we are in a cost of living crisis, but why are the Bank of England baling out the government all of a sudden? Is it a case of this shit show government being found out to have literally no money left?

Honest to god, if it's not covid, it's the trouble with Russia and the Ukraine and now this! Any chance of a bit of normality or what.  :'(

The government are a gang of chancers, a collection of ideologues and political theorists completely divorced from the reality of surviving as a modern day worker.

They make John Major's government look like a bastion of competence. The BoE is basically trying to save the patient whilst the Tories keep stabbing it.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14936 on: Today at 07:53:20 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:09:55 pm
? The reason people want PR is to stop a Tory majority government. STV can still bring a Tory majority and you do have a say on who represents you in Parliament.  ive always supported STV and it does work locally, it's more democratic as candidates have to win over 50% of the votes rather than the majority. I also like it because you can make a protest vote without wasting your vote.
People are arguing for PR, I assume they mean a similar system we used for EU MEP elections. they can only work regionally not locally.



Come on man, this has been done to death on here.

STV is a form of PR.
The D'Hondt method, which was used by the UK for EU parliament elections, is also a form of PR.
The Additional Member System (AMS) used in Scotland and Wales is also a form of PR.

Proportional Representation (PR) is an umbrella term for a range of different voting systems, it isn't just the party list system that you have in mind. If you support STV then you support PR. Some people will favour one system over another but generally speaking when people say they support PR they mean they support the principle of the share of votes translating accurately to the share of seats won.
Son of Spion

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14937 on: Today at 07:58:27 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:37:15 pm
We hope they are finished but as ive said a few times it comes down to the British public.

Im not confident in them, are you ?
The good old British public have proven time and time again to be highly masochistic. I'd not invest much confidence in them at all.
TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14938 on: Today at 08:06:26 pm
WHERE IS LIZ TRUSS!?
TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14939 on: Today at 08:08:28 pm
New C4 poll gives another 17 point lead
Elmo!

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14940 on: Today at 08:10:52 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:08:28 pm
New C4 poll gives another 17 point lead

Obviously a biased woke lefty poll that proves we need to privatise Channel 4.
oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14941 on: Today at 08:11:32 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:53:20 pm
Come on man, this has been done to death on here.

STV is a form of PR.
The D'Hondt method, which was used by the UK for EU parliament elections, is also a form of PR.
The Additional Member System (AMS) used in Scotland and Wales is also a form of PR.

Proportional Representation (PR) is an umbrella term for a range of different voting systems, it isn't just the party list system that you have in mind. If you support STV then you support PR. Some people will favour one system over another but generally speaking when people say they support PR they mean they support the principle of the share of votes translating accurately to the share of seats won.
Am all for a different voting system and I would prefer STV but let's get this right, why are people arguing for PR now. it's to stop the Tory government from gaining a majority, STV will not stop the Torys from gaining a majority so I am ruling STV out of the choices for this reason,  you can class STV as PR but it still boils down to FPTP in the final count, the candidate with over 50% of the votes wins that seat.
Now if ive got this wrong then explain to me how STV would stop a Tory majority government from taking power and why it is classed as PR. you don't win a proportional vote share to win the seat. you have to win over 50%

ljycb

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14942 on: Today at 08:17:15 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:37:15 pm
We hope they are finished but as ive said a few times it comes down to the British public.

Im not confident in them, are you ?

Sure! I think the last election was a Tory majority built on sand. People who wanted Brexit and didnt want Corbyn went Tory. I dont know what there is to keep them on that same side next time out.
