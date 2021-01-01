? The reason people want PR is to stop a Tory majority government. STV can still bring a Tory majority and you do have a say on who represents you in Parliament. ive always supported STV and it does work locally, it's more democratic as candidates have to win over 50% of the votes rather than the majority. I also like it because you can make a protest vote without wasting your vote.

People are arguing for PR, I assume they mean a similar system we used for EU MEP elections. they can only work regionally not locally.







Come on man, this has been done to death on here.STV is a form of PR.The D'Hondt method, which was used by the UK for EU parliament elections, is also a form of PR.The Additional Member System (AMS) used in Scotland and Wales is also a form of PR.Proportional Representation (PR) is an umbrella term for a range of different voting systems, it isn't just the party list system that you have in mind. If you support STV then you support PR. Some people will favour one system over another but generally speaking when people say they support PR they mean they support the principle of the share of votes translating accurately to the share of seats won.