So far I've read the Country's richest hedge funder ( who made millions betting the pound would collapse) blaming crisis on Remainers in the UK banking system.....That the collapse is because the markets fear a Labour Government following a disastrous Tory Budget....and the IMF is undemocratic ( unlike the 0.03% of the Electorate in UK that voted for Truss) and are socialists!!





The Tory's have gone full Everton!