Do you ever have one of those dreams where you're about to do something like play for Liverpool or give a speech to the UN, something you've always wanted to do and have spent your whole life waiting for, and then you suddenly realise you're completely unprepared/not good enough, it's going to be a disaster and you're about to get humiliated in front of millions of people. It's a common type of anxiety dream apparently.Anyway I just realised that Truss and Kwarteng are literally living through that right now, and I almost feel sorry for them.
To be fair it was a figure of speech as Bruce will be squirming tomorrow, I refuse to watch it myself.
Very easy for the Torys and right wing media to attack PR.How will it work in practice. it can't work locally so you won't be able to vote for the MP you support to represent you in parliament. you will be given the MP the Labour party etc tell you and make do with it. so marginal seats full of center voters might be given a extreme left Labour MP who they would never vote for if given a choice, how this is a fundamental part of a democracy. voters should decide who they want to represent them in Parliament, they shouldn't be told who will represent them after they have voted.There is some truth in this, Frottage has stood for Parliament a few times, rejected every time but he would be certain to get a seat under PR. so who will he represent. which seat will he take, who will decide what seat he has.There is a lot to be considered and my biggest concern is ive not heard anybody arguing for us to have a chance to switch back to FPTP system if things turn out badly. you would think that would be one of the priorities after the EU referendum turmoil.
Whos Bruce? I havent watched it since Sir Robin Day.
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 28 queries.
[Server Load: 0.21]