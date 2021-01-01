Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14920 on: Today at 06:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:38:06 pm
Do you ever have one of those dreams where you're about to do something like play for Liverpool or give a speech to the UN, something you've always wanted to do and have spent your whole life waiting for, and then you suddenly realise you're completely unprepared/not good enough, it's going to be a disaster and you're about to get humiliated in front of millions of people.  It's a common type of anxiety dream apparently.

Anyway I just realised that Truss and Kwarteng are literally living through that right now, and I almost feel sorry for them.

Kwarteng will be dreaming hes running down Threadneedle Street without his keks and undies and wearing a vest which is just long enough to cover either his arse or his genitals.

Thats an anxiety dream. ;D
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14921 on: Today at 06:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:11:39 pm
To be fair it was a figure of speech as Bruce will be squirming tomorrow, I refuse to watch it myself.

Whos Bruce? I havent watched it since Sir Robin Day. ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14922 on: Today at 06:28:11 pm »
For all the talk of Kwarteng's being toast, at the end of the day, Truss surely had to have knowledge of his plans and agreed with them. She's equally culpable for this mess
Online KissThisGuy

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14923 on: Today at 06:37:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:00:23 pm
Very easy for the Torys and right wing media to attack PR.
How will it work in practice. it can't work locally so you won't be able to vote for the MP you support to represent you in parliament. you will be given the MP the Labour party etc tell you and make do with it. so marginal seats full of center voters might be given a extreme left Labour MP who they would never vote for if given a choice, how this is a fundamental part of a democracy. voters should decide who they want to represent them in Parliament, they shouldn't be told who will represent them after they have voted.
There is some truth in this, Frottage has stood for Parliament a few times, rejected every time but he would be certain to get a seat under PR. so who will he represent. which seat will he take, who will decide what seat he has.
There is a lot to be considered and my biggest concern is ive not heard anybody arguing for us to have a chance to switch back to FPTP system if things turn out badly. you would think that would be one of the priorities after the EU referendum turmoil.
You seem to have a very narrow view of what PR is. In Ireland STV is used as a PR system and you most definitely get to vote for local politicians.
Online FlashingBlade

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14924 on: Today at 06:39:24 pm »
So far I've read the Country's richest hedge funder ( who made millions betting the pound would collapse) blaming crisis on Remainers in the UK banking system.....That the collapse is because the markets fear a Labour Government following a disastrous Tory Budget....and the IMF is undemocratic ( unlike the 0.03% of the Electorate in UK that voted for Truss) and are socialists!!


The Tory's have gone full Everton!
Online Hazell

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14925 on: Today at 06:45:40 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:15:39 pm
Whos Bruce? I havent watched it since Sir Robin Day. ;D

Forsyth. Can practically hear him saying 'didn't they do well?' everytime a Tory dodges another question.
