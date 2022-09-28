Hahahahahaha
https://conservativehome.com/2022/09/28/daniel-hannan-no-the-pound-isnt-crashing-because-of-a-trifling-batch-of-tax-cuts/?fbclid=IwAR38znzChh3rDHBQH460x8VIca370q0-7TlYMVfjPQGMURyuCZpR2q9LAVQ
This is one of the funniest things I've ever read. Are they actually serious or just playing with us?
I've only read the headline, but it's correct that the £ isn't crashing just because of some tax cuts.
It's crashing because financial markets agree with every non-partisan expert than has concluded this government and Chancellor are fucking clueless.
The government first lumped on a massive, unfunded and open-ended commitment to hold energy prices, the potential liability of which heaped pressure on Bond values (this could have been avoided if funded by a windfall tax on the estimated £170bn in excess profits in the energy sector)
It's also not just the costs of the top tax rate scrapping; it's that all the £billions used to fund it won't act as much of a bolster to the UK economy, as most will be squirrelled away overseas or pumped into the over-inflated housing market.
They also sacked a highly-respected senior Civil Servant in the Treasury - because this shower of shite wanted to abandon 'Treasury orthodoxy' (translation: we want to do stupid, experimental shit and you experts will try to stop us) so there's no handbrake on their bellendery.
The verdict is that this government is incompetent, they've over-borrowed, their 'growth' gamble won't work because the tax cuts are badly aimed, they've purged the Treasury of expert knowledge, and there is no confidence they have the first idea how to solve this shitshow.