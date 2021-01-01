Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,274
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14800 on: Today at 12:07:55 pm »


Whenever a Tory minister now stands up and says they are the party of economic stability, it will prompt laughter. They are done.

They will of course try to cling on as long as possible but there must come a point where the economic situation is so perilous that they can't be allowed to continue. The Tories might try to change leader again but that does serious violence to parliamentary democracy for them to make yet another change. It's up to King Charles III to save us all.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,802
  • Believer
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14801 on: Today at 12:08:43 pm »
There's method in the madness. Shrink the economy by 10%, and then when it recovers 2.5% claim that you are creating growth. It's ballsy I will give them that
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,869
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14802 on: Today at 12:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:08:43 pm
There's method in the madness. Shrink the economy by 10%, and then when it recovers 2.5% claim that you are creating growth. It's ballsy I will give them that

Literally one of their Lords this morning was asking why there was no coverage of the rising pound.

Because it's fucking sunk mate. It's bouncing off the ocean floor.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,869
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14803 on: Today at 12:17:56 pm »
Apparently BoE acted because major pension funds were close to collapse.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,531
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14804 on: Today at 12:19:18 pm »
Kwasi is done. He wont last long and they will row back on the top tax abolishment, or say they are delaying it. His smug, look how smart I am because of the way I talk act is done.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,209
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14805 on: Today at 12:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:02:50 pm
Yep would have to see a material drop in inflation for yields to get down that low for now. Theres no way out regardless except for a hard reset.

Well Tories love doing things the hard way, so long as it's hard for everyone but them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14806 on: Today at 12:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:08:43 pm
There's method in the madness. Shrink the economy by 10%, and then when it recovers 2.5% claim that you are creating growth. It's ballsy I will give them that
I said it yesterday that they'll be in the game of finding some "green shoots of recovery" before the next GE and claiming that the UK must stay on course instead of having Starmer "undermine all our hard work and sacrifices".

I was convinced by others on here that it won't work though as the pain people will feel between now and then - not just the usual people that Tories give a regular kicking to either - will stick long in the memory.

What this morning has shown though as that there's no reality that aspects of the Tory party won't gaslight us about.  Their conference will be interesting to see how broadly that gaslighting is endorsed or, at a minimum, tolerated.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,209
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14807 on: Today at 12:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:17:56 pm
Apparently BoE acted because major pension funds were close to collapse.

I used to work in pensions, (universities) and my best mate currently works in the Civil Service Pension Scheme.  It would take a lot to bring either down, but if they go... 🤐
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,191
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14808 on: Today at 12:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:17:56 pm
Apparently BoE acted because major pension funds were close to collapse.

That sounds pretty horrific for anyone - is it wise the closer you are to retirement?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14809 on: Today at 12:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:08:43 pm
There's method in the madness. Shrink the economy by 10%, and then when it recovers 2.5% claim that you are creating growth. It's ballsy I will give them that

Just like Johnson's 'fastest growth rates in the G7' bullshit.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,209
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14810 on: Today at 12:26:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:20:02 pm
I said it yesterday that they'll be in the game of finding some "green shoots of recovery" before the next GE and claiming that the UK must stay on course instead of having Starmer "undermine all our hard work and sacrifices".

I was convinced by others on here that it won't work though as the pain people will feel between now and then - not just the usual people that Tories give a regular kicking to either - will stick long in the memory.

What this morning has shown though as that there's no reality that aspects of the Tory party won't gaslight us about.  Their conference will be interesting to see how broadly that gaslighting is endorsed or, at a minimum, tolerated.

John Major tried that before 97. People hadn't forgotten all the previous tax hikes though, and that the cut didn't offset the hikes.

They also didnt forget the Tories imposing VAT on energy bills at 8.5% and that it took a Euro-sceptic backbench rebellion to stop Ken Clarke doubling it to 17%...
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,531
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14811 on: Today at 12:34:36 pm »
One good thing is that useless bodies like the CBI and even non industrial bodies like the NFU have shown to be what clueless c*nts they are. You had a UK Finance person representing Mortgage providers saying the budget was a good thing as well as all those other bodies.

They were useless during Brexit and I hated how we leant on them for the dire warnings. They know fuck all.
Logged
