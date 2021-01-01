There's method in the madness. Shrink the economy by 10%, and then when it recovers 2.5% claim that you are creating growth. It's ballsy I will give them that



I said it yesterday that they'll be in the game of finding some "green shoots of recovery" before the next GE and claiming that the UK must stay on course instead of having Starmer "undermine all our hard work and sacrifices".I was convinced by others on here that it won't work though as the pain people will feel between now and then - not just the usual people that Tories give a regular kicking to either - will stick long in the memory.What this morning has shown though as that there's no reality that aspects of the Tory party won't gaslight us about. Their conference will be interesting to see how broadly that gaslighting is endorsed or, at a minimum, tolerated.