Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14760 on: Today at 07:08:44 am
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14761 on: Today at 07:35:50 am
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14762 on: Today at 08:14:18 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:38:15 pm
Well then, 3 weeks into the worst Prime Minister in charge of the worst Cabinet this country has ever seen.


How's it going so far?




3 weeks in, of which 2 was spent doing nothing because of the Queen and theyve still caused this much damage
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14763 on: Today at 08:15:09 am
I bet they're gutted they couldnt release these plans a week sooner and bury the news with EiiR.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14764 on: Today at 08:52:47 am
John Redwoods nugget of advice to the BoE today regarding interest rates rises, Dont do it, its not required.

Cheers John.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14765 on: Today at 09:00:02 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 06:21:24 am
Those Tory fuckers shorting the pound and UK gilts (like they did for Brexit too) is fucking treason

Its not considered treason by the establishment when its the Etonians doing it though.
Unless the public start holding them to account, preferably in the form of some 1789 kind of action then they will all get away with it and do it again.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14766 on: Today at 09:25:17 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:52:47 am
John Redwoods nugget of advice to the BoE today regarding interest rates rises, Dont do it, its not required.

Cheers John.

The clown c*nt of Brexit Dan Hannah has spoken also.

He says the pound has crashed because the markets are terrified of Starmer.

Fucking madness that c*nts like those two are indulged at this stage.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14767 on: Today at 09:28:16 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:25:17 am
The clown c*nt of Brexit Dan Hannah has spoken also.

He says the pound has crashed because the markets are terrified of Starmer.

Fucking madness that c*nts like those two are indulged at this stage.

it is really mad, how labour have had double digit leads for ages, then minutes after the budget the markets suddenly got scared of Starmer.
