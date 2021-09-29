Still not sure what leadership pledges hes actually broken..



He hinted at it in his speech today. we have a enormous job to do so we wont be able to achieve everything people want. that's obvious really. we live in a different world from early 2020. he may not achieve what he announced today of things get worse.I would be happy if we can just get back to where we were before the Torys took over. nothing is like it was before the Torys took over. simple blood test. told sorry we are booked up this month. try the hospital. same with booking a docs appointment. no chance. try the doctors. school funding slashed. etc etc.