Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 484899 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14720 on: Today at 09:32:40 pm »
IMF have said theyre closely monitoring the UK.

Truss and Kwarteng have spent their whole lives thinking theyre fundemanlly smarter than everyone else when theyre just shite.

Unless they get rid the Tories will win less seats in the next election than Labour did in the last one.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14721 on: Today at 09:39:44 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 09:12:13 pm
Starmer was somewhat less than truthful when it came to his leadership pledges too, which is an uncomfortable fact rather than any 'trolling'. I know loads of people in here are perfectly okay with that as they just want 'their' brand of Labour and think the ends justify the means, etc.

He's better than the Tories (a very low bar admittedly) and given the choice of the two I'd personally want to see him win, but it's not unreasonable to look at past actions and have a bit of justified suspicion about his newest set of pledges - to a different audience, the electorate rather than Labour members.

Bingo.

It's supposed to be a debating forum.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14722 on: Today at 09:44:34 pm »
Still not sure what leadership pledges hes actually broken..
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14723 on: Today at 10:15:31 pm »

A very apat meme right now ..

Truss and Kwarteng in discussion
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14724 on: Today at 10:22:30 pm »
Is saying you won't make deals just a way of strengthening your hand for when a deal is the only sensible option? I don't know what the lay of the land was when the Lib Dems got into bed with the Tories. Could they have held out for PR? I guess the Tories would rather have gone with a minority government. Rightly so from their point of view

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14725 on: Today at 10:28:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:44:34 pm
Still not sure what leadership pledges hes actually broken..
He hinted at it in his speech today. we have a enormous job to do so we wont be able to achieve everything people want. that's obvious really. we live in a different world from early 2020. he may not achieve what he announced today of things get worse.
I would be happy if we can just get back to where we were before the Torys took over. nothing is like it was before the Torys took over. simple blood test. told sorry we are booked up this month. try the hospital. same with booking a docs appointment. no chance. try the doctors. school funding slashed. etc etc.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14726 on: Today at 10:38:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:44:34 pm
Still not sure what leadership pledges hes actually broken..

Dont shoot me if this is incorrect. Hes gone back on pledges on Nationalisation, Green stuff and Trade Union solidarity.  Those who dont like him will argue there are others, but I think they are more opinions than facts.

Todays speech may mean he's keeping  promises on Nationalisation and Green issues however.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14727 on: Today at 10:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 07:46:21 pm
What do you want then? 10 more years of this? We'll all be dead or enslaved or living in a desolate wasteland by then at the rate the Tories are rolling. I couldn't care less who is in charge of Labour right now as long as they rid us of this kleptocracy. And no one is going to suggest that Keir, whatever else he is, is as mendacious as Boris or as mad as Truss. He may not be everyone's idea of a Labour leader, and some of the things he does sorely disappoint me, but if he can win the next election, I'll live with that. Get the national conversation moving leftwards again, and before there's no nation left worth the name  to have such a conversation.
I'd rather have a government in power that work towards the needs of its citizens, than substituting one shower of liars for another.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14728 on: Today at 10:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:32:40 pm
IMF have said theyre closely monitoring the UK.

Truss and Kwarteng have spent their whole lives thinking theyre fundemanlly smarter than everyone else when theyre just shite.

Unless they get rid the Tories will win less seats in the next election than Labour did in the last one.

Tories lost about 174 seats in 97 as I recall; ended up with about 161 MPs  or was it 166? But John Major had almost no majority left by the time the election rolled around.

If this lot went from an 80 seat majority to those kinds of numbers it would be a catastrophic and unprecedented political reversal.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14729 on: Today at 10:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:14:07 pm
the guys a troll, he loves the attention his pathetic posts get, ignore him and you'll feel much better for it
What's pathetic about having an opinion?, this thread is a fucking echo chamber, you should thank me for bringing diversity to the discussion.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14730 on: Today at 10:43:31 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:35:11 pm
Ive been saying this for years, fella is the weirdest poster on here by a long mile.
Ahhhhh thanks love, you do say the nicest things about me.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14731 on: Today at 10:45:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:22:30 pm
Is saying you won't make deals just a way of strengthening your hand for when a deal is the only sensible option? I don't know what the lay of the land was when the Lib Dems got into bed with the Tories. Could they have held out for PR? I guess the Tories would rather have gone with a minority government. Rightly so from their point of view

They got conned into a referendum on AV which is a non proportional alternative vote system. The Tories were allowed to campaign against it and together with the right wing media they killed it off. Compare that to tuition fees where the Libdems not only had to support it but Vince Cable was the minister responsible for advocating and passing it.

They could have got more from Cameron who was desperate for a coalition but got utterly out-negotiated.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14732 on: Today at 10:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:08:02 pm
Still pushing your agenda that theyre all the same, the dishonest, despicable message propagated by Tories to deter the working class from voting while they and their rich patrons always vote. Im going to assume youd rather have the Tories in power on the basis that the only alternative is that youre their useful idiot.

Ironically Truss has kept the promises she made to Tory members in the leadership so by your calculation shes better than Starmer. Youre entitled to your opinion but no one here is going to buy into it.
If someone makes pledges and doesn't abide by them then it's no longer anyone's "opinion", it's fact, can you "buy into" facts?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14733 on: Today at 10:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 09:12:13 pm
Starmer was somewhat less than truthful when it came to his leadership pledges too, which is an uncomfortable fact rather than any 'trolling'. I know loads of people in here are perfectly okay with that as they just want 'their' brand of Labour and think the ends justify the means, etc.

He's better than the Tories (a very low bar admittedly) and given the choice of the two I'd personally want to see him win, but it's not unreasonable to look at past actions and have a bit of justified suspicion about his newest set of pledges - to a different audience, the electorate rather than Labour members.

Count me as one of them. I'm glad he lied. If he hadn't done he wouldn't have won. In fact I'd go further. Anyone who wins the Labour leadership contest  - as it was set up by Ed Miliband - without telling a lie is not ft to lead the Labour party. Given that paradox Starmer did the right thing.

And let's face it, there are very few Labour voters (or potential Labour voters) who care a monkeys that he lied.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14734 on: Today at 10:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:38:46 pm
Dont shoot me if this is incorrect. Hes gone back on pledges on Nationalisation, Green stuff and Trade Union solidarity.  Those who dont like him will argue there are others, but I think they are more opinions than facts.

Todays speech may mean he's keeping  promises on Nationalisation and Green issues however.
Not shoting the messenger here!

Well, it seems like there going to be a huge effort on green stuff..so I dont get that one

He promised to support common ownership of public services. With the railways and British energy company. Id say theres a great first step.

Hes also promised to strengthen workers rights, I dont se any evidence he wont do that.

I dont really get the arguments that hes broken his promises myself plenty of proper things people to cristicse him for, but I dont get peoples arguments here.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14735 on: Today at 10:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:49:48 pm
Count me as one of them. I'm glad he lied. If he hadn't done he wouldn't have won. In fact I'd go further. Anyone who wins the Labour leadership contest  - as it was set up by Ed Miliband - without telling a lie is not ft to lead the Labour party. Given that paradox Starmer did the right thing.

And let's face it, there are very few Labour voters (or potential Labour voters) who care a monkeys that he lied.
Asking for a friend, but is this what cognitive bias looks like?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14736 on: Today at 10:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:39:06 pm
I'd rather have a government in power that work towards the needs of its citizens, than substituting one shower of liars for another.
What has he lied about?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14737 on: Today at 10:53:35 pm »
To be fair to Starmer he also pledged he'd get rid of the anti-semites. And he did.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14738 on: Today at 10:55:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:52:43 pm
What has he lied about?

A column in the Sun?

Not sure what else though.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14739 on: Today at 10:57:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:52:43 pm
What has he lied about?
Well one of his pledges was Workers rights, he literally sacked one of his MPs for standing on a picket line in solidarity, I'd say that's the antithesis of strengthening workers rights.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14740 on: Today at 10:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:53:35 pm
To be fair to Starmer he also pledged he'd get rid of the anti-semites. And he did.
Strange how that particular hot button topic faded into obscurity, isn't it?, almost as if it was weaponised.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14741 on: Today at 10:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:57:34 pm
Well one of his pledges was Workers rights, he literally sacked one of his MPs for standing on a picket line in solidarity, I'd say that's the antithesis of strengthening workers rights.
You might not agree with it, but it is not "the antithesis of strengthening workers rights". It is politics, that's all.
