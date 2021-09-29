Dont shoot me if this is incorrect. Hes gone back on pledges on Nationalisation, Green stuff and Trade Union solidarity. Those who dont like him will argue there are others, but I think they are more opinions than facts.
Todays speech may mean he's keeping promises on Nationalisation and Green issues however.
Not shoting the messenger here
!
Well, it seems like there going to be a huge effort on green stuff..so I dont get that one
He promised to support common ownership of public services. With the railways and British energy company. Id say theres a great first step.
Hes also promised to strengthen workers rights, I dont se any evidence he wont do that.
I dont really get the arguments that hes broken his promises myself
plenty of proper things people to cristicse him for, but I dont get peoples arguments here.