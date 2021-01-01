I agree. As a democrat, PR should be at the top of Labour's policy list.FPTP is just a huge voter surpressent.
Surely that depends on where you buy the property, doesn't it?
I will say this, Labour are at least making their case really well now
I remember at the height of the last housing boom, two bed terraces with a yard in Liverpool going for about £85k. That's at least 15 years ago now though.£100k probably won't buy you a bedsit in parts of London.Maybe they kept their powder dry whilst the Tories imploded, and are now looking to kick them hard whilst they're down? This crisis has opened up some clear water between them, with Labour offering hard policy on reversing the 45% tax cut. I'm sure additional announcements will follow, and it will be difficult for the Tories to fire back. It's hard to accuse the opposition of oppressive taxation when all you're doing is robbing Peter to pay Paul.
We hammer the fuck out of this to to the public
Well, just watched Starmers speech. The Tories have nothing to fear, hes just too timid, as everyone has said, with nothing really to offer.(Only joking obviously, it was excellent, bold, impressively detailed, and above all, filled with hope).
Factionally within Labour the PR case is interesting.Some in the Momentum left love it, as they see a chance at relevance and influence again, others hate it though as they view it as dooming the country to govt by LibDem + coalition partners forevermore.It is certainly a fairer form of system in terms of encouraging turnout and giving all votes more equal weight, doesn't guarantee anything in terms of outcome though, Italy has a form of PR and we are seeing a borderline fascist govt forming there.Just by having PR, voters preferences would change in unpredictable ways
They would - and I think the "broad church"/coalitions of our major parties would crumble pretty quickly as other natural bedfellows emerge depending on the issue of the day. Brexit is the best example really of where the far left and far right had far more in common than divides them (likewise on pretty much anything to do with Russia etc). The ERG and the "one nation" Tories and the Momentum/SWP and the Progress/Labour First lot definitely end up forming smaller parties who trade coalitions.
