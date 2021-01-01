Factionally within Labour the PR case is interesting.



Some in the Momentum left love it, as they see a chance at relevance and influence again, others hate it though as they view it as dooming the country to govt by LibDem + coalition partners forevermore.



It is certainly a fairer form of system in terms of encouraging turnout and giving all votes more equal weight, doesn't guarantee anything in terms of outcome though, Italy has a form of PR and we are seeing a borderline fascist govt forming there.



Just by having PR, voters preferences would change in unpredictable ways



Am sure some of the effects of PR are unperidicatable but some things are a cert to happen.Farge would be over the moon. he would find a issue to anger voters and form a party, he would be at the top of the list for a seat. other nasty ex politicians would also be stirring the shit hoping to get a seat.UKIP and the Brexit party were showman in the EU Parliament, so this isn't theory. it will happen, Parliament would turn into a farce regularly. Frottage and MPs forcing uproar then all marching out of the house for the TV Cameras just as they did in the EU Parliament.