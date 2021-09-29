Thats not really correct. OF course FPTP means many votes dont count, but we have more than the main 2 parties, they're just not popular and that's democracy
It's all about power and influence, the Tories own the media (in a sense), pro newspaper articles/op eds etc, the red tops stanning for right wing policies, which is music to the ears of the faux fascists in the home counties, when have you ever seen a pro Green party article?, a debate on the radio about, or including them?, the more coverage a party gets, the more likely that the dolts will vote for them, and be led by the nose time and time again.
Caroline Lucas as PM seems to be a good idea, it'll never happen mind you for the very reasons above (and of course she's not leader anymore) she's not exposed to the masses enough by the media, ergo the status quo remains.