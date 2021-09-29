Big concern for me is this..





The polls are bad for the Tories, but they show lots moving from Tory to dont know and very few switching from Tory to Labour.



So the way back for them is much easier than it might at first seem .



Although interest rates rising on mortgages will be far more impactful to their vote than inflation or tax cuts I suspect



Its absolutely the case that the current Labour lead is due to the clown show economics we have seen from the Tories this week. Its probably enough for Labour to win once the public have lost faith in the Tories ability to manage the economy. But they wont get a sizeable majority until people feel positive enthusiasm for Labour. That will be harder to get as Starmer is never going to be charismatic but I think he is smart enough to realise that people will settle for competence and decency right now and thats what he will hammer at in his speech today. The more people see and hear from him in contrast to what they read in the Daily Mail, the more they will warm to him.