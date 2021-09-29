Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

filopastry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14600 on: Today at 12:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:09:50 pm
Wouldn't that potentially pay for itself? Just let the franchises expire and take the network and rolling stock(?) into public ownership. I expect I am way oversimplifying this, but it is not like the nation needs buy out these companies.

Its an easy one to do for exactly that reason, pretty much no downside there
Red-Soldier

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14601 on: Today at 12:29:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:50:57 am
If someone gave me £1m today.   that would be close to what I'd expect to earn between now and retiring.  That's exculding the need for me to keep up with inflationIt would leave me nothing extra to spend in all the spare time I'd have.  It would leave nothing to my friends and family.
I get your general argument, if I had £20m , I'd probably just pop it in a load of safe bank accounts and be ok.  But would i see an opportunity to make it into £40 or £60m or maybe even £120m and buy Bellingham for Klopp.

--edit-- there's always the scramble too, to be richer than thou.  And for some, they only gain happiness by having more money :(
--edit edit-- I'm not sure if  I could exploit Man U fans, to work for me on min wage until I could afford Bellingham.  Though if I could find it in myself to do that, why would I not carry on and buy LFC.

You live in a different world to me, and a few others too, I expect. 

If you're not greedy, a million pounds is more than enough to pay off the mortgage, and live a relaxed, comfortable life.
Schmarn

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14602 on: Today at 12:31:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:18:12 pm
Big concern for me is this..


The polls are bad for the Tories, but they show lots moving from Tory to dont know and very few switching from Tory to Labour.

So the way back for them is much easier than it might at first seem .

Although interest rates rising on mortgages will be far more impactful to their vote than inflation or tax cuts I suspect


Its absolutely the case that the current Labour lead is due to the clown show economics we have seen from the Tories this week. Its probably enough for Labour to win once the public have lost faith in the Tories ability to manage the economy. But they wont get a sizeable majority until people feel positive enthusiasm for Labour. That will be harder to get as Starmer is never going to be charismatic but I think he is smart enough to realise that people will settle for competence and decency right now and thats what he will hammer at in his speech today. The more people see and hear from him in contrast to what they read in the Daily Mail, the more they will warm to him.
Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14603 on: Today at 12:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:09:50 pm
Wouldn't that potentially pay for itself? Just let the franchises expire and take the network and rolling stock(?) into public ownership. I expect I am way oversimplifying this, but it is not like the nation needs buy out these companies.

Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:18:37 pm
Its an easy one to do for exactly that reason, pretty much no downside there

I agree. But can't the government also strip underperforming companies of their franchise, or does that cost? (I'm looking at you, Avanti.)

I actually wouldn't mind private companies renovating some of the old, derelict lines axed by Beeching to run alongside a nationalised network. There's loads of old infrastructure kicking about that could be brought back into use by true innovators, not just companies looking to make a quick buck.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:18:12 pm
Big concern for me is this..


The polls are bad for the Tories, but they show lots moving from Tory to dont know and very few switching from Tory to Labour.

So the way back for them is much easier than it might at first seem .

Although interest rates rising on mortgages will be far more impactful to their vote than inflation or tax cuts I suspect

Look at it this way Tepid, the Tories can hardly say at the next election, "Remember what happened to the economy under Labour!"
spen71

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14604 on: Today at 12:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:23:33 am
One of the bonuses I guess - was always one of the main aims of the measures...

Bumper City bonuses expected from takeover frenzy after pound hits record low

UK firms now temptingly cheaper, with a wave of bids from overseas buyers meaning payouts for bankers


https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/sep/27/bumper-city-bonuses-takeover-frenzy-pound-hits-record-low

The impacts of Friday's budget was no accident, it was a deliberate act.  Straight out of the Shock Doctrine/Disaster Capitalism playbook.

It was an economic shock, designed to give the super wealthy a huge cash injection (again).

Every economic shock drives inequality, due to the system we live in - see the Global Financial Crash 2008, and Covid-19.

The shock doctrine is a good book.
filopastry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14605 on: Today at 12:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:33:03 pm
I agree. But can't the government also strip underperforming companies of their franchise, or does that cost? (I'm looking at you, Avanti.)

I actually wouldn't mind private companies renovating some of the old, derelict lines axed by Beeching to run alongside a nationalised network. There's loads of old infrastructure kicking about that could be brought back into use by true innovators, not just companies looking to make a quick buck.

Look at it this way Tepid, the Tories can hardly say at the next election, "Remember what happened to the economy under Labour!"

Anecdotally I have heard of a few people in the last week saying they would make that jump, there is a lot of anger out there and I think people are fed up of the endless disasters.

But people can have short memories as well, this really is starting to feel like the Tories in the 92-97 period, albeit Labour obviously starting from a lot further back
Nobby Reserve

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14606 on: Today at 12:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:42:05 am
I'd like to know If there comes a point for those billionaire disaster capitalists were they stop and realise, "maybe I've now got enough money to live a comfortable and stress free life, or maybe donate a chunk to a worthy charity", but no, they don't want a lot of money, they want ALL of the money, greed is a cancer.

If I had £1m in the bank now I'd retire and work part time or something, these people are ghouls.


They'll give to charities - but on their own terms and expect to be feted and govelled-to for it.

I also think amongst the biggest recipients of charitable donations from the super-rich are public schools (that either they went to, or they send theor kids to). They're only charities in the warped world of Torydom (but that Labour also suck cock to)

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14607 on: Today at 12:58:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:50:57 am
If someone gave me £1m today.   that would be close to what I'd expect to earn between now and retiring.  That's exculding the need for me to keep up with inflation.  It would leave me nothing extra to spend in all the spare time I'd have.  It would leave nothing to my friends and family.
I get your general argument, if I had £20m , I'd probably just pop it in a load of safe bank accounts and be ok.  But would i see an opportunity to make it into £40 or £60m or maybe even £120m and buy Bellingham for Klopp.

--edit-- there's always the scramble too, to be richer than thou.  And for some, they only gain happiness by having more money :(
--edit edit-- I'm not sure if  I could exploit Man U fans, to work for me on min wage until I could afford Bellingham.  Though if I could find it in myself to do that, why would I not carry on and buy LFC.

If you had £1m  you could buy 9 houses for just below £100k each (keeping £100k in the bank.

At around £650/m rental income you could earn  £70k a year and have £100 k in the bank

houses go up around 5% a year on average.  lets say you're 40 and retire at 60 that's a capital increase of £900,000.
You've got to 60 earning 70k per year and you've got £1m if you sell up or 500k in the bank and a nice pension of £35k a year
You must be on some wedge if that's not good enough  ;D


filopastry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14608 on: Today at 12:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:54:17 pm

They'll give to charities - but on their own terms and expect to be feted and govelled-to for it.

I also think amongst the biggest recipients of charitable donations from the super-rich are public schools (that either they went to, or they send theor kids to). They're only charities in the warped world of Torydom (but that Labour also suck cock to)



Except Labour are looking at getting rid of their charitable status, are they not?
filopastry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14609 on: Today at 01:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:58:56 pm
If you had £1m  you could buy 9 houses for just below £100k each (keeping £100k in the bank.

At around £650/m rental income you could earn  £70k a year and have £100 k in the bank

houses go up around 5% a year on average.  lets say you're 40 and retire at 60 that's a capital increase of £900,000.
You've got to 60 earning 70k per year and you've got £1m if you sell up or 500k in the bank and a nice pension of £35k a year
You must be on some wedge if that's not good enough  ;D




£1m in total would buy you a pension of £30k a year at safe withdrawal rates, might be a bit more now with rates rising again.
PaulF

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14610 on: Today at 01:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:58:56 pm
If you had £1m  you could buy 9 houses for just below £100k each (keeping £100k in the bank.

At around £650/m rental income you could earn  £70k a year and have £100 k in the bank

houses go up around 5% a year on average.  lets say you're 40 and retire at 60 that's a capital increase of £900,000.
You've got to 60 earning 70k per year and you've got £1m if you sell up or 500k in the bank and a nice pension of £35k a year
You must be on some wedge if that's not good enough  ;D


That rental income would be taxed.  And there are expenses to running a property empire.  Maybe a month's rent admittedly.
(ca you really get £650pm on a £100K?  that 's a yield of almost 8% pre tax?).
Admittedly my salary is also taxed. so apples and pears.
And I suspect with the current interest rates we're finally going to see house prices return to something within sight of sane.
Fair point in general , a £1m should be enough. £1m isn't going to pay for my butler though.
Red-Soldier

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14611 on: Today at 01:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:58:56 pm
If you had £1m  you could buy 9 houses for just below £100k each (keeping £100k in the bank.

At around £650/m rental income you could earn  £70k a year and have £100 k in the bank

houses go up around 5% a year on average.  lets say you're 40 and retire at 60 that's a capital increase of £900,000.
You've got to 60 earning 70k per year and you've got £1m if you sell up or 500k in the bank and a nice pension of £35k a year
You must be on some wedge if that's not good enough ;D

Exactly what I was thinking.  ;D
PaulF

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14612 on: Today at 01:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:02:06 pm
Exactly what I was thinking.  ;D

probably should be an edit to my previous post.
But isn't this behaviour exactly the capitalist thinking we're trying to avoid?
Fromola

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14613 on: Today at 01:05:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:18:12 pm
Big concern for me is this..


The polls are bad for the Tories, but they show lots moving from Tory to dont know and very few switching from Tory to Labour.

So the way back for them is much easier than it might at first seem .

Although interest rates rising on mortgages will be far more impactful to their vote than inflation or tax cuts I suspect

Too many people are going to be hit in the pocket which will bring in a Labour government. The Tories have held a solid vote due to house price bubble with homeowners, low interest rates and low inflation while keeping taxes relatively low.

Austerity hurt those at the bottom. Now everyone is suffering in the middle.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14614 on: Today at 01:10:33 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:59:26 pm
Except Labour are looking at getting rid of their charitable status, are they not?


If that was one of Starmer's pre-leadership vote pledges, then I wouldn't count on that...

But yes, removing charitable status and making public school fees VAT'able is a sensible step.


I also think I'd ban anyone who went to Eton from being an MP or HoL peer. They're fucking psychopaths  ;D

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14615 on: Today at 01:12:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:18:12 pm
Big concern for me is this..


The polls are bad for the Tories, but they show lots moving from Tory to dont know and very few switching from Tory to Labour.

So the way back for them is much easier than it might at first seem .

Although interest rates rising on mortgages will be far more impactful to their vote than inflation or tax cuts I suspect
It's a shame more disillusioned Tories don't shift to the Greens, rather than, almost by default shifting straight to New New Labour, 2 fucking choices, that's your lot, for a country of 70m people.
filopastry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14616 on: Today at 01:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:10:33 pm

If that was one of Starmer's pre-leadership vote pledges, then I wouldn't count on that...

But yes, removing charitable status and making public school fees VAT'able is a sensible step.


I also think I'd ban anyone who went to Eton from being an MP or HoL peer. They're fucking psychopaths  ;D



No I believe they said it over the last year, that charitable status should be taken away
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14617 on: Today at 01:17:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:02:02 pm
That rental income would be taxed.

Yes. The scurge of the working class is we dont have companies in the Caymans.   

Quote
ca you really get £650pm on a £100K?  that 's a yield of almost 8% pre tax?).

Yes I had my buy to lets valued recently.  the £100k ones are charged at 625 and thats low as I prefer to charge a bit less and have less fussy tenants.  Looking on Rightmove I could get £675 if I tarted them up. 



Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14618 on: Today at 01:18:18 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:01:08 pm
£1m in total would buy you a pension of £30k a year at safe withdrawal rates, might be a bit more now with rates rising again.
I checked the balance of my pension fund just this morning and it's lost 4% of it's value since last week, I also have an ISA account which has bombed too, the last time either lost this sort of value was just as Covid hit, yeah I'm aware all financial investments are sunject to fluctuation, but that's twice in two years my pension has took a knock, and with the fuckwits and money hungry bastards at the helm of the financial system it'll only get worse I'd imagine.

I'm going to put half of my ISA into something else, reliable, low growth, basically something that's going to at least give me my capital back, any suggestions?
Red-Soldier

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14619 on: Today at 01:18:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:05:25 pm
probably should be an edit to my previous post.
But isn't this behaviour exactly the capitalist thinking we're trying to avoid?

That's a fair point.  See, I don't have an issue of someone owning a second home (10 is excessive and would not agree with), and renting it out.  There's nothing wrong with being a good landlord, providing a nice home for someone at a reasonable cost. 

However, there are groups, businesses and individuals with 10s, 100s and 1000s of properties.  That is just pure greed, and is unethical.

I do also have issues of people from owns and cities buying up holiday lets in coastal and rural places, fucking up the local economy for local people.
PaulF

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14620 on: Today at 01:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:18:18 pm
I checked the balance of my pension fund just this morning and it's lost 4% of it's value since last week, I also have an ISA account which has bombed too, the last time either lost this sort of value was just as Covid hit, yeah I'm aware all financial investments are sunject to fluctuation, but that's twice in two years my pension has took a knock, and with the fuckwits and money hungry bastards at the helm of the financial system it'll only get worse I'd imagine.

I'm going to put half of my ISA into something else, reliable, low growth, basically something that's going to at least give me my capital back, any suggestions?

I can sell you some bitcoins, magic beans, unicorn poo, shares in Man Utd :)
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14621 on: Today at 01:23:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:21:18 pm
I can sell you some bitcoins, magic beans, unicorn poo, shares in Man Utd :)
I have Bitcoin already mate, cashed quite a bit of it out at its peak, left myself around 0.15 of a Bitcoin just to play with, much too volatile to invest in for the long term.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14622 on: Today at 01:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:12:49 pm
It's a shame more disillusioned Tories don't shift to the Greens, rather than, almost by default shifting straight to New New Labour, 2 fucking choices, that's your lot, for a country of 70m people.

Thats not really correct.  OF course FPTP means many votes dont count, but we have more than the main 2 parties,  they're just not popular  and that's democracy


Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14623 on: Today at 01:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:24:16 pm
Thats not really correct.  OF course FPTP means many votes dont count, but we have more than the main 2 parties,  they're just not popular  and that's democracy
It's all about power and influence, the Tories own the media (in a sense), pro newspaper articles/op eds etc, the red tops stanning for right wing policies, which is music to the ears of the faux fascists in the home counties, when have you ever seen a pro Green party article?, a debate on the radio about, or including them?, the more coverage a party gets, the more likely that the dolts will vote for them, and be led by the nose time and time again.

Caroline Lucas as PM seems to be a good idea, it'll never happen mind you for the very reasons above (and of course she's not leader anymore) she's not exposed to the masses enough by the media, ergo the status quo remains.
PaulF

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14624 on: Today at 01:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:23:41 pm
I have Bitcoin already mate, cashed quite a bit of it out at its peak, left myself around 0.15 of a Bitcoin just to play with, much too volatile to invest in for the long term.

I got a piece of a bitcoin I got free with Pizza.  It's really useful to see how much it can go down as a way to not being tempted into buying any!
Fromola

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14625 on: Today at 01:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:24:16 pm
Thats not really correct.  OF course FPTP means many votes dont count, but we have more than the main 2 parties,  they're just not popular  and that's democracy

Cause and effect though. In 2005 6 million voted for the Lib Dems (22% of votes), many disillusioned with Blair/Labour after Iraq. Lib Dems got less than 10% of seats and Labour won 55% of seats with 9 million votes.

It just leaves people feeling powerless if they don't want to vote Tory or Labour in England and keeps the complaceny in parliament.
Fromola

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14626 on: Today at 01:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:31:14 pm
It's all about power and influence, the Tories own the media (in a sense), pro newspaper articles/op eds etc, the red tops stanning for right wing policies, which is music to the ears of the faux fascists in the home counties, when have you ever seen a pro Green party article?, a debate on the radio about, or including them?, the more coverage a party gets, the more likely that the dolts will vote for them, and be led by the nose time and time again.

Caroline Lucas as PM seems to be a good idea, it'll never happen mind you for the very reasons above (and of course she's not leader anymore) she's not exposed to the masses enough by the media, ergo the status quo remains.

Not just the red tops. Look at Frottage, he was never off the BBC politics shows in the years before the referendum, despite never being an MP. Lucas and the Geeens never got that inflated profile.
B0151?

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14627 on: Today at 01:37:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:18:12 pm
Big concern for me is this..


The polls are bad for the Tories, but they show lots moving from Tory to dont know and very few switching from Tory to Labour.

So the way back for them is much easier than it might at first seem .

Although interest rates rising on mortgages will be far more impactful to their vote than inflation or tax cuts I suspect
I think that is unsurprising. But it's what the next 2 years are for. Labour to make their case.

Also I think that it's an unfortunate fact that to some extent for Labour to get in power it is reliant on a poor Tory turnout rather than winning over everyone. I don't know if it's because we live in a country that just has more Tories or the right wing usually does an excellent job in scaring people to vote against Labour.  But not sure we'll ever be a country where the main reason Labour get into power isn't because the Tories are so toxic people can't bring themselves to vote for them. Even Mr Blair got in on a low turnout didn't he.

Just being in a position where people can't be scared into voting against you is decent work by Labour sadly...
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14628 on: Today at 01:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:31:14 pm
It's all about power and influence, the Tories own the media (in a sense), pro newspaper articles/op eds etc, the red tops stanning for right wing policies, which is music to the ears of the faux fascists in the home counties, when have you ever seen a pro Green party article?, a debate on the radio about, or including them?, the more coverage a party gets, the more likely that the dolts will vote for them, and be led by the nose time and time again.

Caroline Lucas as PM seems to be a good idea, it'll never happen mind you for the very reasons above (and of course she's not leader anymore) she's not exposed to the masses enough by the media, ergo the status quo remains.

I dont disagree with anything here, but we have the choices, its just 'we' dont choose them. 
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14629 on: Today at 01:45:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:33:02 pm
Cause and effect though. In 2005 6 million voted for the Lib Dems (22% of votes), many disillusioned with Blair/Labour after Iraq. Lib Dems got less than 10% of seats and Labour won 55% of seats with 9 million votes.

It just leaves people feeling powerless if they don't want to vote Tory or Labour in England and keeps the complaceny in parliament.
The reason for the Labour Party and nation as a whole should embrace proportional representation is because it is the right thing to do. It is not the only one, but it surely unarguable that the status quo is inequitable and disenfranchising by its very nature. Labour* (and Starmer) really need to get behind it.

* I understand that the Labour Party voted for it at conference. But it won't happen so long as Starmer is against it.
Fromola

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14630 on: Today at 01:50:55 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:37:28 pm
I think that is unsurprising. But it's what the next 2 years are for. Labour to make their case.

Also I think that it's an unfortunate fact that to some extent for Labour to get in power it is reliant on a poor Tory turnout rather than winning over everyone. I don't know if it's because we live in a country that just has more Tories or the right wing usually does an excellent job in scaring people to vote against Labour.  But not sure we'll ever be a country where the main reason Labour get into power isn't because the Tories are so toxic people can't bring themselves to vote for them. Even Mr Blair got in on a low turnout didn't he.

Just being in a position where people can't be scared into voting against you is decent work by Labour sadly...

It's because the non Tory vote is split as well. Lib Dem, Green and now SNP. They have the Right to themselves which is why they panicked over UKIP and Brexit Party and got them to stand down by promising a hard Brexit.

Labour win when a few million Tory voters stay at home or some flock to a sufficiently centrist Labour or Lib Dem.

It's why Labour have to go for PR because Tories will always get in to wreck the country with a big majority with around 40% of the vote. They won't get that next time but the time after or the time after they will.

