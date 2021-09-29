I'd like to know If there comes a point for those billionaire disaster capitalists were they stop and realise, "maybe I've now got enough money to live a comfortable and stress free life, or maybe donate a chunk to a worthy charity", but no, they don't want a lot of money, they want ALL of the money, greed is a cancer.



If I had £1m in the bank now I'd retire and work part time or something, these people are ghouls.



If someone gave me £1m today. that would be close to what I'd expect to earn between now and retiring. That's exculding the need for me to keep up with inflation. It would leave me nothing extra to spend in all the spare time I'd have. It would leave nothing to my friends and family.I get your general argument, if I had £20m , I'd probably just pop it in a load of safe bank accounts and be ok. But would i see an opportunity to make it into £40 or £60m or maybe even £120m and buy Bellingham for Klopp.--edit-- there's always the scramble too, to be richer than thou. And for some, they only gain happiness by having more money--edit edit-- I'm not sure if I could exploit Man U fans, to work for me on min wage until I could afford Bellingham. Though if I could find it in myself to do that, why would I not carry on and buy LFC.