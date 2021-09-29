Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 481701 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14560 on: Today at 09:27:28 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:22:56 am
Cos they had Gary Neville at the party conference?

I bet Fat Frank is being prepped for the keynote at the Tory one as we speak.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14561 on: Today at 09:33:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:22:56 am
Cos they had Gary Neville at the party conference?
Isn't he more likely to be rallying the troops at the BoE protest. Unless he has a twin.  Now that's a universe not to inhabit.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14562 on: Today at 09:34:18 am »
Interestingly, no rate rise from the BoE and no further collapse of the £.  Though it's using the word collapse in the same way we talk about an England batting collapse after we've already lost the first four wickets for single figures.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14563 on: Today at 09:46:33 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:53:56 pm
Thanks.

Wonder where the Tories go from here?  Seems impossible to turn things around at this point. Even if they axed Truss tomorrow and got Sunak in, can he really recover enough lost ground in less than three years to make a fight of it? 

The Tories will have been in power for 15 years by then, having presided over austerity, Brexit, a massive economic collapse, pandemic, cost of living crisis, ballooning inflation, rising interest rates, a mortgage crash and killing The Queen. Surely the British public will have had enough of them by then??

EDIT: not to mention the sleaze, corruption, parties, and almost the entire government resigning because Bozo wouldn't budge. Fuck me, who would want more? Who could look at them at that point and say, "Yep, they're the lot I want to continue running the country."

Its going to get worse.
And then I have this horrible thought that when it gets really bad, they will send for Johnson. And he will ride in on a wave of right wing media bullshit which will calm the markets just long enough to get him re elected. I think he is devious enough to try it. He was being touted by the filth media as being more popular with the awful membership people than either Truss or Sunak.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14564 on: Today at 09:50:52 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:57:42 am
Feels very much like the mid 90s where the Tories are toast and Labour a government in waiting again. They've completely imploded.

Starmer will inherit a right mess.

Take a leaf out of Tory lies part 2
Its all down previous  administrations
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14565 on: Today at 09:54:47 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:02:28 am
He almost certainly will. The difference between now and the 90's is that when Blair/Brown took over the economy was actually in pretty good shape. Probably not so much next time around

Aye. This is 1970s territory we're currently in.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14566 on: Today at 09:54:57 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:46:33 am
Its going to get worse.
And then I have this horrible thought that when it gets really bad, they will send for Johnson. And he will ride in on a wave of right wing media bullshit which will calm the markets just long enough to get him re elected. I think he is devious enough to try it. He was being touted by the filth media as being more popular with the awful membership people than either Truss or Sunak.

My thought is Johnson will milk the cash cow of the speaking circuit, Labour win the election but as they will have inherited an absolute disaster the right wing press will be hounding them from day 1.  By day 3 the headlines will be Labour are useless and here comes Johnson to ride in and save the country.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14567 on: Today at 10:01:16 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:17:56 am
News teams and a bit of a crowd (maybe gathering is more appropriate as the numbers aren't that big to be fair) around BoE today

Could get interesting.
Probably just going to use it as a backdrop for the presenters talking about the economy.  Sometimes when you work around there you find yourself getting filmed just walking around and you realise you're going to end up in some stock footage of 'fatcat bankers' when you're just popping out to grab a Tesco meal deal.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14568 on: Today at 10:05:53 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:01:16 am
Probably just going to use it as a backdrop for the presenters talking about the economy.  Sometimes when you work around there you find yourself getting filmed just walking around and you realise you're going to end up in some stock footage of 'fatcat bankers' when you're just popping out to grab a Tesco meal deal.

Blimey, you can not only afford food, but prepacked food.  You are a fat cat and I claim my £5.




(jk obvs, no slander intended, forelock tugged)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14569 on: Today at 10:11:02 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:46:33 am
Its going to get worse.
And then I have this horrible thought that when it gets really bad, they will send for Johnson. And he will ride in on a wave of right wing media bullshit which will calm the markets just long enough to get him re elected. I think he is devious enough to try it. He was being touted by the filth media as being more popular with the awful membership people than either Truss or Sunak.

I said this a few pages back, but the cynic in me thinks that Truss is deliberately sabotaging the country to fuck the Tories over on Johnson's orders, to punish them for having the audacity to remove him. It will also open the door to him returning as opposition leader in three or four years time as Labour struggle with 15 years of Tory mess.

Truss will probably get a job at the foreign office in return for her loyalty.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14570 on: Today at 10:13:04 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:05:53 am
Blimey, you can not only afford food, but prepacked food.  You are a fat cat and I claim my £5.




(jk obvs, no slander intended, forelock tugged)
It's either 'fatcat bankers' or 'Britain's obesity crisis' that they're filming me for to be honest ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14571 on: Today at 10:20:18 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:11:02 am
I said this a few pages back, but the cynic in me thinks that Truss is deliberately sabotaging the country to fuck the Tories over on Johnson's orders, to punish them for having the audacity to remove him. It will also open the door to him returning as opposition leader in three or four years time as Labour struggle with 15 years of Tory mess.

Truss will probably get a job at the foreign office in return for her loyalty.

Hopefully Johnson loses his seat Portillo style and then spends the rest of his days on train journeys or whatever.

I think it did need the humiliation of him losing an election badly though for him to stay gone from frontline politics. Now he can keep the myth he's a guaranteed election winner and they'll bring him back.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14572 on: Today at 10:33:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:20:18 am
Hopefully Johnson loses his seat Portillo style and then spends the rest of his days on train journeys or whatever.

I think it did need the humiliation of him losing an election badly though for him to stay gone from frontline politics. Now he can keep the myth he's a guaranteed election winner and they'll bring him back.

He'll get some sort ambassador role to the US or UN.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14573 on: Today at 10:35:04 am »
In the near future the interesting thing will be to see if Truss can get the Finance Bill through Parliament, will be interesting to see if there is any significant disloyalty from the Parliamentary Party already.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14574 on: Today at 10:36:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:50:11 am
I do the yougov polls when I have time. Given the other randomly stupid questions they seem to ask I wouldn't read much into them . They seem to ask half their questions about brand awareness.

Incidentally (in case there are Mary Poppins fans here) we are due to see the musical next month. Not sure exactly where in London but won't be too far from the BoE.  The scenes about a run on the bank might be worryingly close to home .
I expect the other questions are there to enable the pollster to attempt to weight the responses.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14575 on: Today at 10:38:47 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:54:47 am
Aye. This is 1970s territory we're currently in.

I agree. They are going for early 70's economic policy without doing the 1980's structural change first. Thatcher's government got debt under control first before then reducing the tax burden and removing regulation. It seems Truss/Kwarteng are doing it the opposite way around. It's one massive gamble.

Thing is, people understand that the country has been hit with 2 once in a lifetime events in the space of 2 years and any government would face problems with the economy, but to have such a massive u turn - and with no published plan or OBR oversight - is just absolutely nuts. They have also fundamentally misread the room. Even the energy companies said they would understand if there was a windfall tax. How often do massive PLC's do that ?!  Do the government really think that they will suddenly start investing those windfall profits in the UK ? If they do then that is childlike naivety
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14576 on: Today at 10:44:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:33:54 am
He'll get some sort ambassador role to the US or UN.


Somewhere in the Middle East hopefully.

Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:35:04 am
In the near future the interesting thing will be to see if Truss can get the Finance Bill through Parliament, will be interesting to see if there is any significant disloyalty from the Parliamentary Party already.

80 seat majority. You'd need one hell of a rebellion.

Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:38:47 am
I agree. They are going for early 70's economic policy without doing the 1980's structural change first. Thatcher's government got debt under control first before then reducing the tax burden and removing regulation. It seems Truss/Kwarteng are doing it the opposite way around. It's one massive gamble.

Thing is, people understand that the country has been hit with 2 once in a lifetime events in the space of 2 years and any government would face problems with the economy, but to have such a massive u turn - and with no published plan or OBR oversight - is just absolutely nuts. They have also fundamentally misread the room. Even the energy companies said they would understand if there was a windfall tax. How often do massive PLC's do that ?!  Do the government really think that they will suddenly start investing those windfall profits in the UK ? If they do then that is childlike naivety

Is it a gamble when you know you're likely going to lose?  I mean, buying a lottery ticket means you theoretically have a chance to win, but there's still a greater chance you'll be shat on by a bird.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14577 on: Today at 10:45:39 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:44:19 am

Somewhere in the Middle East hopefully.

80 seat majority. You'd need one hell of a rebellion.

Is it a gamble when you know you're likely going to lose?  I mean, buying a lottery ticket means you theoretically have a chance to win, but there's still a greater chance you'll be shat on by a bird.

I've heard some people are quite into that sort of thing...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14578 on: Today at 10:47:47 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 10:45:39 am
I've heard some people are quite into that sort of thing...

Are we talking Effes or Trump?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14579 on: Today at 10:48:23 am »
Not sure how dumb this comment is but... Could it be Trussteng think that if the regulatory regime (ie low taxes) in the UK is right , then the big PLCs will invest in the UK?  Obvs they will pay some profits to shareholders, but ultimately if they can invest while the sun is shining, the shareholders can reap the rewards later.  They aren't all in it for a fast buck. More the biggest buck possible.  100s of counter arguments of course, but maybe that's the 'plan'.

In terms of the gamble, I genuinely don't get it.   I see the shit the policy has caused. If it 'works' what happens? How do we hit the jackpot?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14580 on: Today at 10:51:49 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:48:23 am
Not sure how dumb this comment is but... Could it be Trussteng think that if the regulatory regime (ie low taxes) in the UK is right , then the big PLCs will invest in the UK? Obvs they will pay some profits to shareholders, but ultimately if they can invest while the sun is shining, the shareholders can reap the rewards later.  They aren't all in it for a fast buck. More the biggest buck possible.  100s of counter arguments of course, but maybe that's the 'plan'.

In terms of the gamble, I genuinely don't get it.   I see the shit the policy has caused. If it 'works' what happens? How do we hit the jackpot?

That is what he in particular has said and thinks but there are no guarantees of that happening, and even if it does then it won`t reap any rewards in the short of even medium term. Set that against a backdrop of propping up the energy market to the tune of £100bn or more, and the cause of that being war in eastern europe that has no end point that anyone can predict, and that is a gamble of epic proportions. The markets certainly think so. It won`t be a fast buck that's for sure
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14581 on: Today at 11:15:39 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:48:23 am
Not sure how dumb this comment is but... Could it be Trussteng think that if the regulatory regime (ie low taxes) in the UK is right , then the big PLCs will invest in the UK?  Obvs they will pay some profits to shareholders, but ultimately if they can invest while the sun is shining, the shareholders can reap the rewards later.  They aren't all in it for a fast buck. More the biggest buck possible.  100s of counter arguments of course, but maybe that's the 'plan'.

In terms of the gamble, I genuinely don't get it.   I see the shit the policy has caused. If it 'works' what happens? How do we hit the jackpot?

No.  Lower taxes mean more money going out of the economy.  Businesses just takeout more profit for shareholders etc. and pump them into tax havens.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14582 on: Today at 11:16:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:52:30 pm
Ha, the Tories are fucked.

Shame there won't be another GE for 2.5 years.



When Trump started, I thought he wouldn't see out his first week. This feels similar. There is just no mechanism in this form of representive democracy to remove politicians that don't "represent" between elections.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14583 on: Today at 11:20:30 am »
This is the time that Labour should push things like re-nationalisation of public services. They have the electoral wiggle room to get this on the agenda.

I cant see them doing it, would require some political will that Starmer seems to lack.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14584 on: Today at 11:23:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:20:30 am
This is the time that Labour should push things like re-nationalisation of public services. They have the electoral wiggle room to get this on the agenda.

I cant see them doing it, would require some political will that Starmer seems to lack.


I genuinely think people like Starmer and Reeves are against nationalisation on principle. Reeves especially seems to have a soft spot for 'big business'.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14585 on: Today at 11:23:33 am »
One of the bonuses I guess - was always one of the main aims of the measures...

Bumper City bonuses expected from takeover frenzy after pound hits record low

UK firms now temptingly cheaper, with a wave of bids from overseas buyers meaning payouts for bankers

Quote
Bankers could rake in bumper bonuses from a wave of bids by overseas buyers for UK businesses made temptingly cheaper as a result of the plunge in the pound against the dollar. A fresh frenzy of merger and acquisition activity would mean a ramp-up in payouts for City dealmakers.

Sterling fell by nearly 5% at one point on Monday to $1.0327, its lowest since Britain went decimal in 1971. The currency has fallen by more than a fifth against the dollar this year.

Richard Bernstein, the founder of the asset management firm Crystal Amber, said: We can expect to see a wave of bids from overseas buyers for UK businesses. Their profits obviously wont be worth as much in dollars, so asset-backed situations and brands are most valuable.

In February, British bankers collected some of the biggest bonuses since before the 2008 financial crisis partly on the back of a cascade of takeovers from private equity firms and US corporate buyers triggered by the value of UK stocks plummeting because of Covid lockdowns.

Banks advisory fees were expected to have taken a knock this year after Russias invasion of Ukraine shook financial markets, notably denting confidence in stock market listings. However, Liz Trusss decision to remove the cap on bonuses and the anticipated increase in takeover activity could provide a fillip for British bankers.

Bernstein said: If the deals emerge, bankers could see much bigger bonuses, which feels hard to justify right now, when so many people are suffering from the cost of living crisis.

The hedge fund tycoon Crispin Odey said the pounds fall obviously increased the likelihood of takeovers. Were in the game where [the value of] assets remains up there, even if in real terms theyre going down, he added.

Odey said the performance of UK stock markets relative to those in the US, where the tech-focused Nasdaq has slumped this year, showed British firms had retained their value.

City sources said consumer brands exposed to the impact of rising import costs and interest rates, as well the cost of living crisis, could be particularly vulnerable to a takeover. Brands like Halfords, which has seen its share price fall from 350p to 145p this year, or Ocado, which has also seen a big slump since its highs last year and has long been rumoured as a target for Amazon, look like prime candidates, said one fund manager.

City advisers may also be hired from companies looking to shore up their defences against a hostile takeover from an overseas buyer. Robey Warshaw, the boutique advisory firm that employs the former chancellor George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford, has landed several such mandates over the last year, including from BT and Sainsburys.

Both established British brands have overseas tycoons on their share register who some view as unpredictable: the French billionaire Patrick Drahi has become the majority shareholder in BT, while the Czech investor Daniel Křetínský holds stock in Sainsburys.

Theres now a strong case for a government wealth fund to acquire holdings in UK businesses at cheap prices at these depressed levels and then be prepared to bank profits for the UK taxpayer in the coming years, Bernstein added.

However, buyers may be deterred by the National Security and Investment Act 2021, which came into force this year and is designed to closely scrutinise and intervene in foreign takeovers of key UK assets.

Peel Hunt analysts said takeover activity had cooled in August from its peak in June, but that demand from overseas bidders has remained firm.

Nearly half the new offers for listed companies were in the technology sector, including the Canadian company Open Tech Corporations £1.8bn deal for the UK software firm Micro Focus International and the US private equity firm Thomas Bravos early-stage talks to buy cybersecurity specialist Darktrace.


https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/sep/27/bumper-city-bonuses-takeover-frenzy-pound-hits-record-low

The impacts of Friday's budget was no accident, it was a deliberate act.  Straight out of the Shock Doctrine/Disaster Capitalism playbook.

It was an economic shock, designed to give the super wealthy a huge cash injection (again).

Every economic shock drives inequality, due to the system we live in - see the Global Financial Crash 2008, and Covid-19.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14586 on: Today at 11:24:54 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:23:10 am

I genuinely think people like Starmer and Reeves are against nationalisation on principle. Reeves especially seems to have a soft spot for 'big business'.

Didn't she used to work for the BoE?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14587 on: Today at 11:26:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:20:30 am
This is the time that Labour should push things like re-nationalisation of public services. They have the electoral wiggle room to get this on the agenda.

I cant see them doing it, would require some political will that Starmer seems to lack.

Problem - Nationalisation requires extra borrowing or the printing of money, not wise in an inflationary crisis.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14588 on: Today at 11:28:23 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:23:10 am

I genuinely think people like Starmer and Reeves are against nationalisation on principle. Reeves especially seems to have a soft spot for 'big business'.

Reeves definitely does. Thing is, we dont know what Starmer wants because I dont think he understands economic policy at all. Think he had outsourced all that to Reeves and all popularity decisions to his team.

He still should be Labour leader and I am praying for him to win but I dont accept the line that when he comes in we should just be content and leave it. We need to take full advantage as we may never get this opportunity again.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14589 on: Today at 11:34:56 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:24:54 am
Didn't she used to work for the BoE?

Yes as an economist
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14590 on: Today at 11:36:07 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 11:26:39 am
Problem - Nationalisation requires extra borrowing or the printing of money, not wise in an inflationary crisis.


Leak that the government is going nationalise by paying the original share price, plus index-linking. Watch the share price collapse, then renationalise at the lower market rate.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14591 on: Today at 11:37:16 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:23:33 am
One of the bonuses I guess - was always one of the main aims of the measures...

Bumper City bonuses expected from takeover frenzy after pound hits record low

UK firms now temptingly cheaper, with a wave of bids from overseas buyers meaning payouts for bankers


https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/sep/27/bumper-city-bonuses-takeover-frenzy-pound-hits-record-low

The impacts of Friday's budget was no accident, it was a deliberate act.  Straight out of the Shock Doctrine/Disaster Capitalism playbook.

It was an economic shock, designed to give the super wealthy a huge cash injection (again).

Every economic shock drives inequality, due to the system we live in - see the Global Financial Crash 2008, and Covid-19.



Truss and her scumbags will herald this purchasing of British companies for a reduced price by foreign asset-strippers as 'inward investment into the UK'

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14592 on: Today at 11:37:49 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:54:12 am
Labour feeling refreshingly united at the moment.
Oh don't worry, they'll soon start stabbing each other in the back again, it's in the DNA of Tories like Phillips and Des Streeting, not to mention Reeves.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14593 on: Today at 11:42:05 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:23:33 am
One of the bonuses I guess - was always one of the main aims of the measures...

Bumper City bonuses expected from takeover frenzy after pound hits record low

UK firms now temptingly cheaper, with a wave of bids from overseas buyers meaning payouts for bankers


https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/sep/27/bumper-city-bonuses-takeover-frenzy-pound-hits-record-low

The impacts of Friday's budget was no accident, it was a deliberate act.  Straight out of the Shock Doctrine/Disaster Capitalism playbook.

It was an economic shock, designed to give the super wealthy a huge cash injection (again).

Every economic shock drives inequality, due to the system we live in - see the Global Financial Crash 2008, and Covid-19.
I'd like to know If there comes a point for those billionaire disaster capitalists were they stop and realise, "maybe I've now got enough money to live a comfortable and stress free life, or maybe donate a chunk to a worthy charity", but no, they don't want a lot of money, they want ALL of the money, greed is a cancer.

If I had £1m in the bank now I'd retire and work part time or something, these people are ghouls.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14594 on: Today at 11:50:57 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:42:05 am
I'd like to know If there comes a point for those billionaire disaster capitalists were they stop and realise, "maybe I've now got enough money to live a comfortable and stress free life, or maybe donate a chunk to a worthy charity", but no, they don't want a lot of money, they want ALL of the money, greed is a cancer.

If I had £1m in the bank now I'd retire and work part time or something, these people are ghouls.

If someone gave me £1m today.   that would be close to what I'd expect to earn between now and retiring.  That's exculding the need for me to keep up with inflation.  It would leave me nothing extra to spend in all the spare time I'd have.  It would leave nothing to my friends and family.
I get your general argument, if I had £20m , I'd probably just pop it in a load of safe bank accounts and be ok.  But would i see an opportunity to make it into £40 or £60m or maybe even £120m and buy Bellingham for Klopp.

--edit-- there's always the scramble too, to be richer than thou.  And for some, they only gain happiness by having more money :(
--edit edit-- I'm not sure if  I could exploit Man U fans, to work for me on min wage until I could afford Bellingham.  Though if I could find it in myself to do that, why would I not carry on and buy LFC.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14595 on: Today at 11:53:41 am »
They committed to renationalising rail at Conference I believe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14596 on: Today at 12:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:42:05 am
I'd like to know If there comes a point for those billionaire disaster capitalists were they stop and realise, "maybe I've now got enough money to live a comfortable and stress free life, or maybe donate a chunk to a worthy charity", but no, they don't want a lot of money, they want ALL of the money, greed is a cancer.

If I had £1m in the bank now I'd retire and work part time or something, these people are ghouls.

Some (very few) do. But it seems to be more the kind of people that happened to found the right business at the right time and probably never set out with an intention of getting rich. Then, towards the end of their life, they decide to move everything over to charity.



I wish people would not aspire to be rich. Wealth should be looked at maybe similar to weight, if you've got too much, you should do something about it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14597 on: Today at 12:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:37:49 am
Oh don't worry, they'll soon start stabbing each other in the back again, it's in the DNA of Tories like Phillips and Des Streeting, not to mention Reeves.

Honestly, I think the left is always more divided. It's because everybody thinks they follow the one true ideology. Also if you do just one thing wrong, it'll be held against you forever. The right forgets very quickly and only have fleeting alliances.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14598 on: Today at 12:09:50 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:53:41 am
They committed to renationalising rail at Conference I believe.
Wouldn't that potentially pay for itself? Just let the franchises expire and take the network and rolling stock(?) into public ownership. I expect I am way oversimplifying this, but it is not like the nation needs buy out these companies.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14599 on: Today at 12:18:12 pm »
Big concern for me is this..


The polls are bad for the Tories, but they show lots moving from Tory to dont know and very few switching from Tory to Labour.

So the way back for them is much easier than it might at first seem .

Although interest rates rising on mortgages will be far more impactful to their vote than inflation or tax cuts I suspect
