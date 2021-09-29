Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 481183 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14560 on: Today at 09:27:28 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:22:56 am
Cos they had Gary Neville at the party conference?

I bet Fat Frank is being prepped for the keynote at the Tory one as we speak.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14561 on: Today at 09:33:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:22:56 am
Cos they had Gary Neville at the party conference?
Isn't he more likely to be rallying the troops at the BoE protest. Unless he has a twin.  Now that's a universe not to inhabit.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14562 on: Today at 09:34:18 am »
Interestingly, no rate rise from the BoE and no further collapse of the £.  Though it's using the word collapse in the same way we talk about an England batting collapse after we've already lost the first four wickets for single figures.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14563 on: Today at 09:46:33 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:53:56 pm
Thanks.

Wonder where the Tories go from here?  Seems impossible to turn things around at this point. Even if they axed Truss tomorrow and got Sunak in, can he really recover enough lost ground in less than three years to make a fight of it? 

The Tories will have been in power for 15 years by then, having presided over austerity, Brexit, a massive economic collapse, pandemic, cost of living crisis, ballooning inflation, rising interest rates, a mortgage crash and killing The Queen. Surely the British public will have had enough of them by then??

EDIT: not to mention the sleaze, corruption, parties, and almost the entire government resigning because Bozo wouldn't budge. Fuck me, who would want more? Who could look at them at that point and say, "Yep, they're the lot I want to continue running the country."

Its going to get worse.
And then I have this horrible thought that when it gets really bad, they will send for Johnson. And he will ride in on a wave of right wing media bullshit which will calm the markets just long enough to get him re elected. I think he is devious enough to try it. He was being touted by the filth media as being more popular with the awful membership people than either Truss or Sunak.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14564 on: Today at 09:50:52 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:57:42 am
Feels very much like the mid 90s where the Tories are toast and Labour a government in waiting again. They've completely imploded.

Starmer will inherit a right mess.

Take a leaf out of Tory lies part 2
Its all down previous  administrations
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14565 on: Today at 09:54:47 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:02:28 am
He almost certainly will. The difference between now and the 90's is that when Blair/Brown took over the economy was actually in pretty good shape. Probably not so much next time around

Aye. This is 1970s territory we're currently in.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14566 on: Today at 09:54:57 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:46:33 am
Its going to get worse.
And then I have this horrible thought that when it gets really bad, they will send for Johnson. And he will ride in on a wave of right wing media bullshit which will calm the markets just long enough to get him re elected. I think he is devious enough to try it. He was being touted by the filth media as being more popular with the awful membership people than either Truss or Sunak.

My thought is Johnson will milk the cash cow of the speaking circuit, Labour win the election but as they will have inherited an absolute disaster the right wing press will be hounding them from day 1.  By day 3 the headlines will be Labour are useless and here comes Johnson to ride in and save the country.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14567 on: Today at 10:01:16 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:17:56 am
News teams and a bit of a crowd (maybe gathering is more appropriate as the numbers aren't that big to be fair) around BoE today

Could get interesting.
Probably just going to use it as a backdrop for the presenters talking about the economy.  Sometimes when you work around there you find yourself getting filmed just walking around and you realise you're going to end up in some stock footage of 'fatcat bankers' when you're just popping out to grab a Tesco meal deal.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14568 on: Today at 10:05:53 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:01:16 am
Probably just going to use it as a backdrop for the presenters talking about the economy.  Sometimes when you work around there you find yourself getting filmed just walking around and you realise you're going to end up in some stock footage of 'fatcat bankers' when you're just popping out to grab a Tesco meal deal.

Blimey, you can not only afford food, but prepacked food.  You are a fat cat and I claim my £5.




(jk obvs, no slander intended, forelock tugged)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14569 on: Today at 10:11:02 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:46:33 am
Its going to get worse.
And then I have this horrible thought that when it gets really bad, they will send for Johnson. And he will ride in on a wave of right wing media bullshit which will calm the markets just long enough to get him re elected. I think he is devious enough to try it. He was being touted by the filth media as being more popular with the awful membership people than either Truss or Sunak.

I said this a few pages back, but the cynic in me thinks that Truss is deliberately sabotaging the country to fuck the Tories over on Johnson's orders, to punish them for having the audacity to remove him. It will also open the door to him returning as opposition leader in three or four years time as Labour struggle with 15 years of Tory mess.

Truss will probably get a job at the foreign office in return for her loyalty.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14570 on: Today at 10:13:04 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:05:53 am
Blimey, you can not only afford food, but prepacked food.  You are a fat cat and I claim my £5.




(jk obvs, no slander intended, forelock tugged)
It's either 'fatcat bankers' or 'Britain's obesity crisis' that they're filming me for to be honest ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14571 on: Today at 10:20:18 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:11:02 am
I said this a few pages back, but the cynic in me thinks that Truss is deliberately sabotaging the country to fuck the Tories over on Johnson's orders, to punish them for having the audacity to remove him. It will also open the door to him returning as opposition leader in three or four years time as Labour struggle with 15 years of Tory mess.

Truss will probably get a job at the foreign office in return for her loyalty.

Hopefully Johnson loses his seat Portillo style and then spends the rest of his days on train journeys or whatever.

I think it did need the humiliation of him losing an election badly though for him to stay gone from frontline politics. Now he can keep the myth he's a guaranteed election winner and they'll bring him back.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14572 on: Today at 10:33:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:20:18 am
Hopefully Johnson loses his seat Portillo style and then spends the rest of his days on train journeys or whatever.

I think it did need the humiliation of him losing an election badly though for him to stay gone from frontline politics. Now he can keep the myth he's a guaranteed election winner and they'll bring him back.

He'll get some sort ambassador role to the US or UN.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14573 on: Today at 10:35:04 am »
In the near future the interesting thing will be to see if Truss can get the Finance Bill through Parliament, will be interesting to see if there is any significant disloyalty from the Parliamentary Party already.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14574 on: Today at 10:36:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:50:11 am
I do the yougov polls when I have time. Given the other randomly stupid questions they seem to ask I wouldn't read much into them . They seem to ask half their questions about brand awareness.

Incidentally (in case there are Mary Poppins fans here) we are due to see the musical next month. Not sure exactly where in London but won't be too far from the BoE.  The scenes about a run on the bank might be worryingly close to home .
I expect the other questions are there to enable the pollster to attempt to weight the responses.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14575 on: Today at 10:38:47 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:54:47 am
Aye. This is 1970s territory we're currently in.

I agree. They are going for early 70's economic policy without doing the 1980's structural change first. Thatcher's government got debt under control first before then reducing the tax burden and removing regulation. It seems Truss/Kwarteng are doing it the opposite way around. It's one massive gamble.

Thing is, people understand that the country has been hit with 2 once in a lifetime events in the space of 2 years and any government would face problems with the economy, but to have such a massive u turn - and with no published plan or OBR oversight - is just absolutely nuts. They have also fundamentally misread the room. Even the energy companies said they would understand if there was a windfall tax. How often do massive PLC's do that ?!  Do the government really think that they will suddenly start investing those windfall profits in the UK ? If they do then that is childlike naivety
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14576 on: Today at 10:44:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:33:54 am
He'll get some sort ambassador role to the US or UN.


Somewhere in the Middle East hopefully.

Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:35:04 am
In the near future the interesting thing will be to see if Truss can get the Finance Bill through Parliament, will be interesting to see if there is any significant disloyalty from the Parliamentary Party already.

80 seat majority. You'd need one hell of a rebellion.

Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:38:47 am
I agree. They are going for early 70's economic policy without doing the 1980's structural change first. Thatcher's government got debt under control first before then reducing the tax burden and removing regulation. It seems Truss/Kwarteng are doing it the opposite way around. It's one massive gamble.

Thing is, people understand that the country has been hit with 2 once in a lifetime events in the space of 2 years and any government would face problems with the economy, but to have such a massive u turn - and with no published plan or OBR oversight - is just absolutely nuts. They have also fundamentally misread the room. Even the energy companies said they would understand if there was a windfall tax. How often do massive PLC's do that ?!  Do the government really think that they will suddenly start investing those windfall profits in the UK ? If they do then that is childlike naivety

Is it a gamble when you know you're likely going to lose?  I mean, buying a lottery ticket means you theoretically have a chance to win, but there's still a greater chance you'll be shat on by a bird.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14577 on: Today at 10:45:39 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:44:19 am

Somewhere in the Middle East hopefully.

80 seat majority. You'd need one hell of a rebellion.

Is it a gamble when you know you're likely going to lose?  I mean, buying a lottery ticket means you theoretically have a chance to win, but there's still a greater chance you'll be shat on by a bird.

I've heard some people are quite into that sort of thing...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14578 on: Today at 10:47:47 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 10:45:39 am
I've heard some people are quite into that sort of thing...

Are we talking Effes or Trump?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14579 on: Today at 10:48:23 am »
Not sure how dumb this comment is but... Could it be Trussteng think that if the regulatory regime (ie low taxes) in the UK is right , then the big PLCs will invest in the UK?  Obvs they will pay some profits to shareholders, but ultimately if they can invest while the sun is shining, the shareholders can reap the rewards later.  They aren't all in it for a fast buck. More the biggest buck possible.  100s of counter arguments of course, but maybe that's the 'plan'.

In terms of the gamble, I genuinely don't get it.   I see the shit the policy has caused. If it 'works' what happens? How do we hit the jackpot?
