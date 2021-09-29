Aye. This is 1970s territory we're currently in.



I agree. They are going for early 70's economic policy without doing the 1980's structural change first. Thatcher's government got debt under control first before then reducing the tax burden and removing regulation. It seems Truss/Kwarteng are doing it the opposite way around. It's one massive gamble.Thing is, people understand that the country has been hit with 2 once in a lifetime events in the space of 2 years and any government would face problems with the economy, but to have such a massive u turn - and with no published plan or OBR oversight - is just absolutely nuts. They have also fundamentally misread the room. Even the energy companies said they would understand if there was a windfall tax. How often do massive PLC's do that ?! Do the government really think that they will suddenly start investing those windfall profits in the UK ? If they do then that is childlike naivety