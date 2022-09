Why do you think those on the left would oppose PR. Im considered the left or hard left by RAWKites from Allerton, but want PR.

A sampled size of one doesn't disprove your claim, but just curious



It's been covered in the past Kenny. every election since the war would have resulted in no party wining a majority, that means partys have to form coalitions to form governments.So the question is. if a left wing leader ran the party would they be willing to get into bed with the Lib Dems or anyone else to form a government.If people want this knowing the consequences, then fine. last thing we need is to becomes Labour policy going into a GE only for the left to start screaming about it being the end of the left in Labour. people arguing for it now would be making a different argument once the left MPs start getting a voice.