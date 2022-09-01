Serious question. How do we force a general election? What is the mechanism that gets us a GE like within 6 months? Because it is surely unthinkable that we have to endure this for 18 months.



You need to get 40-odd Tory MPs to join in a VoNC, and that's not going to happen because most of the significant rebellions have come from the nuttier wing of the party, and they're pretty happy with the way things are going. Also, Boris expelled all the moderates from the Party when he took over, so I don't think a significant One Nation block really exists.Maybe the red wallers might rebel? The problem is that they all stand to lose their seats at the next election so they might just want to keep quiet and enjoy the expense allowance for another 18 months.