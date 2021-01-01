Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 349 350 351 352 353 [354]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 468396 times)

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,440
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14120 on: Today at 08:54:02 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:46:02 am
Its far from assured. Theyre getting this stuff out of the way early in the hope its impact has been baked in by the next election. The Tories will give some kind of tax cut for the middle and bottom earners and go in massively on cultural division and immigration - blaming foreigners and minorities for everything wrong.

And Labour are bound to have some shoot themselves in the foot moments as well.

If Labour get into power what can they realistically do to make a big change? The Tories will have cashed in the family silver, mortgaged the castle and used the inheritance as collateral for the massive loans theyve taken out. So little room for for manoeuvre.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14121 on: Today at 09:00:47 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:26:05 am
Yeah. in EU MEP PR Elections to keep the Torys and the kippers out of power.
It was never hypocrisy, it was about tactical voting to keep the Torys and the Kippers out of power, I hope people do the same in similar circumstances at the next GE. obviously vote Labour if Labour have a chance of winning the seat but vote Lib Dem if they have too to get the Torys out if they are the only serious opposition in that seat.

Sorry mate but here is a video of AC telling us why he voted LD, it was a criticism of Labour and no mention of tactical voting.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48417885

For context I only mentioned it following posts from Filo and John C. It was a European election, so like Filo's example (Council) not the end of the world. 
John mentioned "the trouble with RAWK..."   I would add onto that, those who get annoyed by criticism of the current leader whilst being themselves critical of previous leaders.  Or those who wont vote for the Leader they don't like, but expect others to blindly vote for a leader they like, but who others might not like.
It seems some Labour leaders are more equal than others.

There is no point in giving reasons and examples of why one leader is better than an other, its subjective and completely misses the point. 

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14122 on: Today at 09:28:54 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:46:02 am
Its far from assured. Theyre getting this stuff out of the way early in the hope its impact has been baked in by the next election. The Tories will give some kind of tax cut for the middle and bottom earners and go in massively on cultural division and immigration - blaming foreigners and minorities for everything wrong.


So we need to get a GE before its baked in. According to Tories, we dont need an election as they are in the middle of delivering on a manifesto that got them elected. That manifesto has just been shat on.
I think this "fiscal event" makes it easy to move away from the damaging culture wars and back onto the economy.

Ive also heard we had 13 years of new Labour without the additional tax bracket.  It was Brown who implemented this tax. By th
time it got  implemented Cameron was at No10 and he reduced Browns policy from 50% to 45%.

We're gonna win surely. 

I might have a cheeky fiver that the next PM to face a GE isnt Truss. 


Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14123 on: Today at 09:29:39 am »
There's lots of talk about stupidity in here.

The voting public.
The Cabinet.
Tory Politicians.

Then there's Ideology v Hypocrisy.

No matter how bad things get for the vast majority of the country "Stupidity" will win over Ideology and Hypocracy every single time.

Stupid has learnt that ideology is ok sometimes if and when it suits and hyprocacy works if it suits the ideology. 

That's because stupid is flexible but with one goal in mind.  It doesn't care if it treads on ideologies toes or if hypocracy screams and shouts, it's only focus is the end goal. 

Which is to Win.

I also believe that there is a huge majority in this country who enjoy being bullies, cruelly enjoying rubbing the noses of the downtrodden further into the dirt. 

These "stupid" don't care they're also one of the downtrodden so long as they can piggy back on the euphoria of being seen to be evil.

Nothing in the last 70-80 years has changed the status quo.  We've learnt absolutely fucking nothing!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 349 350 351 352 353 [354]   Go Up
« previous next »
 