There's lots of talk about stupidity in here.



The voting public.

The Cabinet.

Tory Politicians.



Then there's Ideology v Hypocrisy.



No matter how bad things get for the vast majority of the country "Stupidity" will win over Ideology and Hypocracy every single time.



Stupid has learnt that ideology is ok sometimes if and when it suits and hyprocacy works if it suits the ideology.



That's because stupid is flexible but with one goal in mind. It doesn't care if it treads on ideologies toes or if hypocracy screams and shouts, it's only focus is the end goal.



Which is to Win.



I also believe that there is a huge majority in this country who enjoy being bullies, cruelly enjoying rubbing the noses of the downtrodden further into the dirt.



These "stupid" don't care they're also one of the downtrodden so long as they can piggy back on the euphoria of being seen to be evil.



Nothing in the last 70-80 years has changed the status quo. We've learnt absolutely fucking nothing!!