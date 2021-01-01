Yeah. in EU MEP PR Elections to keep the Torys and the kippers out of power.
It was never hypocrisy, it was about tactical voting to keep the Torys and the Kippers out of power, I hope people do the same in similar circumstances at the next GE. obviously vote Labour if Labour have a chance of winning the seat but vote Lib Dem if they have too to get the Torys out if they are the only serious opposition in that seat.
Sorry mate but here is a video of AC telling us why he voted LD, it was a criticism of Labour and no mention of tactical voting.https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48417885
For context I only mentioned it following posts from Filo and John C. It was a European election, so like Filo's example (Council) not the end of the world.
John mentioned "the trouble with RAWK..." I would add onto that, those who get annoyed by criticism of the current leader whilst being themselves critical of previous leaders. Or those who wont vote for the Leader they don't like, but expect others to blindly vote for a leader they like, but who others might not like.
It seems some Labour leaders are more equal than others.
There is no point in giving reasons and examples of why one leader is better than an other, its subjective and completely misses the point.