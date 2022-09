So then have we peaked in terms of inflation? Surely if have frozen energy prices then the cost of lots of things doesnt have to be increased as a lot is linked to an energy price. Why would we need more interest rate rises.







No, because the energy cap hasnít kicked in yet, prices are still due to go up another 30% on 01/10/22 donít forget so inflation still has higher to go, and likewise as an input cost for businesses it will still go up but less then previously expected due to the business cap so inflation should peak by the end of the year and then start falling because itís measured over a 12 month period so lower prices this time last year compared to now start filtering out of the calculation as will Brexit related inflation. But we still have to contend with a weak pound and labour shortages, plus the BoE target is 2% not just falling inflation so even if it starts coming down in the new year they still a job to get it down to 2%.