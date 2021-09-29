Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13800 on: Yesterday at 01:50:27 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:47:17 pm
Tip. You can delete everything from (and including) the first '?' and the link will work fine. Actually, better than fine, because if not logged in with a Twitter account when visiting with those long Twitter links, you can only scroll down a few tweets before it stops loading and asks for you to login.

https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1572892055134937091

Further tip. If Twitter asks you to log in just click 'log in' and then close the next box and you can keep scrolling.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13801 on: Yesterday at 01:54:24 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:50:27 pm
Further tip. If Twitter asks you to log in just click 'log in' and then close the next box and you can keep scrolling.
Well, that's a surprise. I normally edit the URL. Either way, most users will not know of either workaround, and without a Twitter account, they'll just give. Of course, Twitter will hope they will instead join.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13802 on: Yesterday at 02:32:56 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:42:22 pm
Inflation is at 10% and the government is going on an unfunded money giveaway, not sure what else they were supposed to do?
The pound is also tanking against the USD and the US raised their rates again yesterday.  It's an arms race that realistically won't do much to reduce inflation (as it's not demand driven) but not taking part and losing currency value is very problematic.

BoE actually raised the rates by 0.25% less than the US Federal Reserve so it could have been worse.  I expect they held back slightly as our economy is so fragile right now.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13803 on: Yesterday at 02:35:59 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:32:56 pm
The pound is also tanking against the USD and the US raised their rates again yesterday.  It's an arms race that realistically won't do much to reduce inflation (as it's not demand driven) but not taking part and losing currency value is very problematic.

BoE actually raised the rates by 0.25% less than the US Federal Reserve so it could have been worse.  I expect they held back slightly as our economy is so fragile right now.

The 0.5% rise went through 5-4.
Of the 4 against, 3 wanted to raise it 0.75%
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13804 on: Yesterday at 02:46:21 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:54:24 pm
Well, that's a surprise. I normally edit the URL. Either way, most users will not know of either workaround, and without a Twitter account, they'll just give. Of course, Twitter will hope they will instead join.

I had no idea about the url editing so I guess it's a school day for both of us!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13805 on: Yesterday at 02:51:05 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:32:56 pm
The pound is also tanking against the USD and the US raised their rates again yesterday.  It's an arms race that realistically won't do much to reduce inflation (as it's not demand driven) but not taking part and losing currency value is very problematic.

BoE actually raised the rates by 0.25% less than the US Federal Reserve so it could have been worse.  I expect they held back slightly as our economy is so fragile right now.

I know, I converted my modest savings all into the USD about 2 weeks ago (had been thinking about it and researching how to do it for months) so I keep a very keen eye on what everyones doing with their interest rates.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13806 on: Yesterday at 03:11:09 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 02:51:05 pm
I know, I converted my modest savings all into the USD about 2 weeks ago (had been thinking about it and researching how to do it for months) so I keep a very keen eye on what everyones doing with their interest rates.
Smart man!

I converted mine into tins of baked beans  ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13807 on: Yesterday at 03:18:52 pm
Reet-Smug has claimed the anti-frackers are funded by Putin.

He's such an odious prick.


Come the revolution, it'll be him and Arron Banks I hunt down first to put up against the wall
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13808 on: Yesterday at 03:20:21 pm
The damage to the pound this lot have done is going to be the hardest thing to repair.

Their arrogance is astonishing aswell. Kwarteng announcing that he's got rid of the NI levy - obviously they'll win the vote, but they haven't yet held it but are announcing it as if its happened...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13809 on: Yesterday at 03:22:18 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:32:56 pm
The pound is also tanking against the USD and the US raised their rates again yesterday.  It's an arms race that realistically won't do much to reduce inflation (as it's not demand driven) but not taking part and losing currency value is very problematic.

BoE actually raised the rates by 0.25% less than the US Federal Reserve so it could have been worse.  I expect they held back slightly as our economy is so fragile right now.


The Fed are acting the twat with this. There's no economic reason to do so. It now smacks of trying to fuck the entire global economy up.

Also, with the UK rise, my mortgage payments are up over £250/month. No fucking government help for those having hardship imposed on them by interest rate rises. But then, the vast majority of pensioners will have paid their mortgages off.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13810 on: Yesterday at 03:24:22 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:11:09 pm
Smart man!

I converted mine into tins of baked beans  ;D

much smarter

you can't eat money
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13811 on: Yesterday at 03:50:02 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:18:52 pm
Reet-Smug has claimed the anti-frackers are funded by Putin.

He's such an odious prick.

Come the revolution, it'll be him and Arron Banks I hunt down first to put up against the wall
And I'll be right there with you, citizen.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13812 on: Yesterday at 03:51:51 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:50:02 pm
And I'll be right there with you, citizen.




OK, deal - as long as we can hang them by the feet from a petrol station roof afterwards.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13813 on: Yesterday at 04:05:53 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:11:09 pm
Smart man!

I converted mine into tins of baked beans  ;D

I thought bog rolls were the post financial meltdown currency?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13814 on: Yesterday at 04:43:21 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13815 on: Yesterday at 04:49:15 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:22:18 pm

The Fed are acting the twat with this. There's no economic reason to do so. It now smacks of trying to fuck the entire global economy up.

Also, with the UK rise, my mortgage payments are up over £250/month. No fucking government help for those having hardship imposed on them by interest rate rises. But then, the vast majority of pensioners will have paid their mortgages off.

They are definitely using it as a weapon. I think maybe with regards to UK a benefit of massive leverage in trade deal negotiations, even if the UK is not a prime target for its use as a weapon.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13816 on: Yesterday at 05:25:40 pm
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 04:49:15 pm
They are definitely using it as a weapon. I think maybe with regards to UK a benefit of massive leverage in trade deal negotiations, even if the UK is not a prime target for its use as a weapon.

Interest rate increases dont work against a single currency and were never doing a trade deal with the US, we know it, the US knows it and now even the Tories have admitted it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13817 on: Yesterday at 05:27:57 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:05:53 pm
I thought bog rolls were the post financial meltdown currency?

But if you dont have anything to eat the bog rolls wont be much use.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13818 on: Yesterday at 05:31:01 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:25:40 pm
Interest rate increases dont work against a single currency and were never doing a trade deal with the US, we know it, the US knows it and now even the Tories have admitted it.

Who said there is only one target?  :D  USD can go ahead and destroy them all
You claim "never" to something that can change at any time, say perhaps if the UK economy weakens further or if there is a new political climate for it.
Like I said, the UK is not at all a main target, it would be more an accidental side benefit since the U.S. doesnt need a trade deal with UK
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13819 on: Yesterday at 05:39:25 pm
The @resfoundation says reversing the national insurance rise will see the poorest 10 per cent of households gain an average of £11.41 in 2022-23, while the richest tenth of households stand to gain £682 on average.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13820 on: Yesterday at 05:51:25 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 02:51:05 pm
I know, I converted my modest savings all into the USD about 2 weeks ago (had been thinking about it and researching how to do it for months) so I keep a very keen eye on what everyones doing with their interest rates.
The site I use goes back to about late 80s I think. According to that the GBP is almost as low as it has ever been against USD.  I thought we might gain a bit with our interest rate rise, bit it looks like they baked those in before today .
Feel slightly bad that some of my earnings are in USD 😁
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13821 on: Yesterday at 05:52:39 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:51:51 pm

OK, deal - as long as we can hang them by the feet from a petrol station roof afterwards.
Done - so long as they are dangled low enough so that they are whacked every time a Luton van pulls in for petrol.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13822 on: Yesterday at 05:56:17 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 05:39:25 pm
The @resfoundation says reversing the national insurance rise will see the poorest 10 per cent of households gain an average of £11.41 in 2022-23, while the richest tenth of households stand to gain £682 on average.



Devil's always in the detail. People get giddy and get taken in by the headlines in Tory giveaways. It's what wins them elections
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13823 on: Yesterday at 06:32:35 pm
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 05:31:01 pm
Who said there is only one target?  :D  USD can go ahead and destroy them all
You claim "never" to something that can change at any time, say perhaps if the UK economy weakens further or if there is a new political climate for it.
Like I said, the UK is not at all a main target, it would be more an accidental side benefit since the U.S. doesnt need a trade deal with UK


The US has Free Trade Deals with 20 countries, and its basically its immediate neighbours (Canada and Mexico), the smaller South American countries (Peru, Chile, Columbia etc) and those that are very dependent on them for defence (Israel, South Korea, Bahrain), the only outlier that we could possibly draw some hope from is Australia. The US is known for driving a very hard bargain in its trade deals such that most countries just walk away, and thats not just this current US government, thats all been the last few so Im pretty confident one wont be signed anytime soon.

And why would the US want to drive down someones currency and then sign a trade deal with them? The US would open itself to cheap imports while US exports would be more expensive, it works completely against the US.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13824 on: Yesterday at 06:43:12 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:32:35 pm
And why would the US want to drive down someones currency and then sign a trade deal with them? The US would open itself to cheap imports while US exports would be more expensive, it works completely against the US.

It would depend on the terms of the trade deal - the U.S. certainly wouldn't be fair to the U.K (they would want their cake and want to eat it), if in theory such a deal were to take place.
I do agree with you however, it is a very remote possibility, and again I think the dollar is being used more against other nations like China, anything advantageous vs. UK is incidental.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13825 on: Yesterday at 09:10:34 pm
This is pretty scary:

https://news.sky.com/story/interest-rates-are-high-enough-to-dampen-demand-and-cause-real-financial-pain-for-millions-of-households-12703187


The problem is that the interest rate alone gives you no sense of how affordable mortgages are. This is not just a small point; it's everything. And here's where things get interesting, which is to say scary.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13826 on: Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
Thats the thing, how do you achieve growth if people have less money to spend. No amount of tax cut proposed tax cut will make up for the money i for example will pay out when interest rates rise.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13827 on: Yesterday at 09:55:41 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
Thats the thing, how do you achieve growth if people have less money to spend. No amount of tax cut proposed tax cut will make up for the money i for example will pay out when interest rates rise.

Go work for an investment bank?

Seriously, I dont know what the rationale is. You have the government pulling in one direction in trying to put money in peoples pockets, and the BoE pulling in the other and trying to take money out of peoples pockets, its complete lunacy. I suppose the one positive for you as property owner is the Tories will do their damndest to inflate property prices to try and con you into thinking your rich.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13828 on: Yesterday at 11:18:38 pm
I have to say that the signs are all there for this administration to be the single worst government we've ever had. You can talk about the unpleasantness of Thatcher, the Incompetence of Boris, the ruthlessness of Osborne etc but this lot are both unpleasant and incompetent. Giving money to their mates at a time when others are really struggling and suggesting that people volunteer to bail out the NHS is an indication of what we are about to receive. The only consolation is that they have no charisma and hopefully, with incompetence exposed, there will be no redeeming features to keep them in power.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13829 on: Yesterday at 11:52:55 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:55:41 pm
Go work for an investment bank?

Seriously, I dont know what the rationale is. You have the government pulling in one direction in trying to put money in peoples pockets, and the BoE pulling in the other and trying to take money out of peoples pockets, its complete lunacy. I suppose the one positive for you as property owner is the Tories will do their damndest to inflate property prices to try and con you into thinking your rich.

Should we have frozen energy prices then? As surely then by freezing them, we have more money and thus more inflation?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13830 on: Today at 12:06:58 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:52:55 pm
Should we have frozen energy prices then? As surely then by freezing them, we have more money and thus more inflation?

Energy prices are the single largest cause of the inflation we are experiencing so freezing prices will reduce inflation although it will be slightly countered by people having more money to spend as you say, but some thing are more important then inflation and stopping people freezing or starving are two of them.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13831 on: Today at 12:11:09 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:06:58 am
Energy prices are the single largest cause of the inflation we are experiencing so freezing prices will reduce inflation although it will be slightly countered by people having more money to spend as you say, but some thing are more important then inflation and stopping people freezing or starving are two of them.

So then have we peaked in terms of inflation? Surely if have frozen energy prices then the cost of lots of things doesnt have to be increased as a lot is linked to an energy price. Why would we need more interest rate rises.

