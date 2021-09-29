Good read that , thanks.



I can see that tax breaks for the rich (people) will be taken out of the system. Can we target cuts to companies that are only 'gained' if they invest in growing the economy\employing more people\pushing up wages?

Though that seems a long way to go about just reducing the tax on the lowest paid. The downside there is , the lowest PAID are probably not paying tax already, so we hit can only reduce tax on the middle income groups? A higher minumum wage seems to be the best option alongside increased benefits.



Tax cuts for that would be fairly simple - think I posted it in the fuel price thread that to introduce reliefs for non-executive/director staff salaries being above a set average level could easily be used to trigger a relief (say 20% additional relief on those salaries) so it would purely need political will.I'd imagine most businesses would be fairly amenable to this too.You are spot on about the issue with the fact that tax cuts don't help the worst off due to how little tax they are already paying. An increased minimum wage is a must but I also think raising the PA wouldn't be a bad idea if coupled with a slight increase in tax for the 40% and 45% earners - whatever the minimum cost of living is (obviously it won't be perfect but the average for a 1-2 bed flat, bills, basic food - I'd guess £16k a year could cover that. It won't be fancy but you can get a decent flat share in Leeds inc bills for c. £600 per month so there is £7,200. Add on a phone bill of £30 a month so call it £7,500 and that leaves £8,500 to live for the year) have that as the point at which you begin to get taxed.Increase 40% to 41.5% and 45% to 46.5% and that will cover the lost tax (which won't be much either) and doesn't massively penalise those at the higher end.Political will is the stumbling block