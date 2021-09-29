Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 458560 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13720 on: Today at 08:17:28 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:13:43 am
Truss isnt thick, its dangerous to think she is.  Shes worse than Johnson for a number of reasons, firstly she genuinely believes in her policies (for the betterment of her backers) whereas with Johnson there was always an element of populism.  Secondly, she isnt lazy.  Shes motivated and will put in the hours to push through the shite she believes in.  Thirdly, people underestimate her.

Truss is awkward, isnt comfortable in her own skin and is an appalling public speaker, but thick she is not.

She absolutely is thick.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13721 on: Today at 08:30:45 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 08:06:53 am
Had to endure a tube ride yesterday listening to essex wankers saying Johnson should never have been forced out but at least Truss was lowering the leccy bill and Labour would just open the borders.
Theres a lot of english c*nts out there who will keep voting for them whatever they do.

I was in a cafe off Pall Mall on Monday ( to use the bog).  Some poor lad had been spotted by some bellend who was telling the poor lad, that if Johnson and Truss walked in and offered to sit down with you, you'd want to sit with Johnsons.  He was using classic lines to out the nutter "Let me tell you this", "makes you think", etc etc.  I was in a hurry or I'd have told him what I'd do given the choice (clue, would involve a cricket bat and rusty nails making contact with the face).

Somewhere up the thread I think I saw 68% in favour of windfall tax .  Do you think Labour could get nationlisation through on that sort of a mandate? 
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13722 on: Today at 10:04:45 am »
Most stuff is being buried behind the queen death miasma of news, so I've not seen much, but are people actually swollowing the bullshit coming from Liz? Or is she still being viewed as an idiot and her policies as fucking scams
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13723 on: Today at 10:24:07 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:28:21 pm
Yes.

London School of Economics report by David Hope and Julian Limberg was released which examined five decades of tax cuts

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/12/23/tax-cuts-rich-trickle-down/

Good read that , thanks.

I can see that tax breaks for the rich (people) will be taken out of the system.  Can we target cuts to companies that are only 'gained' if they invest in growing the economy\employing more people\pushing up wages?
Though that seems a long way to go about just reducing the tax on the lowest paid. The downside there is , the lowest PAID are probably not paying tax already, so we hit can only reduce tax on the middle income groups?  A higher minumum wage seems to be the best option alongside increased benefits.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13724 on: Today at 11:02:03 am »
This mini budget is basically shit or bust because, if it doesnt work, the economy will be in all sorts of problems from it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13725 on: Today at 11:03:43 am »
Oh.. and its 7 years to the day since the story about the pig fucking

Happier times
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13726 on: Today at 11:05:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:03:43 am
Oh.. and its 7 years to the day since the story about the pug fucking

Happier times

He fucked pugs as well?  :o
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13727 on: Today at 11:06:31 am »
 :shocked
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:05:32 am
He fucked pugs as well?  :o
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13728 on: Today at 11:06:54 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:02:03 am
This mini budget is basically shit or bust because, if it doesnt work, the economy will be in all sorts of problems from it.
I can't fathom how it can work.  Even with all the tax breaks going I'm not sure many companies are looking at making big investments right now so all we're doing is needlessly reducing the government tax take at a time of remarkable government expenditure.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13729 on: Today at 11:07:54 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:54:31 pm
The trouble with trickle down (at least the major trouble in a modern world) is that it has moved on since the 19th century. The wealth of Mill Owners may well have benefitted local people to a degree (not that much) but these days the wealthy tuck their money away in the Cayman Islands or the like and it leaks from the system, that's assuming those earning it are British and pay tax anyway. For example many Energy companies are foreign owned which leaks away and most personal wealthy persons have means by which they keep their wealth to themselves without it ever seeing these shores. If people have billions they tend not to spend it here, an island in the Caribbean is more likely these days.


They should call it trickle away these days

The one thing the likes of the local Mill owners did was build public buildings like the Walker Art Gallery.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13730 on: Today at 11:10:08 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:05:32 am
He fucked pugs as well?  :o

Thank the Lord it was only a pug, not a saintly Corgi.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13731 on: Today at 11:26:26 am »
The American Government is prosecuting large numbers of Covid fraudsters who have ripped off Government schemes.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-62976268

Wonder how many are being investigated here?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13732 on: Today at 12:10:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:02:03 am
This mini budget is basically shit or bust because, if it doesnt work, the economy will be in all sorts of problems from it.

I'm almost assuming they expect it not to work, labour win the next election and get saddled with fixing it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13733 on: Today at 12:27:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:30:45 am
I was in a cafe off Pall Mall on Monday ( to use the bog). 


Casting a pall over the proceedings, as it were?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13734 on: Today at 12:42:11 pm »
Seems a lot of disquiet on the Tory benches about these policies not being announced away from the commons. Looks like the Sunak camp of MPs are trying to drive a wedge.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13735 on: Today at 12:51:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:24:07 am
Good read that , thanks.

I can see that tax breaks for the rich (people) will be taken out of the system.  Can we target cuts to companies that are only 'gained' if they invest in growing the economy\employing more people\pushing up wages?
Though that seems a long way to go about just reducing the tax on the lowest paid. The downside there is , the lowest PAID are probably not paying tax already, so we hit can only reduce tax on the middle income groups?  A higher minumum wage seems to be the best option alongside increased benefits.

Tax cuts for that would be fairly simple - think I posted it in the fuel price thread that to introduce reliefs for non-executive/director staff salaries being above a set average level could easily be used to trigger a relief (say 20% additional relief on those salaries) so it would purely need political will.

I'd imagine most businesses would be fairly amenable to this too.

You are spot on about the issue with the fact that tax cuts don't help the worst off due to how little tax they are already paying. An increased minimum wage is a must but I also think raising the PA wouldn't be a bad idea if coupled with a slight increase in tax for the 40% and 45% earners - whatever the minimum cost of living is (obviously it won't be perfect but the average for a 1-2 bed flat, bills, basic food - I'd guess £16k a year could cover that. It won't be fancy but you can get a decent flat share in Leeds inc bills for c. £600 per month so there is £7,200. Add on a phone bill of £30 a month so call it £7,500 and that leaves £8,500 to live for the year) have that as the point at which you begin to get taxed.

Increase 40% to 41.5% and 45% to 46.5% and that will cover the lost tax (which won't be much either) and doesn't massively penalise those at the higher end.

Political will is the stumbling block
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13736 on: Today at 12:52:14 pm »
Treasury refuses to publish UK economic forecast
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-62970803

Can't imagine why.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13737 on: Today at 01:41:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:03:43 am
Oh.. and its 7 years to the day since the story about the pig fucking

Happier times
Is the date marked in your calendar, Tepid? ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13738 on: Today at 01:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:41:06 pm
Is the date marked in your calendar, Tepid? ;D

Certainly highlighted and bolded on Effes's...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13739 on: Today at 02:16:06 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 12:51:23 pm
Tax cuts for that would be fairly simple - think I posted it in the fuel price thread that to introduce reliefs for non-executive/director staff salaries being above a set average level could easily be used to trigger a relief (say 20% additional relief on those salaries) so it would purely need political will.

I'd imagine most businesses would be fairly amenable to this too.

You are spot on about the issue with the fact that tax cuts don't help the worst off due to how little tax they are already paying. An increased minimum wage is a must but I also think raising the PA wouldn't be a bad idea if coupled with a slight increase in tax for the 40% and 45% earners - whatever the minimum cost of living is (obviously it won't be perfect but the average for a 1-2 bed flat, bills, basic food - I'd guess £16k a year could cover that. It won't be fancy but you can get a decent flat share in Leeds inc bills for c. £600 per month so there is £7,200. Add on a phone bill of £30 a month so call it £7,500 and that leaves £8,500 to live for the year) have that as the point at which you begin to get taxed.

Increase 40% to 41.5% and 45% to 46.5% and that will cover the lost tax (which won't be much either) and doesn't massively penalise those at the higher end.

Political will is the stumbling block
Agree with everything you say but wanted to flag that one small point as it's something that gets at the heart of the mess our public finances have gotten into.  The local authority I used to work at - Tory led in middle England - sent this communication yesterday...

Quote
The report sets out the councils budget gap  which is set to grow from £8m to £28m next year and could surpass £140m by 2026. Although we have had to face and plan for many budget challenges in recent years  this is on a scale we have never seen before.

Inflation is expected to continue to rise despite recent interventions adding another £20-£30m every year, while service demand is expected to go up by £18m per year and infrastructure costs (for building roads and schools, for example) could grow by a further £45m. The nationally agreed pay offer alone, if accepted, requires the council to find an extra £8m, whilst every 50p added to the National Living Wage costs the council over £10m.

They're very frugal to the detriment of services they provide, one of the main reasons I quit in the end, and they always rise council tax by the maximum allowed.  They're heading for bankruptcy and if they are then most local authorities will be.  They absolutely should pay their lowest earners more but where's the money coming from?

It's taken 12 years but we're in a deep hole and still digging.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13740 on: Today at 03:39:07 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:16:06 pm
Agree with everything you say but wanted to flag that one small point as it's something that gets at the heart of the mess our public finances have gotten into.  The local authority I used to work at - Tory led in middle England - sent this communication yesterday...

They're very frugal to the detriment of services they provide, one of the main reasons I quit in the end, and they always rise council tax by the maximum allowed.  They're heading for bankruptcy and if they are then most local authorities will be.  They absolutely should pay their lowest earners more but where's the money coming from?

It's taken 12 years but we're in a deep hole and still digging.

Wow - that is a staggering amount for such a small increase to the hourly rate, although I guess a 5.3% increase is not that small when scaled up.

I was thinking more about businesses rather than councils to be fair so I didn't consider that obviously they are squeezed and it may be detrimental to them.

I wonder how much could be saved on services and benefits though overall by increasing the wages? You would expect there to be a cancelling effect - at the very least, better paid people are generally better housed and fed people, who work for more years, take up less resources with the NHS and later life care and so would be a net positive to the economy?

That though is more of a long game so the short term cost increases may put too much of a strain on councils etc
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13741 on: Today at 04:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 12:52:14 pm
Treasury refuses to publish UK economic forecast
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-62970803

Can't imagine why.

Surely it'll be leaked.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13742 on: Today at 05:57:02 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:39:07 pm
Wow - that is a staggering amount for such a small increase to the hourly rate, although I guess a 5.3% increase is not that small when scaled up.

I was thinking more about businesses rather than councils to be fair so I didn't consider that obviously they are squeezed and it may be detrimental to them.

I wonder how much could be saved on services and benefits though overall by increasing the wages? You would expect there to be a cancelling effect - at the very least, better paid people are generally better housed and fed people, who work for more years, take up less resources with the NHS and later life care and so would be a net positive to the economy?

That though is more of a long game so the short term cost increases may put too much of a strain on councils etc

Without a radical overhaul of the system, could councils be permitted to increase council tax in the higher bands to cover the increase in costs?  Horribly broad brush I know.
I'm not sure they can raise rates on businesses . Maybe for those out in retail parks?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13743 on: Today at 06:03:21 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:16:06 pm
Agree with everything you say but wanted to flag that one small point as it's something that gets at the heart of the mess our public finances have gotten into.  The local authority I used to work at - Tory led in middle England - sent this communication yesterday...

They're very frugal to the detriment of services they provide, one of the main reasons I quit in the end, and they always rise council tax by the maximum allowed.  They're heading for bankruptcy and if they are then most local authorities will be.  They absolutely should pay their lowest earners more but where's the money coming from?

It's taken 12 years but we're in a deep hole and still digging.

Regarding the point of a "50p increase to Living Wage would result in a £10m cost to the council" - I just don't understand where this number comes from, whatsover.  If you take it at it's base, using a 40 hour a week working schedule, and 45 weeks worked (assuming also they don't get paid holiday) - a 50p increase results in a increase of £900 per worker.  If we up that to 50 weeks (i.e. including fully paid holiday for everyone on Minimum wage), then it's a grand.  So are the local council saying that they are employing between 10 thousand and 11 thousand people JUST on minimum wage?!?!  That seems outrageous if true.  Or are they lying out of their teeth in order to oppose a lower than inflation increase to the National Living Wage?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13744 on: Today at 06:12:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:57:02 pm
Without a radical overhaul of the system, could councils be permitted to increase council tax in the higher bands to cover the increase in costs?  Horribly broad brush I know.
I'm not sure they can raise rates on businesses . Maybe for those out in retail parks?

I'm not well versed on council rules around these matters - someone like Yorky, Tepid, Nobby would usually be who I rely on to fill these gaps for me so hopefully one of them can help
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13745 on: Today at 06:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 06:03:21 pm
Regarding the point of a "50p increase to Living Wage would result in a £10m cost to the council" - I just don't understand where this number comes from, whatsover.  If you take it at it's base, using a 40 hour a week working schedule, and 45 weeks worked (assuming also they don't get paid holiday) - a 50p increase results in a increase of £900 per worker.  If we up that to 50 weeks (i.e. including fully paid holiday for everyone on Minimum wage), then it's a grand.  So are the local council saying that they are employing between 10 thousand and 11 thousand people JUST on minimum wage?!?!  That seems outrageous if true.  Or are they lying out of their teeth in order to oppose a lower than inflation increase to the National Living Wage?

Quick google search suggest Liverpool council emploly 5000-10000 people. That's a big range. And not all on living wage. Would they expect to have to up all salaries to maintain parity.  Do they pay teachers , 3rd party companies (refuse collection etc) who would all rise.

Off to google what the current spend is!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13746 on: Today at 06:38:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:18:52 pm
Quick google search suggest Liverpool council emploly 5000-10000 people. That's a big range. And not all on living wage. Would they expect to have to up all salaries to maintain parity.  Do they pay teachers , 3rd party companies (refuse collection etc) who would all rise.

Off to google what the current spend is!

I was about to come back with something similar - assume teachers are paid under the LGA? Tepid?

Thought the same with refuse and so on - my instinct is that the council itself maybe doesn't but the various services that it engages from elsewhere would push the numbers up and if wages are being recharged then a 50p increase for the company is a £1 increase for the council
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13747 on: Today at 07:03:42 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 06:38:18 pm

And if wages are being recharged then a 50p increase for the company is a £1 increase for the council

I don't understand that.  (Not disagreeing, I just don't know what you are saying).

Are there increased pensions \ NI contribs and other costs associated with a 10p rise?  So a 10p rise 'costs' the council say 15p?

--edit-- I assume a 'perk' of working directly for a council is decent paid hols.
--edit edit -- Also, I suspect there would be other index linked costs for a council.  A national rise in living wage would presumably nudge that up too.  Not sure why I'm defending the comment so heavily.  I've no skin in this game.
