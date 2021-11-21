Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 338 339 340 341 342 [343]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 456092 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,595
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13680 on: Today at 05:54:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:33:52 pm
Its a gift horse for labour. The one liners and messages are written for them to campaign on.

My only concern is that Starmer seems really afraid to really go for the people at the top.

He definitely needs to grow more of a pair.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,385
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13681 on: Today at 05:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:49:19 pm
They (Labour) need a highly capable PR person, good at utilising social media and advertising Tory ineptitude. As much as I want Starmer to do well, I don't think he has the nous to do what it takes.

The lead Labour have, is primarily due to Tory fucking up rather than strategic thinking. Each time I think there's an open goal, Starmer shoots wide

With the policies these lot are going for, a child could write good slogans for Labour. Even Biden has given one just today.

Honestly a victory for Labour now is so easy that I am worried because it seems too easy. The only people who can fuck this up now is Starmer and Reeves.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,180
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13682 on: Today at 05:59:19 pm »
Their grammar school policy is nuts. I just isnt understand it.

It was tories who wanted them gone in the first place as they couldnt necessarily get their kids into them

I dont understand who its supposed to appeal to, I really dont.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline LuverlyRita

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13683 on: Today at 06:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:49:19 pm
They (Labour) need a highly capable PR person, good at utilising social media and advertising Tory ineptitude. As much as I want Starmer to do well, I don't think he has the nous to do what it takes.

The lead Labour have, is primarily due to Tory fucking up rather than strategic thinking. Each time I think there's an open goal, Starmer shoots wide
Listened to Corbyn at PMQs up against (a weak) May on a number of occasions and he seemed similarly prone to missing open goals.
When you're up against a largely rightwing mainstream media, you need to take your chances when they're presented and you need to go in hard.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,332
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13684 on: Today at 06:15:58 pm »
Banker's bonuses is really the maddest policy I can think of to start off with. Even if we give Truss the benefit of the doubt and say she really believes in trickle down economics, it's just so fucking dumb politically.

Banker's bonuses!
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,111
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13685 on: Today at 06:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 06:15:58 pm
Banker's bonuses is really the maddest policy I can think of to start off with. Even if we give Truss the benefit of the doubt and say she really believes in trickle down economics, it's just so fucking dumb politically.

Banker's bonuses!

Love Bidens answer to trickle down economics
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,135
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13686 on: Today at 06:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:49:19 pm
They (Labour) need a highly capable PR person, good at utilising social media and advertising Tory ineptitude. As much as I want Starmer to do well, I don't think he has the nous to do what it takes.

The lead Labour have, is primarily due to Tory fucking up rather than strategic thinking. Each time I think there's an open goal, Starmer shoots wide
Someone like Alistair Campbell?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,111
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13687 on: Today at 06:35:24 pm »
Bit of a dinosaur, was thinking some Tik Tok influencer
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,216
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13688 on: Today at 06:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 06:15:58 pm
Banker's bonuses is really the maddest policy I can think of to start off with. Even if we give Truss the benefit of the doubt and say she really believes in trickle down economics, it's just so fucking dumb politically.

Banker's bonuses!

Given 75% of the British media no doubt support giving the rich even more of the pie and the poor even less, it's not that mad. Destroying the rest of the nation for the benefit of the financial sector & the City of London seems pretty standard UK politics of the last 40-odd years. It's the blatant 'fuck you' of doing it during a cost-of-living crisis that makes it something the more PR-conscious governments of the recent past might think against.

We're at the stripping the copper piping from the building stage of the Tories ransacking of Britain, so they probably think they might as well push it as far as they can.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,135
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13689 on: Today at 06:53:46 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:35:24 pm
Bit of a dinosaur, was thinking some Tik Tok influencer
I'm still of the opinion that Labour do not need to do anything at the moment, just let the Tories carry on scoring own goals. Labour just need to keep their powder dry and show they are a government in waiting and not make any major gaffs and the next election is a shoe in
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 338 339 340 341 342 [343]   Go Up
« previous next »
 