Banker's bonuses is really the maddest policy I can think of to start off with. Even if we give Truss the benefit of the doubt and say she really believes in trickle down economics, it's just so fucking dumb politically.



Banker's bonuses!



Given 75% of the British media no doubt support giving the rich even more of the pie and the poor even less, it's not that mad. Destroying the rest of the nation for the benefit of the financial sector & the City of London seems pretty standard UK politics of the last 40-odd years. It's the blatant 'fuck you' of doing it during a cost-of-living crisis that makes it something the more PR-conscious governments of the recent past might think against.We're at the stripping the copper piping from the building stage of the Tories ransacking of Britain, so they probably think they might as well push it as far as they can.